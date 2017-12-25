NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 17?

0 of 32

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

We're heading into the final week of the 2017 NFL season. While the playoff picture isn't 100 percent set, we're beginning to get a very good idea of what it's going to look like. From what I've seen, the postseason is going to have a very intriguing dynamic.

The New England Patriots are the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Anyone who believes otherwise is kidding themselves. This is Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen. Does this mean they'll win the Super Bowl? Of course not, but to say the Patriots aren't the favorites is ridiculous.

Here's the thing, though. The Patriots are kings of a flawed conference. After watching the Jacksonville Jaguars melt down on Sunday, it's clear that only the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers are complete teams in the AFC. The lesser teams in the conference aren't likely to provide that much of a challenge. There's a good chance that whichever of these two teams comes out of the AFC is only going to have survived one tough postseason matchup to get to the Super Bowl.

The NFC, on the other hand, is chock full of complete teams. There's a ton of talent and physicality at the top of the conference. There's a chance the NFC's best teams cannibalize each other in a brutal conference tournament.

Here's some food for thought about this dynamic. It could lead to a Super Bowl where the NFC's representative is beaten up and exhausted, while the AFC's champion is relatively fresh. It could also lead to a game in which the AFC team simply isn't able to match the intensity the NFC team has had to have since Day 1 of the postseason.

After one more week of regular-season action, we'll start seeing how all of this plays out. Here's how I view things heading into that final week. Last week's power rankings can be found here.