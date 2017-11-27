NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 13?

0 of 32

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

This is the time of year when we're really entering NFL playoff football. While some teams are dominating, others are fighting desperately for their shots at the tournament, and still others are trying to figure out who and what they are.

In other words, most games over this final stretch are going to hold significance.

Every bounce of the ball matters. Every injury matters. They can affect your seeding in the postseason and, for many teams, whether they even get in.

We have quite the race for the wild-card spots in the AFC. There are six teams with either five or six wins and three more four-win clubs that can't be counted out yet. Things aren't quite as wide-open in the NFC, but the teams at the top are so close and competitive that it's going to be an exciting race all the way down to the wire.

Even teams that seem destined for the postseason feel the pressure this time of year. Even if you've been rolling, you have to start buttoning up issues if you hope to make a run at the Super Bowl. I experienced this feeling during my two playoff seasons, and teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints—clubs that were previously rolling—are feeling it after losses in Week 12.

The NFL landscape is getting more intense now that we have just five weeks to go in the regular season. Here's how I view that landscape heading into Week 13. Last week's power rankings can be found here.