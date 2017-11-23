Chris Simms' Week 12 NFL Picks

0 of 16

There is something special about having NFL football on Thanksgiving Day. I usually don't like Thursday games, but Thanksgiving is different.

I was lucky enough to be a part of two Thanksgiving games. I was with the Denver Broncos when we hosted the New York Giants in 2009, and I was with the Tennessee Titans when we traveled to take on the Detroit Lions the year before. Both games came with a wonderful holiday atmosphere and an incredible sense of honor.

There's such a rich tradition linking the NFL and Thanksgiving, and it feels special to be a part of it. Players soak that feeling in because they know the country is watching with their families and eating turkey, potatoes and pie. It's an even better feeling when you're playing at home and know you get to go join your family after the game to continue the festivities.

Hell, Thanksgiving football may be the most American thing we have in our country right now, and I'm hoping this year's games help bring everyone together for at least a day.

Thankfully, we have some wonderful games on Thanksgiving and in Week 12 in general. Here's how I see each of them playing out.