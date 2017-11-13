NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 11?

0 of 32

The difference between the playoff teams and the next tier of teams in the NFL isn't as big as you might think—at least in terms of talent. I can tell you, though, that things feel differently in the locker room of a team that believes it is playoff-caliber.

Legitimate playoff contenders believe they can win tough games, and they're driven to do so.

I remember when I was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2005 and headed toward the postseason. We played two games in the second half of the season against the New Orleans Saints. We were fighting for a division title and possible first-round bye. The Saints were playing for pride. While having little to lose can make a team dangerous, the desire to better our postseason situation provided a will that was greater than desperation.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills both came into Week 10 this year with 5-3 records. The Jaguars clawed their way to a hard-fought overtime win. The Bills were blown out by another potential playoff contender. The difference for the two teams may well have been that will to win.

Players who believe are more willing to work on their team's flaws. They know that bolstering a weakness or adding a new element can be the difference between getting to the postseason and making a deep playoff run. When an entire team is flawed, working hard to fix one or two issues feels a bit more pointless.

Keep this in mind when you see the Jaguars continuing to tweak their passing game or when you see the Cincinnati Bengals doing nothing at all to theirs.

It's still too early to know which teams are going to end up in the postseason, but in Week 10, we're beginning to see which believe they belong. Here's how I view all 32 teams heading into Week 11.

