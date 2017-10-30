MLB Rumors: Buzz on Possible Giancarlo Stanton Trade, Jacoby Ellsbury and More

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While two teams are still locked in a battle for a World Series title, 28 other organizations are already thinking about ways to improve for next year and beyond.

With a relatively weak free-agent class, teams might have to get creative to really improve their rosters and compete with the best teams in baseball. This will require giving up talent in trades, but it will be worth it to add an impact player to the roster.

Here is a look at some potential moves that could happen across baseball in the coming months.

Yanks Shopping Ellsbury

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have not gotten the return on investment they were hoping for when they signed Jacoby Ellsbury.

The outfielder signed a seven-year, $153 million deal in 2014 and is making more than $21 million each season, but he is hitting just .264 in four years with New York. In just one of his four seasons does he have an above-average OPS+, per Baseball Reference.

He missed about a month due to a concussion and struggled when on the field while losing playing time to younger players like Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the Yankees could shop Ellsbury this offseason, although they know they would have to pay a good portion of his remaining salary. The reasoning is sound, though, as the Yankees "are trying to get below the $195 million mark, have a surplus of outfielders and believe Ellsbury might do better with a change of scenery."

The Seattle Mariners were listed as a potential landing spot for the 34-year-old.

While the cost would be high in terms of salary, the Yankees likely would accept a low trade offer in order to take part of the contract of their hands.

Meanwhile, Ellsbury ended the year strong with .337 batting average and .912 OPS in September. He also made a season-high 24 starts in the final month, indicating consistent playing time might be key to unlock his talent.

Considering the production he showed when he was with the Boston Red Sox, Ellsbury could represent a quality buy-low candidate for several teams.

Major Changes Coming for Cubs?

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016 and reached the National League Championship Series in 2017, but it might be difficult to keep this core intact.

The team had three pitchers make 30 starts this past season and two of them—John Lackey and Jake Arrieta—are free agents this winter. Chicago needs to find a way to replace this production, and there are a lot of question marks about the free-agent class.

If the team is willing to trade some of its major league talent, however, there could be quality pitching available.

According to Phil Rodgers of MLB.com, the front office is "prioritizing the starting pitchers who could be available in a trade...ahead of the position players who don't provide unique skills on the roster."

This means fan favorites like Kyle Schwarber, Addison Russell and Javier Baez could turn from fixtures in the lineup to trade bait. Each has game-changing talent when things are going well, but all have flaws and are replaceable on the Cubs roster.

Rodgers listed a few potential trade targets, including Chris Archer, who is interesting because the Tampa Bay Ray can remain under team control for a reasonable cost through the 2021 season. Even with posting a career-low 4.07 ERA he still threw 201 innings while tallying 249 strikeouts, fourth-most in the majors.

2016 AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer would also be an ideal fit if the Detroit Tigers are willing to part with him, but it's clear the Cubs will need to be aggressive with its own talent in order to complete a deal.

Everyone Wants Giancarlo

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Teams have been after Giancarlo Stanton for pretty much his entire career, but the interest has only grown after the outfielder came through with his best major league season.

The Miami Marlins star led all of baseball with 59 home runs and 132 RBI as well as a .631 slugging percentage, establishing himself once again as the game's premier power hitter.

Amazingly, the Marlins could consider a trade for the four-time All-Star.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the organization's new owners are hoping to slash the payroll from a projected $140 million to $90 million by the start of next season. This will cause them to "seriously explore trade options" for the slugger, who will make at least $25 million owed in each of the next 10 years.

From 2023-25, his payday will be $32 million per season.

Although Stanton, who turns 28 on November 8, does have a no-trade clause, Heyman reported the San Francisco Giants are a preferred destination.

The Giants, Phillies and Cardinals were all interested over the summer and are all expected to pursue the outfielder once again in the winter, although San Francisco appears to be the best match for the California native. Despite a down year in 2017, there is still a lot of talent on a roster that reached the postseason a year earlier.

With the Giants' "even year" magic possibly coming in 2018, Stanton could be the type of game-changing talent to bring the squad back into contention.