Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team

Everyone gets excited about the NFL trade deadline, knowing full well few moves will actually be made. Yet the possibilities of trades are still tantalizing, and Tuesday's deadline is fast approaching.

Every team needs to improve in certain areas, and upgrades will be available for the right price. Pressure mounts with each passing week as organizations jockey for the postseason or attempt to drop dead weight.

Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant and multiple backup quarterbacks should drive the market.

To keep this exercise as realistic as possible, organizations were not allowed to trade within their divisions. Most teams with playoff aspirations aren't going to trade within their conferences, either.

Some movement will occur. A few surprise names might even emerge. Each team should have a specific target in mind to improve its roster heading into November.