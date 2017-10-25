Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL Team

Ideal Trade Target for Each NFL TeamOctober 25, 2017
Everyone gets excited about the NFL trade deadline, knowing full well few moves will actually be made. Yet the possibilities of trades are still tantalizing, and Tuesday's deadline is fast approaching.
Every team needs to improve in certain areas, and upgrades will be available for the right price. Pressure mounts with each passing week as organizations jockey for the postseason or attempt to drop dead weight.
Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant and multiple backup quarterbacks should drive the market.
To keep this exercise as realistic as possible, organizations were not allowed to trade within their divisions. Most teams with playoff aspirations aren't going to trade within their conferences, either.
Some movement will occur. A few surprise names might even emerge. Each team should have a specific target in mind to improve its roster heading into November.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Jimmy Garoppolo
The Arizona Cardinals aren't looking to add another quarterback to the active roster. Head coach Bruce Arians said as much after Carson Palmer suffered a broken arm Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss.
Who needs another quarterback when the team already has Blaine Gabbert?
In all seriousness, Palmer is 37 years old, considered retirement this offseason and is expected to miss at least four to six weeks, per AZ Central's Bob McManaman.
Any chance to invest in the future of the position must be considered.
The New England Patriots weren't receptive to the idea of trading Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. However, Tom Brady hasn't shown any signs of slowing down even after turning 40 years old. Head coach Bill Belichick can leverage Garoppolo into an asset, and the Cardinals wouldn't miss a beat transitioning from Palmer to the 25-year-old.
Atlanta Falcons: CB Damarious Randall
Can the Atlanta Falcons trade a member of the coaching staff? If so, the franchise may want to move on from offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.
That isn't feasible, though. Improving the secondary is.
Dan Quinn's defense is built around the same principles as the vaunted Seattle Seahawks scheme. Free safety is an integral position because of the amount of Cover 3 played. Earl Thomas serves as the eraser in the Legion of Boom's back line.
The Falcons lack a similar presence. Ricardo Allen is a solid player, but his range and ball skills aren't up to par. Allen has yet to record an interception or even a defended pass this season.
Damarious Randall is a cornerback by trade. However, the 2015 first-round pick came into the league as a safety before making the transition. His inconsistencies have forced him in and out of the Green Bay Packers' starting lineup. He's been good as of late, but the Packers may consider a strong offer.
Baltimore Ravens: WR Cole Beasley
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco needs a security blanket in the passing game. Speed demons who can stretch the field are wonderful, but a team also needs a receiver who consistently moves the chains.
Running back Javorius Allen and tight end Ben Watson lead the Ravens in receptions.
Cole Beasley hasn't been integral to the Dallas Cowboys offense this season. He's fifth on the team with 16 receptions after setting career highs last season with 75 receptions for 833 yards. Plus, the Cowboys can always turn to fourth-round pick Ryan Switzer as their slot receiver.
In Baltimore, the Ravens have worked Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin out of the slot. Beasley's addition would allow both to be bigger presences outside the numbers while the sixth-year target works the middle of the field.
Buffalo Bills: WR Terrelle Pryor Sr.
The Terrelle Pryor Sr. experiment hasn't worked out in the Washington Redskins' favor. Pryor signed a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason after accumulating a career-high 1,007 receiving yards in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns.
Pryor has struggled to build a rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and his playing time dramatically decreased in recent weeks. Pryor didn't even see the field during the first half Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, Washington relied on Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant at wide receiver.
But Pryor's skills are still present, and the Buffalo Bills need all the help they can get in the passing game. At 6'4" and 228 pounds, Pryor is the physical presence Buffalo lacks. Both Jordan Matthews and Zay Jones are better suited working out of the slot.
Matthews is the only Bills wide receiver with more than eight receptions and 110 receiving yards through six games.
Carolina Panthers: TE Dwayne Allen
Greg Olsen's foot injury threw a wrench into the Carolina Panthers offense. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end serves as Cam Newton's security blanket and led the team or tied for the lead in receiving each of the last four seasons.
The Panthers placed Olsen on injured reserve in mid-September, but he's expected back in the lineup at some point next month. Ed Dickson has played well in Olsen's absence, but he's not the same consistent presence.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots haven't received much from Dwayne Allen. Allen is a good red-zone target, with 15 touchdown receptions during the previous three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, yet he's still waiting for his first reception in New England.
Allen may not have worked out for the Patriots, but he showed plenty of ability in the past and could provide the Panthers with reinforcement at a crucial position.
Chicago Bears: WR Martavis Bryant
The Chicago Bears won Sunday's contest against the Carolina Panthers despite completing only four passes. No other reason is needed to rationalize why they must add a top-flight wide receiver.
It just so happens one is available.
Martarvis Bryant "wants out" of Pittsburgh to become a bigger part of another offense, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. The Steelers, however, are "not looking" to trade Bryant, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.
But the front office understands the situation and Bryant's value around the league. The Steelers are loaded at wide receiver, with Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Eli Rogers, Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey. Bryant is talented, but he's not untouchable.
The Bears need a top target to help Mitchell Trubisky progress. Bryant has the ability to be a No. 1 receiver, though Chicago has to be comfortable with his suspension history to make a move.
Cincinnati Bengals: LT Cordy Glenn
The Cincinnati Bengals' story hasn't changed. The offensive line became the team's primary concern when the organization allowed Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler to leave in free agency. Seven weeks into the regular season, the play of Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher is a major issue.
Cordy Glenn has been a constant on the left side for the Buffalo Bills over the past five-plus seasons, but injuries have slowed him as of late, and the franchise appears to have a younger and cheaper alternative available in Dion Dawkins. If a team were to call regarding Glenn, the Bills might be willing to listen.
"[Offensive tackle is] a position of value across the league," head coach Sean McDermott said, per Bills Wire's Robert Quinn. "Those guys are hard to find. All five of those guys we have a tremendous amount of confidence in, when you look at what they've done and where they've played over the years, and so I feel like we're in a good position. Those guys, like I said, are hard to find. We look at everything. We honestly do. We look at everything. We get calls all the time about guys, and I know those guys can play, and I have a tremendous amount of confidence in them."
The Bengals are one of the few organizations with enough available cap space to possibly take on Glenn's five-year, $60 million contract.
Cleveland Browns: CB Trumaine Johnson
Quarterback seems to be the logical choice here, right? After all, head coach Hue Jackson is now playing musical chairs, with DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler each receiving playing time at some point during the past two weeks.
However, two factors don't aline with that idea. First, the Browns are positioned to "earn" the No. 1 overall pick, and a top quarterback prospect could be staring the organization in the face. Second, the regime in place now may not be around to develop whichever signal-caller they acquire.
Instead, making a play for Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson would be a more logical approach.
Johnson is a standout cover corner and would complete a cornerback room that already features Jason McCourty, Jamar Taylor and Briean Boddy-Calhoun. The 27-year-old previously excelled in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' scheme. Even if the staff is fired after the season, the Browns' cornerback rotation would be rock solid. More importantly, Cleveland has more than enough cap space to offer the free agent-to-be a massive long-term deal this offseason.
Dallas Cowboys: DE Adrian Clayborn
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence needs some help. He ranks second in the league with 9.5 sacks, while the rest of team has just 11.5 through six contests.
David Irving and Tyrone Crawford create pressure, but they're better on the defensive interior. Meanwhile, rookie first-round pick Taco Charlton has yet to register his first sack.
"He's getting to the edge, but you've got to finish," defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said of Charlton, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "You've got to be able to finish. You've got to be able to come off your blocks, and you've got to execute."
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn can finish. The seventh-year veteran has 22.5 career sacks, including two this season. Atlanta is loaded with edge-defenders, though. Vic Beasley, Brooks Reed, Derrick Shelby and first-round pick Takkarist McKinley all rotate on the edge.
A team in need of short-term defensive end help could do far worse than Clayborn, who is in the last year of his contract.
Denver Broncos: QB AJ McCarron
Trevor Siemien isn't the answer at quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Paxton Lynch isn't ready and may never be.
General manager John Elway needs to make a bold move to save the season and possibly the future, too. After a strong start, the Broncos offense has scored 16 points or fewer in four straight contests.
Here's the rub: Denver must upgrade the quarterback position with a minimal investment. Lynch is still a 2016 first-round pick, and he's eventually going to start. But competition isn't a bad thing.
Obviously, the New England Patriots will be asking for plenty to part with Jimmy Garoppolo, and they're unlikely to flip him to a postseason rival. AJ McCarron, however, would be a far more realistic target.
McCarron showed early in his career he could keep the ship afloat in Andy Dalton's absence. Since Dalton is now playing better under offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, the Cincinnati Bengals can entertain trade offers for their backup.
Detroit Lions: LT Duane Brown
Duane Brown will be the most sought-after player on the trade block. Brown held out the first seven weeks of the season in a contract dispute. He reported to Houston Texans headquarters Monday, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.
Just because Brown returned to the team doesn't mean he's going to stay. He's still looking for a new deal, and the Texans appear to have a stopgap left tackle in Chris Clark, who's had a calf injury as of late.
Brown's return is a big boost for the offense. But general manager Rick Smith has to consider whether Brown's inclusion in the team outweighs the return he could get in a trade.
The Detroit Lions went bargain hunting when they tried to replace injured left tackle Taylor Decker. It hasn't gone well. Greg Robinson had allowed a league-high six sacks entering Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints, per Lion Lowdown's Logan Lamorandier.
The Lions need to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford, and Robinson isn't the answer. Brown can do the job.
Green Bay Packers: QB AJ McCarron
A bidding war could ensue for AJ McCarron's services if the Green Bay Packers decide Brett Hundley can't keep them in the postseason picture.
The early returns weren't promising. Hundley completed 12 of 25 passes for only 87 yards with one interception in his first start after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone.
The Packers don't need someone to replicate what Rodgers does. That's an impossible task. Head coach Mike McCarthy needs someone who keeps the offense on schedule. Hundley can't do that if he averages 3.5 yards per attempt.
"You look at the way the game played itself out—we had some opportunities where if we kept it in a manageable down and distance and we convert a couple of short-yardage situations, now we've got more opportunities, we have more plays," offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein.
Now is the time to make a move, as Green Bay is in its bye week. McCarron's presence as a starter or even as depth would improve the Packers.
Houston Texans: OT Ty Nsekhe
With all the discussions about left tackle Duane Brown as a potential trade target, the Houston Texans should consider alternatives to address their patchwork offensive line.
Ty Nsekhe is arguably the league's best swing tackle. The Washington Redskins feature the NFL's top pair of offensive tackles in Trent Williams and Morgan Moses. Nsekhe could start for numerous teams and did last year for four games in place of an injured Williams.
Washington features depth at the position as well. T.J. Clemmings started 30 games as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16. His experience helped Monday when he filled in for an injured Moses. Nsekhe has a core muscle injury and hasn't played since Week 3, though he was expected back in three to six weeks.
If healthy enough, the 31-year-old should be a target for teams with offensive tackle problems. The Texans certainly fit the bill since Brown could be traded, Chris Clark is dealing with a calf injury and right tackle Breno Giacomini hasn't played well.
Indianapolis Colts: RB Carlos Hyde
The Indianapolis Colts are awful. The only victories the team accumulated this season are against winless squads.
As such, the organization could go in numerous directions to improve a flawed roster. The defense surrenders 425.4 yards and 31.7 points per game. No offense has surrendered more sacks. Both the passing and running games continue to sputter.
How can all this be solved?
It can't. But a stronger running game could take pressure off second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett, make the team more efficient in red-zone and short-yardage opportunities and keep the defense off the field.
Frank Gore isn't nearly as effective at 34 years old as he once was. Marlon Mack is dynamic at times, but he often provides a big play or a loss. The Colts need a workhorse. One may be available in Carlos Hyde. The San Francisco 49ers running back ranks eighth in the league with 428 rushing yards and is tied for fourth with four rushing touchdowns.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Teddy Bridgewater
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned to practice last week after 14 months of rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee. He went from an injury that put his career in jeopardy to possibly starting Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
"Maybe. We'll see," head coach Mike Zimmer said, per Vikings Territory's J. Reid.
As good of a story as Bridgewater's return is, an in-game performance may be nothing more than a showcase for other teams.
All three of the Vikings quarterbacks will be free agents after this season. The organization won't be able to keep both Bridgewater and Sam Bradford. General manager Rick Spielman could trade one without losing him in free agency for nothing.
The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly need the help because of Blake Bortles' inconsistent play. Bridgewater would serve as the perfect game manager in the team's run-first offense.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Tavon Austin
Financially, Tavon Austin's acquisition wouldn't make much sense for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have just over $2 million in available cap space, while Austin's four-year, $42 million contract is among the league's worst.
Some other moves would need to occur—like trading linebacker Tamba Hali. But the potential benefit could be tremendous.
Schematically, no team offers a better fit for the fifth-year receiver. Andy Reid is one of the NFL's most inventive play-callers. Furthermore, Austin could bring more versatility to an offense that already features Tyreek Hill.
With both Hill and Austin on the field, defenses would be on their heels trying to account for both. Austin's addition could be crucial for an offense that lacks a No. 2 wide receiver.
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Carlos Hyde
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn't mince words after Sunday's 21-0 victory over the Denver Broncos. Running back Melvin Gordon didn't get the job done when he was asked to run the ball four straight times from Denver's 1-yard line early in the first quarter.
"If I get a good back on the 1-yard line, I put it on the back," Lynn said, per ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams. "I don't give a damn what the offensive line does or the fullback, I put it on the back. ... That was absolutely terrible."
Gordon's Pro Bowl 2016 campaign appears to have been a mirage. His 3.4 yards per carry rank ninth among the 10 running backs with 100 or more carries.
The San Francisco 49ers' Carlos Hyde is putting together a better effort with a worse supporting cast. But the reason why Hyde isn't an ideal fit in Kyle Shanahan's system is the reason he's needed with the Chargers.
Hyde is a powerful downhill runner who is at his best running inside the tackles. At 235 pounds, Hyde could form a strong one-two punch with Gordon.
Los Angeles Rams: CB Malcolm Butler
It might seem strange for the Los Angeles Rams to acquire a cornerback at the trade deadline, because the organization may consider dealing its top corner, Trumaine Johnson.
Whether the Rams consider moving Johnson is inconsequential because the New England Patriots' Malcolm Butler fits whether the franchise player is on the roster or not.
Johnson and Butler could form a dynamic duo for Wade Phillips' defense, even if it's just for the final nine games this season. Kayvon Webster's solid play along with Lamarcus Joyner's coverage in the slot and John Johnson III's surprising first-year performance could make the Rams into an elite secondary.
This is how Phillips thrived in Denver. Von Miller helped, but the secondary was the best in the business.
The opportunity to acquire a starting cornerback of Butler's caliber would help build the Rams into a better team, even after their 5-2 start.
Miami Dolphins: CB Vontae Davis
The Miami Dolphins can correct a mistake by making a trade to improve their secondary.
The organization acquired Byron Maxwell and his six-year, $63 million contract from the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2016. Maxwell never adjusted to the Dolphins scheme, was benched and then released Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley has already earned a starting role opposite Xavien Howard, and the Dolphins could move past Maxwell with Bobby McCain and Alterraun Verner on the roster.
However, a team shouldn't overlook the possibility of adding another starting-caliber corner. Vontae Davis wouldn't require a long-term investment because he's in the last year of his contract, and he's been a consistent performer since the Indianapolis Colts acquired him in 2012.
Davis isn't the same corner who originally played in Miami, and he would help improve a defense that will have to carry the load for the 4-2 Dolphins.
Minnesota Vikings: DT Marcell Dareus
The idea of adding Marcell Dareus alongside Linval Joseph is wild.
Any movement on the Dareus front would be based on how willing the Buffalo Bills are to eat a big portion of the defensive tackle's contract. The organization would have to absorb about $25 million through next year.
The amount may be insurmountable no matter what another team is willing to offer. If it's not, Dareus will be one of the top available names.
Tom Johnson is a solid football player, but he's nowhere near the same caliber of player as the two-time Pro Bowler. The 2011 third overall pick is a game-wrecker. His production may have dropped off in recent seasons, but Joseph will be the focal point of most blocking schemes.
Since Sharrif Floyd's future remains in question, the Vikings can solidify their defensive front with one of the league's most talented interior defenders.
New England Patriots: LB Tamba Hali
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick excels at finding specific roles for players within his schemes, particularly on defense.
He often finds aging veterans who can be used in part-time roles to maximize what remains of their skill sets.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali has yet to be taken off the physically unable to perform list, but he was eligible last week.
"Yeah, we haven't activated him yet," head coach Andy Reid said Friday, per Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, "so we'll determine when we do that."
Hali wondered on Twitter this summer if the Chiefs even needed him. If they don't, the Patriots could benefit from more of an edge presence.
New Orleans Saints: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
The New Orleans Saints have a chance to do something they haven't done in four years: field a defense that finishes among the top half of the league.
The secondary was once considered a weakness despite considerable assets being used to improve the unit. Marshon Lattimore's inclusion has the been the driving force behind this year's improvement. According to Pro Football Focus, the 11th overall pick has the highest grade ever for a rookie through his first seven contests.
Ken Crawley has performed above expectations, and Delvin Breaux will return to the lineup soon, per the New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill. Even so, an opportunity to pair Lattimore with another long, athletic and versatile corner can only help the league's 21st-ranked pass defense.
The New York Giants recently suspended Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after he walked out on his team. Head coach Ben McAdoo reinstated him last week. General manager Jerry Reese should consider moving the team's third corner even though DRC apologized, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.
New York Giants: LT Cordy Glenn
A long-term plan is afoot. The New York Giants' 2017 campaign is toast, and the organization needs to turn its gaze toward 2018.
Ereck Flowers isn't the answer at left tackle, and New York can't go into another season with him protecting Eli Manning's blind side.
A power play for future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas would have been the perfect scenario, but the Cleveland Browns placed him on injured reserve Tuesday with a torn left triceps, per the team's official site.
As a result, the Giants can enter a bidding war for the Houston Texans' Duane Brown or Buffalo Bills' Cordy Glenn.
Glenn is a better long-term investment for the 1-6 team. New York has long since abandoned the "win now" portion of the season, while Glenn is under contract for the next three years. Such an acquisition would create a ripple effect throughout the Giants offense.
New York Jets: QB Sean Mannion
The New York Jets have already exceeded every expectation this season. Granted, that wasn't a difficult achievement since they were considered the NFL's worst team.
Instead, the Jets have been competitive each week with the 38-year-old Josh McCown behind center. The team is playing itself out of top-quarterback range for April's draft, but a succession plan is still needed at the game's most important position.
Sean Mannion isn't the biggest name on the market. The New England Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo is, but Bill Belichick isn't going to ship him to the Big Apple. The Cincinnati Bengals' AJ McCarron is another name to watch.
Mannion is a 2015 third-round pick and has the required physical tools. The 25-year-old is 6'6" and 231 pounds with a big arm. He left the collegiate ranks as the Pac-12's all-time passing leader. With Jared Goff at the helm, the Rams can leverage Mannion into a draft asset, while the Jets can move past Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.
Oakland Raiders: DE Aaron Lynch
Khalil Mack can't do everything for the Oakland Raiders defense. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year leads the team with 4.5 sacks, yet the Raiders are tied for 27th in the category with just 12.
An answer could be found across the San Francisco Bay.
The San Francisco 49ers defensive front is loaded after they selected three linemen in the first rounds of the last three drafts.
Aaron Lynch's repetitions dwindled with Elvis Dumervil, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas each working off the edge. However, Lynch's career started strong, with 12.5 sacks in his first two seasons.
If the Raiders can get the fourth-year pass-rusher to produce in a similar manner—even if he's just a sub-package specialist—he would be the perfect complement to Mack.
Philadelphia Eagles: LT Duane Brown
Crisis spurs action.
The Philadelphia Eagles are yet another team that needs to inquire about Duane Brown's availability. They're by far the most incentivized to make a strong offer since the franchise owns the league's best record at 6-1 and veteran Jason Peters is out for the season.
The 35-year-old Peters tore his right ACL and MCL during Monday's contest against the Washington Redskins, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Philadelphia coaching staff will turn to Halapoulivaati Vaitai unless a significant move can be made. One should occur, though. Vaitai is a solid backup blocker, but he's struggled when thrust into the starting lineup.
Alongside Joe Thomas, Peters ranks as one of the era's best offensive tackles. He's continued to play at a high level even at an advanced age, but his future is up in the air. Meanwhile, the Eagles have Super Bowl aspirations—which means they should make some type of move to protect Carson Wentz's blind side.
Pittsburgh Steelers: S T.J. Ward
Second-year safety Sean Davis finally provided a breakthrough performance Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but adding T.J. Ward would allow the Pittsburgh Steelers to do some fun stuff with their defensive scheme.
Ward doesn't like how he's being used with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per SportsCenter.
Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler could lean heavily on big nickel packages with Ward, Davis and Mike Mitchell on the field at the same time. Davis appeared more comfortable covering the slot last year compared to the full-time safety role he's playing this season.
Both Ward and Mitchell are experienced enough to flip between free and strong safety.
And Ward would improve a strength. The Steelers already own the league's top-ranked pass defense, and Ward's physical style could help improve the Pittsburgh run defense, which ranks 15th in the league.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Martavis Bryant
Kyle Shanahan's offense requires a No. 1 receiver to serve as the focal point of the passing game. The San Francisco 49ers lack such a target.
Pierre Garcon continues to provide steady play, but he's not going to dictate coverage despite his team-leading 38 receptions and 483 yards.
Martavis Bryant wants out of Pittsburgh, a bigger role in another offense and a way to support his family, per ESPN's Josina Anderson (via ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler). He can get all of that in San Francisco.
The 49ers need a threat at X receiver, and the organization has the second-most cap space to spend.
Bryant may not be Andre Johnson or Julio Jones, but he could be used the same way by the 49ers head coach and play-caller.
Seattle Seahawks: LT Duane Brown
The Seattle Seahawks are one of three organizations that need to make a strong play for Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown. They're the most likely to do so, too.
According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, teams around the league believe the Seahawks will attempt to trade for the three-time Pro-Bowler.
At 4-2, the Seahawks are just one-half game behind the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams. But the issues in the Great Northwest are the same as they ever were. The Seattle offensive line is terrible, and it needs a steadying presence, particularly at left tackle.
Starter Rees Odhiambo received the second-worst grade among left tackles through seven weeks from Pro Football Focus.
Even though Duane Brown did not practice all offseason and just reported to the Texans on Monday, he can't be any worse than what the Seahawks have experienced so far.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Pernell McPhee
On the surface, Chicago Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee doesn't appear to be an ideal fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's played 3-4 outside linebacker his entire professional career, whereas the Buccaneers rely on 4-3 principles.
McPhee could provide some reps as the strong-side linebacker, but his value comes in rushing the passer.
The Bears weren't sure what to do with the 28-year-old this offseason after team doctors found an "irregularity" in his right knee. Would they release him, place him on the physically unable to perform list or hope for the best?
McPhee received medical clearance, and he's tied for second on the team with four sacks. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers rank dead last in the league with only seven sacks.
Chicago's linebacker depth took a hit two weeks ago when Willie Young was placed on injured reserve, but the Bears are still building toward the future, and McPhee may not be a part of their plans. At 2-4, the Buccaneers must find a way to resurrect their season. An improved pass rush would go a long way.
Tennessee Titans: DT Marcell Dareus
Every discussion about Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus must be prefaced with an acknowledgment of his six-year, $96.6 million contract.
The Tennessee Titans would be the best fit for Dareus.
First, Tennessee owns the fourth-most available cap space. Second, the 27-year-old could return to a more comfortable role in Dick LeBeau's 3-4 concepts. Finally, the Titans need help creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
Mike Mularkey's squad is tied for 30th in the league with 10 sacks. Dareus has 35 sacks in his six-plus seasons. More importantly, he can consistently collapse the pocket and free things up for Jurrell Casey.
Even if Buffalo is willing to do so, Dareus will be difficult to move. But Tennessee is an ideal destination.
Washington Redskins: DT Chris Baker
Chris Baker isn't happy playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The defensive tackle responded with "I feel the same way" to a tweet Sunday in which teammate T.J. Ward said he was frustrated by his lack of playing time.
The Buccaneers signed Baker to a three-year, $15.8 million contract in March so he could pair with All-Pro 3-technique Gerald McCoy. Instead, Clinton McDonald remains an integral part of the defensive line rotation and played more snaps than Baker through six games, per Pro Football Focus.
Baker is a starter in name, but he's not being utilized to the max after two standout seasons with the Washington Redskins.
Speaking of which, Washington needs defensive line help since it's without Phil Taylor Sr. and Jonathan Allen. Bringing Baker back would be a logical response to beef up a thin defensive front.
All stats via Pro Football Reference or NFL.com unless otherwise noted. Contract numbers courtesy of Spotrac.