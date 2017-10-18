NFL Trade Deadline: One Player Who Should Be Traded from Every Team

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

One NFL team's trash is another's treasure.

The league's Oct. 31 trade deadline is approaching. While the NFL usually doesn't feature a flurry of moves like the NBA, the NHL or MLB, multiple deals will be reached.

Most of these agreements will include players on the lowers rungs of rosters. However, significant transactions have materialized in the past.

Last season, the New England Patriots dealt Pro Bowl linebacker Jamie Collins to the Cleveland Browns before the deadline.

Organizations are always making calls to inquire who may or may not be available for the right price. Each team has at least one significant target worthy of being on the trade block.