Report: Peyton Manning Could Return to NFL as GM of Browns, Rams or Titans

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Peyton Manning is reportedly considering a return to the NFL as a general manager as soon as next season, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Mike Jurecki of 98.7 FM The Blitz).

Glazer noted in his report that the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams were potential destinations for Manning.

Jurecki also tweeted, "Its possible some of teams interested in Manning could offer him a small percentage of ownership."

The news comes on the same day that the Indianapolis Colts—where Manning spent the majority of his career and won one of his two Super Bowl titles—unveiled a statue honoring Manning outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Manning will also have his No. 18 jersey retired at halftime of Sunday's contest between the Colts and San Francisco 49ers. He spoke with former teammate and NFL Network analyst Marshall Faulk about both honors on Sunday morning:

Manning was one of the NFL's most cerebral and meticulous quarterbacks in NFL history, operating almost as an offensive coordinator on the field for the Colts and Denver Broncos. That led to speculation and rumors upon his retirement that he would take a role in an NFL front office, though until this point Manning has remained away from the game in any official capacity.

His absence from the NFL could reportedly come to a close as soon as next year, however.