Fantasy Football Week 5: Matt Camp's Weekly BS Meter

Heading into Week 4, Dalvin Cook and Chris Carson were part of a strong rookie running back group and key pieces to fantasy rosters. During Week 4, however, each suffered a major injury, leaving fantasy owners scrambling to find replacements.

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Cook tore his ACL, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. That leaves the Vikings with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon to pick up the slack, which won't be easy considering how productive Cook was over the first month of the season.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carson was placed on injured reserve with a broken leg. While the Seattle Seahawks have depth at running back, they could use a committee and create a nightmare for fantasy owners.

Week 4 was a great example of how quickly your fantasy depth chart can get scrambled. If you're deep at a position, especially running back, hanging on to that depth early in the season isn't a bad idea. You might find a better replacement for Cook or Carson on your bench than on the waiver wire.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations that cover the most pressing issues in fantasy football. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely true or 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. Snap counts are also from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception format.