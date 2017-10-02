NFL1000 Week 4 Notebook: Are the Buffalo Bills for Real?

1 of 10

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2017 Buffalo Bills came into their season with a new coaching staff led by Sean McDermott, and a quarterback in Tyrod Taylor with an uncertain future. After two seasons of subpar results under Rex Ryan, the Bills were not expected would lead the AFC East with a 3-1 record at the season's quarter turn, but that's exactly what they've done.

McDermott's team hasn't bulked up on creampuffs, either. They started their season with a win over the Jets, yes, but they also beat the Broncos at home and shocked the defending NFC champion Falcons on the road. Their only loss (a 0-3 snore fest) came against the Panthers in Week 2.

The question now is whether the Bills have what it takes to challenge in this division all the way through the season, perhaps picking up the franchise's first playoff berth since 1999. Right now, they're getting things done with a conservative passing offense and a defense that has surprised.

In years past, Bills defenders were frequently playing out of position according to the whims of Ryan and former defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman. But under McDermott, a fine defensive mind, and new defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, this defense is now tougher to handle.

Rookie cornerback Tre'Davious White, the first-rounder from LSU, has allowed just 13 catches on 26 targets on the season, and E.J. Gaines has matched him in pass-defensive efficiency. It's not the result expected after Stephon Gilmore left for the Patriots in free agency. The pass rush is led by veterans Lorenzo Alexander, who can get pressure from any gap, and Jerry Hughes, who is the team's premier edge-rusher.

On offense, new coordinator Rick Dennison brings a trademark zone-blocking style which merges perfectly with the skills of running backs LeSean McCoy and Mike Tolbert, and Taylor is always a threat to run, too.

Where things might get complicated throughout the rest of the season is in the passing game. Taylor, who only got a two-year contract extension in the preseason, has not generated a great deal of excitement in the Bills' front office. If the team sees him as a bridge quarterback, it will be up to Taylor to dissuade them.

So far this season, he's been more of a game manager, to use that pejorative term—entirely efficient and relatively mistake-proof but hardly explosive. He's completed 65 of 99 passes for 744 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Not bad numbers, but he hasn't thrown for more than 224 yards in any game.

To be fair, Taylor could use some help from his receivers. Second-round rookie Zay Jones has been up and down so far, and receiver Jordan Matthews is more of a complementary player in the slot than a primary explosive weapon. McCoy and tight end Charles Clay are the primary receivers at this point.

If the Bills are going to keep this stretch of success going, they'll have to find ways to make their passing game more dimensional. One way is with play-action. Taylor has completed 22 of 28 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a league-leading passer rating of 149.9 when faking to backs first. In these plays, Taylor uses the force of his backs and his own rushing ability to confuse defenses. Dennison will have to scheme some new wrinkles into the passing game as the season goes on to take advantage.

—NFL1000 Lead Scout Doug Farrar