NFL Week 2 Picks: Predicting the Winner of All 16 Matchups

Just how good are the Oakland Raiders?

Jack Del Rio's team was on its way toward earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs late in the season, but when quarterback Derek Carr went down with a broken leg, the Raiders' hopes went with him as they lost in the AFC Wild Card Round against the Houston Texans.

Carr is healthy again, and he directed the Raiders to a 26-16 road victory at Tennessee in Week 1. While the New York Jets look like one of the weakest teams in the NFL and are not likely to win many games, how will the Raiders handle the assignment in Week 2?

Great teams put away substandard opponents with ease, while pretenders struggle with these kind of opportunities.

The Raiders are 13.5-point favorites over their old American Football League rivals, according to OddsShark. We expect the Raiders to establish their dominance early in this game and win comfortably.

Carr has hard-nosed running back Marshawn Lynch to handle goal line and short-yardage situations, while wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree can riddle the New York secondary with big plays.

The Raiders struggled on defense in several areas last year, but the Jets don't appear to have the weapons to challenge and succeed against that unit. Look for pass-rush specialist Khalil Mack to have a huge game and punish New York quarterback Josh McCown.

The Raiders to win by a big margin and cover the spread.

Week 2 Point Spreads and Predictions (point spreads courtesy of OddsShark)

Matchup, Point Spread, Prediction

Houston at Cincinnati, Cin. -3.5, Houston

Philadelphia at Kansas City, KC -4.5, Kansas City

New England at New Orleans, NE -4.5, New England

Cleveland at Baltimore, Balt. -7.5, Cleveland*

Buffalo at Carolina, Car. -7, Carolina

Arizona at Indianapolis, Ariz -7.5, Arizona

Tennessee at Jacksonville, Tenn. -1.5, Tennessee

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Pitt. -7, Minnesota*

Chicago at Tampa Bay, TB -6, Chicago*

Miami at Los Angeles Chargers, LAC -3, Los Angeles

New York Jets at Oakland, Oak. -13.5, Oakland

Washington at Los Angeles Rams, LAR -2.5, Washington

San Francisco at Seattle, Sea. -12.5, Seattle

Dallas at Denver, Dall. -1.5, Dallas

Green Bay at Atlanta, Atl. -2.5, Atlanta/Over

Detroit at New York Giants, NYG -2.5, New York

*-Will cover the spread but fail to win

(Point spreads courtesy of OddsShark)

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Vikings played an inspired game in Week 1 against the Saints as Sam Bradford looked far more productive and dangerous than he was at any point in 2016.

The Vikings also found a prime-time running back in Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 127 yards in his first game as a rookie. Cook has speed and breakaway ability, but his toughness while running between the tackles may turn him into one of the top running backs in the league.

The Steelers found a way to win their opener at Cleveland, but they did not look as cohesive or impressive as the Vikings did in their season opener. Nevertheless, the Steelers are seven-point favorites in their home opener.

Pittsburgh has a chance to become a dominant team in the AFC, and the trio of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown is capable of putting on a show and making life difficult for the Vikings defense.

That unit was one of the best in the league last year as they ranked third in yards allowed and sixth in points given up, but the challenge from the diverse and talented Steelers will be immense.

The key for the Vikings is whether Bradford & Co. can come close to matching what they did in Week 1. The offensive line gave Bradford better protection than he received at any point in 2016, and he responded with a 346-yard effort that included three touchdowns.

The belief here is that the Vikings are improved and will keep this game close. They may not get the win in Pittsburgh, but they will stay within the seven-point spread.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Titans had a tough opening week matchup with the Raiders, and they were unable to take charge and win the game on their home field, while the Jaguars pulled off a big surprise with their one-sided road victory over the Houston Texans.

Week 1 results don't always indicate how a season will go, but they will test a coaching staff and key players. The Titans may have the loss to the Raiders in the back of their minds all week, but the trip to Jacksonville represents a new opportunity for quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Titans to show they can shake off a loss and start moving in the right direction.

Mariota is one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL, and he is an accurate passer who can read defenses and get the ball to his receivers. He also has a big-time running back in DeMarco Murray, who is one of the best in the league.

Jacksonville played sensational defense in its 29-7 win at Houston, and the Jaguars registered 10 sacks of Houston's quarterbacks. Former Cardinal Calais Campbell had four of those sacks in his first game in a Jacksonville uniform, and he may be very difficult to slow down this year.

Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles did not have to do much, and that was a key factor in this game. He threw for just 125 yards in the victory, and that's not often going to be enough to earn a victory in the NFL.

The Titans will make it much more difficult on him, and we expect the visitors to come into Jacksonville and win the game by at least a touchdown as 1.5-point favorites.