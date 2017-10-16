NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 7?

0 of 32

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The NFL is a wild league. There is so much talent and so much parity among the 32 teams that it's rare to see games go as expected. A contest can easily be decided by a critical call by the officials, a 50-50 jump ball or which team suffers a key injury first.

This isn't a new trend. Whether it was my 2008 season with the Titans or my 2012 season as an assistant with the Patriots, I could look back on the playoff campaign and see multiple games we could have lost to "lesser" teams.

If you haven't realized just how unpredictable the NFL is by this point in the season, you finally got it in Week 6. A ludicrous pinball catch by Antonio Brown ended the Chiefs' winning streak, a questionable fumble call may have saved the day for New England, and an injury to Aaron Rodgers may cost the Packers their title hopes.

Oh, and if you expected the Dolphins to come back from a 17-0 halftime deficit against the Falcons, maybe you should come apply for my job.

The unpredictable nature of the NFL is the reason we come out with new power rankings each week—and why you'll find a healthy amount of movement in mine. The landscape changes from week to week and game to game. How do I view things heading into Week 7? Let's take a look.

