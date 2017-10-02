NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Heading into Week 5?

0 of 32

I was fortunate enough to be around some tremendous coaches during my time as an NFL player and scout. One thing I learned from guys like Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick is the most successful teams are the ones that don't consistently beat themselves.

Another thing I learned is that depth is extremely important. Belichick especially stressed quality depth at certain positions because those positions allowed him to run the schemes he wanted even in case of injury.

These are two of the biggest factors that go overlooked during an NFL season. We can analyze 53-man rosters at the beginning of the season and think we know which teams are going to be good and which aren't. However, those rosters—specifically the starting lineups—aren't going to be the same all season.

Just look at some of the injuries suffered in Week 4. From Davante Adams and Dalvin Cook to Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, a number of key players went down. It's early in the NFL season, but I can tell you that after a month, the physicality of the game is taking a toll on players and rosters.

Depth is important, and so is limiting those self-inflicted mistakes. That's the biggest difference between this year's 3-1 teams and the 2-2 and 1-3 clubs at the quarter mark. Teams aren't going to be perfect in all 16 games, but the ones that don't beat themselves every couple of games are going to steadily rise up the standings.

With all of this in mind—along with the results on the field, of course—here's how I view the league's 32 teams after another Sunday of action.

