Chris Simms' Week 2 NFL Picks

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

For NFL players, the second week of the season can be a lot more comfortable than the first. You have film on your opponent, you know what to expect and you have that first game of the season out of the way.

That first contest of the year is important, especially with the new rules governing the offseason. Teams tend to make more mistakes in the opener than they do after getting into a rhythm. We saw some sloppy football in Week 1 this year. We should see less of it in Week 2.

At the same time, though, the second week of the season can be tense. I know I've talked about this before, but it's worth emphasizing. I've really never felt more pressure in an NFL locker room than when that locker room is sitting with a 0-1 record—even the playoffs don't always carry that much tension.

Coaches get uptight, and players realize that another loss means they're looking at an uphill battle for the postseason. That's just how it is when you're in a 0-2 pressure hole.

This week, we have some very good football teams facing that hole. Which teams will be able to right the proverbial ship? Which are going to continue strong starts? Which teams are in trouble? Here are my thoughts—and my predictions—for the second week of the 2017 NFL season.