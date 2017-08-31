NFL Preseason Week 4 Roundup: Mahomes' Days as Backup May Be Numbered

0 of 7

Much like Conor McGregor's career as an undefeated boxer, the 2017 NFL preseason is over.

One concluded much quicker than the other.

Thirty of the NFL's 32 teams were in action on the last day of August. The only reason the whole league wasn't playing is the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans originally scheduled to be held in Houston and then moved to Dallas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey was cancelled altogether so the Texans could be with their families.

For the rest of the league, there was one more contest. One more chance for young players and veterans alike to prove they belong in the NFL and stake their claim to a roster spot ahead of this weekend's cutdown from 90 players to 53.

The NFL's biggest names were all watching from the sidelines Thursday evening, but that doesn't mean there was nothing to be gleaned from what happened from the final night of games that don't count.

Here are the biggest takeaways, beginning with the culmination of an outstanding preseason from the newest quarterback in Kansas City.