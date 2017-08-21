NFL Cuts 2017: Predicting Notable Roster Releases Before Regular Season Begins

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

An unfortunate reality of the NFL's return during the preseason is the fact it accompanied by cut season.

While fans are more than excited about football being back, even in the form of meaningless preseason games, the return to action for players means a renewed anxiety about job security once teams must make the tough decisions by whittling down rosters.

With cut days on approach, here's a look at a handful of players projected to follow already-released names such as Ryan Mathews and Roberto Aguayo, to name a few.

Predicting Notable Releases

Sheldon Richardson, DL, New York Jets

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson isn't a stranger to trade rumors.

In fact, Richardson was quite candid with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News at the beginning of August about the rumors.

"There was one team that asked me to take a pay cut...and it was Seattle. And Washington too. There were a lot of offers. A lot of good offers. You'd be surprised," Richardson said.

The beef surrounding Richardson isn't hard to digest. The former 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year has fallen off in recent years and was suspensed several times. In the interim, the Jets drafted Leonard Williams and gave a big payday to Muhammad Wilkerson.

Money is part of this, with Richardson coming with an $8 million cap hit this season before heading to free agency.

For the Jets, cutting ties now makes sense if it means keeping a piece more critical to the team's future. The rest of the league clearly won't take Richardson at his current cost, and everybody seems to know this is only a matter of time.

Dion Lewis, RB, New England Patriots

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves having droves of running backs rostered, yet it often leaves a deserving player on the outside looking in once cut day arrives.

The odd man out might be Dion Lewis this year. The 5'8", 195-pounder has only played in 14 games over the past two seasons with the Patriots, mired in a crowded depth chart and dealing with injuries.

Granted, Lewis is healthy this preseason and trying to make an impact as a kick returner in Foxborough. But it might be a case of too little, too late—Belichick added Mike Gillislee this offseason, has a possible every-down talent in new arrival Rex Burkhead and still has James White and Brandon Bolden on the roster.

The good news for Lewis, at least, is that he's a 26-year-old back who wouldn't struggle to find work again quickly, both because teams are wise to pluck up Belichick castoffs and Lewis' sheer elusive talent.

Jarius Wright, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Back in 2014, it looked like the Minnesota Vikings had a rising star with wideout Jarius Wright.

The Arkansas product broke out on a career-high 62 targets, turning in what would turn out to be career highs of 42 catches and 588 yards.

Wright has faded since, culminating in last year's 11-catch performance over eight games.

As Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke pointed out via snap counts, Wright isn't getting a ton of looks this preseason, either:

It's hard to blame the Vikings here. Adam Thielen had a breakout season in 2016, catching 69 passes for 967 yards and five scores despite finishing third on the team in targets. This offseason, the Vikings added Michael Floyd and rookies Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley.

Barring major performances against second-team defenses in preseason, the Vikings will look ahead and save cap space (Wright has a cap hit north of $3 million over each of the next three seasons).

Jamaal Charles, RB, Denver Broncos

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Unfortunately, Jamaal Charles is the modern aging legend this year who appears to be on thin ice with cut days approaching.

The 30-year-old landed with the Denver Broncos on a cheap deal this offseason, which on paper looked like a great fit given Denver's potential need.

Of course, one would think Charles needs to actually suit up to make the team.

The Broncos have yet to get Charles on the field for either preseason game as a precautionary measure. His last truly healthy season came in 2014, when he played in 15 games and managed 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns. He spent his last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs mostly on the shelf, playing just eight total games.

While playing off a note detailing Stevan Ridley getting first-team reps, Rotoworld's Evan Silva provided an important reminder about Charles' contract:

Ridley is the least of Charles' concerns because the Broncos still have C.J. Anderson and 2016 fourth-round pick Devontae Booker on the roster. De'Angelo Henderson, a 2017 sixth-round pick, has turned heads as well, recently breaking off a 41-yard touchdown run.

Charles was a low-risk signing for the Broncos with limited upside in the first place. Look for the two parties to split, as he can't seem to get on the field and other moves have the Broncos looking deeper than expected at the position.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. Contract information per Spotrac.