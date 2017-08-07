Johnny Manziel Says He'd Try Coaching College Football If He Can't Play in NFL

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

With his days as an active player in the NFL potentially over, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel remains hopeful he can return to the game in a coaching capacity.

"I'd do something involved with sports. I can't get away from it," Manziel said at the International Football Betting Conference, per ESPN.com. "I've had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time I'd want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it's coaching, whether it's doing something like that. So I think that'd be my route."

Manziel added that he'd likely prefer coaching in college football over any other level if given the choice.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has already made a foray into coaching, working with some of the best high school quarterbacks in the country at an Elite 11 camp in Miami in February:

The 24-year-old also said he hasn't completely shut the door on a return to the NFL but that playing in the Canadian Football League "is definitely something I've looked into."

Manziel hasn't signed with a team since the Browns released him in March 2016. He appeared in 15 games for the team, throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.