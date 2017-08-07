Johnny Manziel Says Colin Kaepernick Is 'Good Enough' to Be on an NFL Roster

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Colin Kaepernick may remain unsigned, but former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel believes Kaepernick is still good enough to play in the NFL and will find his way onto a roster at some point.

"Even if he's not gonna start, he's good enough to be on a roster for sure," Manziel told Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage during the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, per TMZ Sports. "I think once all the other stuff quiets down a little bit, he'll be okay."

"That's a guy that if we go back five years, the Baltimore Ravens are playing the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl and the next year they're playing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game," Manziel continued. "So that's a guy who got a team to that point multiple times, who may have had down years the past couple of years but at the same time has a track record of proving he can go out and play. I don't think his career is done."

Kaepernick has remained unsigned this offseason, with the ongoing debate whether that is because teams don't believe he is good enough to play or because they are blackballing him from the league due to his political stances last season.

Manziel is attempting to make his own NFL comeback after missing the entire 2016 season. The former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by the team last offseason after a number of off-field concerns and legal incidents.

He noted that he's been in contact with several NFL teams and general managers and has avoided playing in the CFL for at least this season due to the interest he's received from NFL folks.

Additionally, he said that some MLB teams have reached out to him about potentially playing baseball—he was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2014 and was on Texas A&M's baseball team, though he never played for the Aggies as he focused on football—though he noted that he would leave the football-to-baseball crossover to Tim Tebow.