NFL Preseason Schedule 2017: Dates, Ticket Info and More

Preseason action for the 2017 NFL season has already kicked off, but only the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals have played so far. That will all change soon.

From Wednesday until the Super Bowl, there will be football every week. While the preseason is not the most entertaining spectacle for football fans, football is still football, and we can't wait for the new season to start.

Let's take a look at a selection of the best preseason matches before dissecting a couple of the top upcoming games. The full schedule can be found at ESPN.com.

Preseason Week 1

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Texans at Panthers, 7:30 pm ET

Thursday, Aug. 10

Broncos at Bears, 8 pm ET

Friday, Aug. 11

Steelers at Giants, 7 pm ET

49ers at Chiefs, 10 pm ET

Saturday, Aug. 12

Cowboys at Rams, 9 pm ET

Sunday, Aug. 13

Lions at Colts, 1:30 pm ET

Seahawks at Chargers, 8 pm ET

Preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Buccaneers at Jaguars, ESPN, 8 pm ET

Friday, Aug. 18

Vikings at Seahawks, 10 pm ET

Saturday, Aug. 19

Panthers at Titans, 3 pm ET

Colts at Cowboys, 7 pm ET

Broncos at 49ers, 10 pm ET

Sunday, Aug. 20

Falcons at Steelers, 4 pm ET

Saints at Chargers, 8 pm ET

Monday, Aug. 21

Giants at Browns, ESPN, 8 pm ET

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

Dolphins at Eagles, 7 pm ET

Friday, Aug. 25

Chiefs at Seahawks, CBS, 8 pm ET

Saturday, Aug. 26

Chargers at Rams, CBS, 8 pm ET

Sunday, Aug. 27

Bears at Titans, Fox, 1 pm ET

Bengals at Redskins, Fox, 4:30 pm ET

49ers at Vikings, NBC, 8 pm ET

Preseason Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 31

Eagles at Jets, 7 pm ET

Seahawks at Raiders, 10 pm ET

Games to Watch

Texans vs. Panthers

The first game kicks off Wednesday, as the Houston Texans take on the Carolina Panthers.

This matchup doesn't have much to do with the final score—it's not like preseason games count for anything—but the play of two rookies will be the topic of much debate heading into Wednesday.

If you believe in the hype surrounding rookie Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson, get ready for an unnecessary number of hot takes following this game, good or bad. Watson has looked the part so far in head coach Bill O'Brien's offense, and his stock is rising quickly:

The Panthers defense, even if it is against second-string players, will be a good test for Watson in a game situation. The same goes for rookie Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, who already looks to be everything the team was hoping for when it drafted him out of Stanford.

Calling McCaffrey a running back doesn't do him justice, as he will likely see a lot of time in the slot because of his route-running ability and soft hands. There's a reason why the Panthers were so excited to draft a versatile player like McCaffrey, who looks to make an immediate impact this season.

Just take a look at how McCaffrey is able to shake off All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly during practice:

It's impossible to gauge how much playing time either rookie will receive, but we're bound to see them get some touches. Forget about the box score, just enjoy watching the developments of two young and talented players.

Seahawks vs. Chargers



The Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers is second on Sunday's slate. The Seahawks will look to prove they are back in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy this year and will come with a bit of a new-look offense, particularly in the backfield.

Former Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy made the move to Seattle during the offseason and will look to immediately become the franchise's bell-cow back, just like Marshawn Lynch was.

The comparisons will be difficult for Lacy to overcome, but a good few carries Sunday will lessen the burden on his shoulders to be the difference-maker the Seahawks so desperately needed last season.

As for the Chargers, everything is new for them. New head coach and team name, but the one consistent presence in the organization remains under center in Philip Rivers. And while Rivers won't play that much against the Seahawks, he will be reunited with his No. 1 wideout, Keenan Allen.

Allen has had a tough time staying on the field, suffering season-ending injuries over the past couple of years, but when healthy, he is one of the more dynamic and trustworthy receivers in the NFL.

It's hard to imagine he'll see more than a few drives on Sunday and throughout the preseason, but just having Allen back in the offense will go a long way for an offense that needs a threat downfield to help take the load off of third-year back Melvin Gordon, who will also look to take a leap this year.