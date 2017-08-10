Every Team's Most Intriguing Project Player

1 of 32

Matt York/Associated Press

You may remember Robert Nkemdiche as the Ole Miss prospect who fell out of a fourth-floor hotel window and was soon charged with drug possession because pot was found in the room.

The Cardinals knew Nkemdiche had a little growing up to do when they made him the 29th overall pick in 2016, but he suffered an ankle injury early in camp last year and his work habits and knowledge of the defense never lived up to Bruce Arians' standards when he returned. Nkemdiche played sparingly in just five games last season. He recorded zero tackles, let alone any sacks.

Nkemdiche is healthier and wiser this year. He has earned positive notice from teammates and observers. He started the Hall of Fame game and looked like the athletic, relentless defender who was always in the opponent's backfield in college.

Nkemdiche told ESPN.com's John Weinfuss that his performance last year did not live up to his own standards either.

"I want to be the best me, man, regardless of anything," he said. "I don't care about shoes or fill. I know what the best me can look like. That's what my vision's looking like. Every day when I step on the field, when I'm off the field, I want to work toward that."

About those shoes: The Cardinals need Nkemdiche to help fill the void left by Calais Campbell. It's a tall order, but Nkemdiche has the tools to be that kind of disruptive force as a 3-4 end. After all, he only lasted until the 29th pick because of those, um, defenestration issues.

A big talent making a big stride to fill big shoes: That's exactly how a camp project is supposed to work.