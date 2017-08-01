2017 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: The Ultimate Blueprint

7 of 10

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The tight end position has become the most frustrating in fantasy football.

The highest scorer at the position on a points-per-game basis in 2016—Jordan Reed of the Washington Redskins—missed four games last year and just started training camp on the PUP list. The consensus top fantasy option at the position—Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots—is great when he's on the field, but he's often sidelined with some assorted injury.

Gronkowski is fantasy football's ultimate risk/reward pick. If he can stay healthy, Gronk's ceiling is miles higher than any other tight end. He's capable of affording fantasy owners a massive edge at the position. However, he hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2011 and he missed eight games last year.

Just below Gronkowski in the "elite" tier are Reed and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming off a 1,000-yard season, Kelce may be the safest bet of the bunch, but it will likely take a third or fourth-round pick to lock him down. That could leave you scrambling at tailback or wide receiver.

After that comes a group of weekly starters with a bit less upside like Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers, Jimmy Graham of the Seattle Seahawks, Tyler Eifert of the Cincinnati Bengals and Delanie Walker of the Tennessee Titans. Olsen and Walker are steady vets but could see fewer targets in 2017. Eifert and Graham could post elite numbers if the chips fall their way, but they have injury concerns of their own.

The best plan of attack this year is to draft one of those seven tight ends. From there, the water only gets murkier.

Kyle Rudolph of the Minnesota Vikings had a great 2016 season, but it was so far beyond anything he had done previously that it's fair to wonder whether can repeat it. Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles was white-hot late last season but ice-cold at the begging of it. Hunter Henry of the Los Angeles Chargers had eight touchdowns as a rookie, but they came on fewer than 40 catches, and he still must contend with Antonio Gates for targets.

It isn't the fantasy apocalypse if you get frozen out of the top six or seven options at tight end, and it's never advisable to reach for a player out of fear. But if you do miss out on one of the more reliable tight ends, strongly consider picking up a pair of them relatively close together—a Henry/Eric Ebron (Detroit Lions) double-dip or something to that effect.

There's no guarantee that one of those players hits, but the platoon route at least hedges your bet a little.