Grading Every Team's Undrafted Free-Agent Haul

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Every young man who hopes to play professional football dreams he'll one day hear his name called at the NFL draft.

However, there are far more players with that dream than picks in the draft. Each year hundreds of young players wait by the phone for a call that doesn't come.

That doesn't mean their dream is dead, though.

The hours and days after each NFL draft bring with them a flurry of activity, a feeding frenzy as teams across the league rush to scoop up undrafted free agents.

Some of those youngsters go on to shine as pros. Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler of the New England Patriots wasn't drafted. Neither was cornerback A.J. Bouye, who just signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Romo wasn't drafted. Neither was Kurt Warner. Nor James Harrison.

I hear they were good.

There's no guarantee that this year's UDFA crop contains such a player. But there's talent. There's potential. There's hope.

Let's take a team-by-team look at the undrafted free-agent hauls of each NFL club and try to figure out which franchises best mined the bargain bin.