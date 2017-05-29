NFL Nostalgia: Ranking the Most Underrated Players in NFL History

0 of 25

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

It takes more than mere greatness to be considered one of the most underrated players in pro football history.

It takes bad timing and bad luck. It takes years of playing the wrong position for the wrong team in the wrong league at the wrong time. To make our list, a player must contribute to a winning effort while putting up bad stats, misunderstood stats or no stats. He must either play for teams so good that they overshadow his accomplishments, or teams so bad that he had to do it all by himself.

"Underrated" is in the eye of the beholder, so let's establish some ground rules for these rankings:

No Hall of Famers or recent Hall of Fame finalists. It's hard to be underrated when you've been immortalized. Active players who are Hall of Fame shoo-ins are also excluded. Even Joe Thomas.

No Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, running backs or wide receivers. Even the least heralded of them get plenty of recognition.

No 1960s Packers, 1970s Steelers, 1980s 49ers, 1990s Cowboys or 2000s Patriots. Sorry, Jerry Kramer! Being part of an era-defining dynasty brings with it a base-level acclaim that the players on this list cannot match.

After that, players are ranked based how underappreciated they are, not how great they are. You will find some familiar Hall of Fame snubs on this list (like Jim Marshall, pictured above), but also plenty of players who were even snubbed from the Hall of Fame snubs, plus some current players who aren't getting their due.

And you're never going to guess who's No. 1.