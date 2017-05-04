MLB Metrics 101: Ranking MLB's Unluckiest Hitters of 2017

0 of 12

Ron Schwane/Getty Images

All hitters can do is try to take good swings. And even if they do, the baseball gods are under no obligation to reward them.

Translation: Bad luck happens in baseball. It's also the subject of the latest MLB Metrics 101.

Hello, and welcome back. This week's topic is the unluckiest hitters of the 2017 MLB season. Here are the ground rules:

The statistical cutoff is May 1

Hitters must have logged at least 75 at-bats

In past years, determining bad luck and which hitters were suffering from it required a lot of guesswork. But thanks to new stats that shine light on previously dark areas, there's no longer as much guessing.

Read on for the juicy details.