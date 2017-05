MLB Metrics 101: Ranking MLB's Unluckiest Hitters of 2017

2 of 12

David Maxwell/Getty Images

Yunel Escobar, Los Angeles Angels

With a .279 wOBA through May 1, Yunel Escobar is a good distance away from the solid .327 wOBA he put up last year.

But he's still the same hitter. His strikeout and walk rates are par for the course, and his launch angle and exit velocity haven't changed much. Thus, an xwOBA of .336 that's 57 points higher than his actual wOBA.

Neil Walker, New York Mets

Neil Walker's .351 wOBA made him one of the top hitters on the Mets last year. With a .267 wOBA through May 1, he's been one of their worst this year.

To be fair, he's not alone there. And while his swing hasn't had as much exit velocity in it this year, he still has a solid xwOBA of .321. The hits should come for him eventually.

Edwin Encarnacion, Cleveland Indians

It's not entirely by accident that Edwin Encarnacion had just a .320 wOBA through May 1, putting him 53 points off last year's wOBA. His strikeout rate is 33.3 percent, which is...well, not good.

On the bright side, Encarnacion is still hitting the ball hard and with loft. His xwOBA is .369, 49 points higher than his actual wOBA.

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

The word of warning here is that while Swanson has indeed outperformed his .195 wOBA, his .244 xwOBA wouldn't make him a great hitter if it came true.

Still, it's evidence that the rookie isn't completely overwhelmed. He could stand to improve his walk and strikeout rates, but his exit velocity and launch angle are solid.