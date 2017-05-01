NFL Draft Results 2017: Full Grades for Event and Biggest Late-Round Steals

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

With the NFL draft in the books, it's time to break down each team's selections and offer grades.

While these grades are all about measuring value selections and team needs, drafts cannot be truly graded until several years after the selections are made and the players have the chance to prove themselves.

So think of these grades as reflections on how the teams played the board and addressed needs and not a prediction on how these players will pan out.

Additionally, we'll provide the entire draft board and take a look at some of the top Day 3 selections.

Full Draft Selections

NFL Draft Grades Team Grade Analysis Arizona Cardinals B+ Haason Reddick and Budda Baker have the opportunity to become major contributors to this defense. Dorian Johnson and Will Holden give the team needed OL depth. Atlanta Falcons B- Takkarist McKinley was the headliner, giving the team another potentially dynamic pass-rusher. The Falcons mostly added depth to an already well-rounded roster. Baltimore Ravens B It was a bit surprising to see the Ravens focus more heavily on defense than offense, though Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams and Chris Wormley were nice values. Marlon Humphrey was perhaps a slight reach but fits Baltimore's style. Buffalo Bills B Tre’Davious White and Zay Jones weren't the sexiest picks, but they should become contributors quickly. QB Nathan Peterman in the fifth round was a solid selection. Carolina Panthers A- The Panthers bolstered the offense in a major way, adding a RB who can also play WR in Christian McCaffrey and a WR who can also play RB in Curtis Samuel. Cam Newton came out of this draft with a major upgrade in weapons. Chicago Bears D+ The Bears had a curious draft. If Mitchell Trubisky becomes a superstar nobody will remember the bounty the Bears paid to move up one pick to select him. If he doesn't, it will be remembered as a truly horrid trade. It was equally surprising to see the Bears spend just one pick on defense given the multiple needs on that side of the ball. Cincinnati Bengals B+ John Ross may have been a slight reach at No. 9 and Joe Mixon has obvious character concerns, but both players are immensely talented and should make a positive impact. Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson were nice value adds. Cleveland Browns A Myles Garrett has the chance to be special. The Browns have enough needs to find a role for Jabrill Peppers. David Njoku has obvious talent and will give the offense another, much-needed weapon. DeShone Kizer is a project but was a worthwhile gamble in the second round. Dallas Cowboys C+ This Cowboys draft class will always exist in the shadow of 2016's franchise-altering group and, on paper, isn't a terribly exciting group. The Cowboys addressed needs, adding Taco Charlton to improve the pass rush and several players in the secondary. Denver Broncos B+ Garett Bolles filled a major need. DeMarcus Walker was a nice value. If Jake Butt can remain healthy, he could be one of the steals of this draft. Chad Kelly was a worthwhile gamble with the last pick in the draft. Detroit Lions B Jarrad Davis and Jalen Reeves-Maybin filled linebacker needs, though would Reuben Foster have been the better option? Teez Tabor's upside may be limited by his speed, but he was very productive at Florida. Green Bay Packers B- Kevin King and Montravius Adams were nice values. The Packers addressed running back by selecting three players at the position. Houston Texans A- The Texans came into the draft as a playoff roster devoid of a great option at quarterback. Gambling on a national championship winner like Deshaun Watson made plenty of sense. Zach Cunningham and D’Onta Foreman were fantastic values. Indianapolis Colts A- Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson were not only excellent values, but they should immediately upgrade Indy's secondary. Tarell Basham should immediately improve the team's pass rush, meanwhile, leaving the Colts with a nice draft class. Jacksonville Jaguars B+ Leonard Fournette has the ability to became one of the NFL's most dangerous feature backs and could change the Jaguars offense, much as Ezekiel Elliott did for Dallas. Cam Robinson was a great value addition. Dede Westbrook has major character concerns but gives the team another dangerous weapon at wideout. Kansas City Chiefs B- This is a tough draft to evaluate. On one hand, if Patrick Mahomes becomes the starter and lives up to his full potential, he could be a superstar. On the other hand, the Chiefs have a fantastic roster and are set up to win now. The team gambled on a few long-term projects who could be great in five years. But they could have added players to help immediately, so this draft class will be polarizing. Los Angeles Chargers B+ Mike Williams may have been a slight reach, but given Keenan Allen's injury issues, wide receiver was a major need, and Williams projects to be a solid starter. Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney will upgrade the offensive line and should help keep Philip Rivers more upright in 2017. Los Angeles Rams B- The Rams clearly focused on getting Jared Goff help, though Gerald Everett felt like a reach. The team also didn't address a huge need: the offensive line. Still, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds were nice picks. Miami Dolphins B- Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan were the headliners, though this draft will look worse in a few years if players like Foster and Cunningham—who the Dolphins passed on at linebacker—end up being studs. Minnesota Vikings B+ Dalvin Cook and Pat Elflein are likely Week 1 starters. Cook could end up being the best offensive player in this draft. Solid draft despite lacking a first-round selection New England Patriots A- Seeing as the Patriots landed Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy in trades that cost them draft picks, this draft comes out as a win for New England. No one stands out from the players actually selected, though Bill Belichick has a way of finding diamonds in the rough. New Orleans Saints A- Marshon Lattimore was highway robbery at No. 11. Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams and Alvin Kamara rounded out a solid class. New York Giants B- Evan Engram will slide nicely into a passing game that became dangerous this offseason. Dalvin Tomlinson is a solid Jonathan Hankins replacement. New York Jets B Jamal Adams was one of the best picks of the draft. Then the Jets drafted Marcus Maye, a player who fits their system nicely but felt like something of a luxury pick. And the Jets didn't draft corners until the later rounds and ignored quarterback altogether. A little bit of good, a little bit of questionable from the Jets. Oakland Raiders B- Gareon Conley can play, but his lingering investigation obviously leaves his status up in the air. In general, the Raiders went for potential over production with this group. Philadelphia Eagles B Derek Barnett should upgrade the pass rush, though his lack of athleticism limits his upside. Sidney Jones is a top-15 talent who fell because of an Achilles tear but will be a steal if he's able to stay healthy going forward. Donnell Pumphrey is a good fit in Doug Pederson's offense. Pittsburgh Steelers B- T.J. Watt feels like a classic Steelers pick. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a nice player but perhaps a luxury. Nothing spectacular for Pittsburgh here. San Francisco 49ers A- Nabbing Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster in the first round may immediately transform this defense. After that, John Lynch's first draft became more questionable, and C.J. Beathard's selection in the third round was one of the biggest head-scratchers. Still, the Niners definitely appear to be an improved team after this draft. Seattle Seahawks B- Malik McDowell was a solid value, and Seattle did well to replenish its secondary depth later in the draft. No players jump out from this class, however. Tampa Bay Buccaneers B O.J. Howard was a superb value and rounds out an excellent receiving corps for the Bucs. Justin Evans may start immediately. Jeremy McNichols could steal some carries from Doug Martin Tennessee Titans B+ Corey Davis was the top receiver in this class, and Taywan Taylor and Jonnu Smith will give Marcus Mariota additional weapons in the pass game. Adoree' Jackson has plenty of potential at corner, the team's other major need. Washington A- Jonathan Allen was a huge steal at No. 17. Fabian Moreau was a steal at No. 81. Ryan Anderson was a solid choice. Samaje Perine will play a big role in the team's offense from Week 1. Excellent draft for Washington.

Late-Round Steals

Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

Let's start in Washington, where running back Samaje Perine was a fourth-round selection and could easily win the starting job over Robert Kelley next season.

Perine was dynamic at Oklahoma, managing to rush for over 1,000 yards in every season there despite sharing the starting job with Joe Mixon. And he's a player the team apparently was high on, per Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan:

Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports likened him to a running back who excelled in his rookie season:

Another running back to watch is Indianapolis Colts fourth-round selection Marlon Mack, who accumulated 4,107 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons at South Florida.



"He's my sleeper," a college running backs coach told Bucky Brooks of NFL.com in March. "He definitely has the talent to be a big-time guy."

And Brooks called Mack "a productive runner with a game that's eerily similar to [Jordan Howard's]."

Yes, the top rookie rusher could easily be a player like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey or Dalvin Cook. Just don't be surprised if it turns out to be Perine or Mack.

Oh, and don't sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey, either. He's a potential Darren Sproles clone who may not make a huge impact in 2017 but could become a major producer down the line as Sproles' replacement.

The Cincinnati Bengals potentially got a steal in the fourth round, meanwhile, adding defensive end Carl Lawson. He's coming off a season that saw him register 13.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, and he appeared to have the talent to go far earlier in the draft.

Writer Connor Rogers was shocked by his slide down the board:

Continuing the theme of fourth-round value, the Los Angeles Rams got a good pick at that stage in wideout Josh Reynolds. As Chris Burke of SI.com wrote: "Defensive backs that faced him at the Senior Bowl this year consistently named Reynolds as their toughest matchup."

If nothing else, Reynolds (6'3") should give quarterback Jared Goff a nice red-zone threat in 2017. But he has all the tools to develop into one of the best receivers from this draft class.