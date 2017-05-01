    NFL Draft Results 2017: Full Grades for Event and Biggest Late-Round Steals

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2017

    Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, right, poses with his father, Lawrence Garrett, during a news conference at the NFL team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    With the NFL draft in the books, it's time to break down each team's selections and offer grades.

    While these grades are all about measuring value selections and team needs, drafts cannot be truly graded until several years after the selections are made and the players have the chance to prove themselves.

    So think of these grades as reflections on how the teams played the board and addressed needs and not a prediction on how these players will pan out. 

    Additionally, we'll provide the entire draft board and take a look at some of the top Day 3 selections. 

          

    Full Draft Selections

           

    NFL Draft Grades
    TeamGradeAnalysis
    Arizona CardinalsB+Haason Reddick and Budda Baker have the opportunity to become major contributors to this defense. Dorian Johnson and Will Holden give the team needed OL depth.
    Atlanta FalconsB-Takkarist McKinley was the headliner, giving the team another potentially dynamic pass-rusher. The Falcons mostly added depth to an already well-rounded roster.
    Baltimore RavensBIt was a bit surprising to see the Ravens focus more heavily on defense than offense, though Tyus Bowser, Tim Williams and Chris Wormley were nice values. Marlon Humphrey was perhaps a slight reach but fits Baltimore's style.
    Buffalo BillsBTre’Davious White and Zay Jones weren't the sexiest picks, but they should become contributors quickly. QB Nathan Peterman in the fifth round was a solid selection.
    Carolina PanthersA-The Panthers bolstered the offense in a major way, adding a RB who can also play WR in Christian McCaffrey and a WR who can also play RB in Curtis Samuel. Cam Newton came out of this draft with a major upgrade in weapons.
    Chicago BearsD+The Bears had a curious draft. If Mitchell Trubisky becomes a superstar nobody will remember the bounty the Bears paid to move up one pick to select him. If he doesn't, it will be remembered as a truly horrid trade. It was equally surprising to see the Bears spend just one pick on defense given the multiple needs on that side of the ball.
    Cincinnati BengalsB+John Ross may have been a slight reach at No. 9 and Joe Mixon has obvious character concerns, but both players are immensely talented and should make a positive impact. Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson were nice value adds.
    Cleveland BrownsAMyles Garrett has the chance to be special. The Browns have enough needs to find a role for Jabrill Peppers. David Njoku has obvious talent and will give the offense another, much-needed weapon. DeShone Kizer is a project but was a worthwhile gamble in the second round.
    Dallas CowboysC+This Cowboys draft class will always exist in the shadow of 2016's franchise-altering group and, on paper, isn't a terribly exciting group. The Cowboys addressed needs, adding Taco Charlton to improve the pass rush and several players in the secondary.
    Denver BroncosB+Garett Bolles filled a major need. DeMarcus Walker was a nice value. If Jake Butt can remain healthy, he could be one of the steals of this draft. Chad Kelly was a worthwhile gamble with the last pick in the draft.
    Detroit LionsBJarrad Davis and Jalen Reeves-Maybin filled linebacker needs, though would Reuben Foster have been the better option? Teez Tabor's upside may be limited by his speed, but he was very productive at Florida.
    Green Bay PackersB-Kevin King and Montravius Adams were nice values. The Packers addressed running back by selecting three players at the position.
    Houston TexansA-The Texans came into the draft as a playoff roster devoid of a great option at quarterback. Gambling on a national championship winner like Deshaun Watson made plenty of sense. Zach Cunningham and D’Onta Foreman were fantastic values.
    Indianapolis ColtsA-Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson were not only excellent values, but they should immediately upgrade Indy's secondary. Tarell Basham should immediately improve the team's pass rush, meanwhile, leaving the Colts with a nice draft class.
    Jacksonville JaguarsB+Leonard Fournette has the ability to became one of the NFL's most dangerous feature backs and could change the Jaguars offense, much as Ezekiel Elliott did for Dallas. Cam Robinson was a great value addition. Dede Westbrook has major character concerns but gives the team another dangerous weapon at wideout.
    Kansas City ChiefsB-This is a tough draft to evaluate. On one hand, if Patrick Mahomes becomes the starter and lives up to his full potential, he could be a superstar. On the other hand, the Chiefs have a fantastic roster and are set up to win now. The team gambled on a few long-term projects who could be great in five years. But they could have added players to help immediately, so this draft class will be polarizing.
    Los Angeles ChargersB+Mike Williams may have been a slight reach, but given Keenan Allen's injury issues, wide receiver was a major need, and Williams projects to be a solid starter. Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney will upgrade the offensive line and should help keep Philip Rivers more upright in 2017.
    Los Angeles RamsB-The Rams clearly focused on getting Jared Goff help, though Gerald Everett felt like a reach. The team also didn't address a huge need: the offensive line. Still, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds were nice picks.
    Miami DolphinsB-Charles Harris and Raekwon McMillan were the headliners, though this draft will look worse in a few years if players like Foster and Cunningham—who the Dolphins passed on at linebacker—end up being studs.
    Minnesota VikingsB+Dalvin Cook and Pat Elflein are likely Week 1 starters. Cook could end up being the best offensive player in this draft. Solid draft despite lacking a first-round selection
    New England PatriotsA-Seeing as the Patriots landed Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy in trades that cost them draft picks, this draft comes out as a win for New England. No one stands out from the players actually selected, though Bill Belichick has a way of finding diamonds in the rough.
    New Orleans SaintsA-Marshon Lattimore was highway robbery at No. 11. Ryan Ramczyk, Marcus Williams and Alvin Kamara rounded out a solid class.
    New York GiantsB-Evan Engram will slide nicely into a passing game that became dangerous this offseason. Dalvin Tomlinson is a solid Jonathan Hankins replacement.
    New York JetsBJamal Adams was one of the best picks of the draft. Then the Jets drafted Marcus Maye, a player who fits their system nicely but felt like something of a luxury pick. And the Jets didn't draft corners until the later rounds and ignored quarterback altogether. A little bit of good, a little bit of questionable from the Jets.
    Oakland RaidersB-Gareon Conley can play, but his lingering investigation obviously leaves his status up in the air. In general, the Raiders went for potential over production with this group.
    Philadelphia EaglesBDerek Barnett should upgrade the pass rush, though his lack of athleticism limits his upside. Sidney Jones is a top-15 talent who fell because of an Achilles tear but will be a steal if he's able to stay healthy going forward. Donnell Pumphrey is a good fit in Doug Pederson's offense.
    Pittsburgh SteelersB-T.J. Watt feels like a classic Steelers pick. JuJu Smith-Schuster is a nice player but perhaps a luxury. Nothing spectacular for Pittsburgh here.
    San Francisco 49ersA-Nabbing Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster in the first round may immediately transform this defense. After that, John Lynch's first draft became more questionable, and C.J. Beathard's selection in the third round was one of the biggest head-scratchers. Still, the Niners definitely appear to be an improved team after this draft.
    Seattle SeahawksB-Malik McDowell was a solid value, and Seattle did well to replenish its secondary depth later in the draft. No players jump out from this class, however.
    Tampa Bay BuccaneersBO.J. Howard was a superb value and rounds out an excellent receiving corps for the Bucs. Justin Evans may start immediately. Jeremy McNichols could steal some carries from Doug Martin
    Tennessee TitansB+Corey Davis was the top receiver in this class, and Taywan Taylor and Jonnu Smith will give Marcus Mariota additional weapons in the pass game. Adoree' Jackson has plenty of potential at corner, the team's other major need.
    WashingtonA-Jonathan Allen was a huge steal at No. 17. Fabian Moreau was a steal at No. 81. Ryan Anderson was a solid choice. Samaje Perine will play a big role in the team's offense from Week 1. Excellent draft for Washington.

    Late-Round Steals

    FORT WORTH, TX - OCTOBER 01: Running back Samaje Perine #32 of the Oklahoma Sooners tries to run the ball over safety Denzel Johnson #30 of the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Ge
    Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

    Let's start in Washington, where running back Samaje Perine was a fourth-round selection and could easily win the starting job over Robert Kelley next season. 

    Perine was dynamic at Oklahoma, managing to rush for over 1,000 yards in every season there despite sharing the starting job with Joe Mixon. And he's a player the team apparently was high on, per Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan:

    Brad Evans of Yahoo Sports likened him to a running back who excelled in his rookie season:

    Another running back to watch is Indianapolis Colts fourth-round selection Marlon Mack, who accumulated 4,107 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons at South Florida.

    "He's my sleeper," a college running backs coach told Bucky Brooks of NFL.com in March. "He definitely has the talent to be a big-time guy."

    And Brooks called Mack "a productive runner with a game that's eerily similar to [Jordan Howard's]."

    Yes, the top rookie rusher could easily be a player like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey or Dalvin Cook. Just don't be surprised if it turns out to be Perine or Mack. 

    Oh, and don't sleep on the Philadelphia Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey, either. He's a potential Darren Sproles clone who may not make a huge impact in 2017 but could become a major producer down the line as Sproles' replacement. 

    1. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft

    2. Josh Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Packers Rookie

    3. Taylor Moton NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Panthers Rookie

    4. Dion Dawkins NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bills Rookie

    5. Ethan Pocic NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Seahawks Rookie

    6. Juju Smith-Schuster NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Steeler Rookie

    7. Chidobe Awuzie NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Cowboys Rookie

    8. Zach Cunningham NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Texans Rookie

    9. Tanoh Kpassagnon NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Chiefs Rookie

    10. DeShone Kizer NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Browns Rookie

    11. Obi Melifonwu NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Raiders Rookie

    12. DeShone Kizer NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Browns Rookie

    13. Teez Tabor NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lions Rookie

    14. Dalvin Tomlinson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Giants Rookie

    15. Raekwon McMillan NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Dolphins Rookie

    16. DeMarcus Walker NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Broncos Rookie

    17. Ryan Anderson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Redskins Rookie

    18. Justin Evans NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bucaneers Rookie

    19. Joe Mixon NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bengals Rookie

    20. Tyus Bowser NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Ravens Rookie

    21. Quincy Wilson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Colts Rookie

    22. Gerald Everett NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Rams Rookie

    23. Adam Shaheen NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bears Rookie

    24. Curtis Samuel NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Panthers Rookie

    25. Sidney Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Eagles Rookie

    26. Marcus Williams NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Saints Rookie

    27. Dalvin Cook NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Vikings Rookie

    28. Marcus Maye NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Jets Rookie

    29. Forrest Lamp NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Chargers Rookie

    30. Zay Jones NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Bills Rookie

    31. Budda Baker NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Cardinals Rookie

    32. Malik McDowell NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Seahawks Rookie

    33. Cam Robinson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Jaguars Rookie

    34. Kevin King NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Packers Rookie

    35. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2

    36. Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles

    37. Grading the Trubisky Pick

    38. Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL

    39. Scouting No. 1 Pick Myles Garrett

    40. Browns Draft QB DeShone Kizer with No. 52 Pick

    41. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    42. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    43. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    44. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    45. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    46. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    47. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    48. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    49. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    50. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    51. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    52. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    53. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    54. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    55. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    56. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    57. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    58. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    59. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    60. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    61. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    62. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    63. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    64. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    65. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    66. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    67. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    68. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    69. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    70. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    71. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    72. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    73. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    74. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    75. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    76. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    77. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    78. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    79. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    80. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    81. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    82. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    83. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    84. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    85. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    86. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    87. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    88. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    The Cincinnati Bengals potentially got a steal in the fourth round, meanwhile, adding defensive end Carl Lawson. He's coming off a season that saw him register 13.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, and he appeared to have the talent to go far earlier in the draft. 

    Writer Connor Rogers was shocked by his slide down the board:

    Continuing the theme of fourth-round value, the Los Angeles Rams got a good pick at that stage in wideout Josh Reynolds. As Chris Burke of SI.com wrote: "Defensive backs that faced him at the Senior Bowl this year consistently named Reynolds as their toughest matchup."

    If nothing else, Reynolds (6'3") should give quarterback Jared Goff a nice red-zone threat in 2017. But he has all the tools to develop into one of the best receivers from this draft class.