Chad Kelly's Uncle Jim Spoke to John Elway Before Broncos Drafted Mr. Irrelevant

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway sought the input of a fellow Hall of Fame quarterback before ultimately selecting Chad Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Elway said he called Chad's uncle, former Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly, before making the pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Chad said he was happy to wind up with the Broncos.

"I've had some bad breaks the last couple months," Kelly said, per the Buffalo News' Tim Graham. "You just got to keep working through them. At the end of the day, I got put in the right situation with great players around me."

Kelly provided his reaction to his selection on Twitter as well:

Kelly admitted to sleeping on the floor of his parents' home after nobody selected him in the first round, per Graham: "I wanted to feel what it was like at the bottom. I could've slept in the bed. But I wanted to feel that itch."

Fox Sports' Aaron Torres alluded to the off-field problems that hurt Kelly's draft stock:

Clemson dismissed Kelly from the program in 2014, and a few months later, he got into an altercation at a Buffalo, New York, nightclub after which he allegedly threatened to fire an assault rifle at the club.

Kelly should have a genuine chance to compete for the Broncos' starting quarterback job in the next year or two. The incumbent starter, Trevor Siemian, ranked 22nd among qualified QBs in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders, and Paxton Lynch looked far from convincing in two starts as a rookie.

Kelly slipped all the way to the seventh round, but he couldn't have hoped for a better landing spot to start his NFL career.