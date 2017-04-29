2017 NFL Draft Grades: Full Day 3 Report Card

0 of 4

Two words: Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback of the present and future was just sitting on the board at the end of the fourth round last season. Any team in the NFL could have snapped him up. And we don't need the lecture about how he landed in an ideal situation: When Day 3 of the draft rolls around, the only "ideal situation" is finding a job.

Maybe Pitt's Nathan Peterman (above) or Tennessee's Joshua Dobbs is just a Prescott looking for an opportunity. Perhaps there's a 1,000-yard rusher lurking on the board in Oklahoma's Samaje Perine, or a big play receiver to be found among Texas A&M's Josh Reynolds and others. Heck, some team may look back on today as the day they drafted Zane Gonzalez, kicker of the 55-yard game-winning field goal of some future Super Bowl.

These are the official Bleacher Report draft grades for Rounds 4 through 7.