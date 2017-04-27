Chicago Bears Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Thursday's 2017 NFL draft marks a turning point for the Chicago Bears.

Entering Thursday, general manager Ryan Pace has steered the franchise through two years of delicate rebuilding while preparing for this draft class, where every need is on the table in each round.

So far, Pace has stuck to his guns in a building-through-the-draft approach, only making a big splash at positions of need in free agency this offseason on what amount to one-year deals based on guaranteed money.

This trend continues over the weekend. The Bears picked a great class to address defensive back, pass-rushers and quarterback, among other spots, thanks to the depth on the board.

Chicago enters the draft with seven picks, the first coming at No. 3. Below, let's track and grade every single selection Pace and the front office make in this franchise-defining draft.