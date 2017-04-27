Vikings Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The wait is over—NFL draft day has finally arrived.

Dreams will be realized and scouting reports will be put to the test when the first round officially opens Thursday at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The Minnesota Vikings, however, will likely have to wait until Friday evening to participate in all the madness.

Rick Spielman had a crucial decision to make late last August when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was lost for the season due to a knee injury. Backed into a corner, the Vikings general manager swapped his 2017 first-round pick for then-Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Sam Bradford. In an instant, Minnesota was given new life in 2016 at the cost of what ultimately proved to be the No. 14 overall pick.

As a result, Thursday will likely be uneventful for the Vikings and their fans with the team not scheduled to make its first selection until midway through the second round. But with Spielman at the helm and three top-100 picks (Nos. 48, 79 and 86) in his arsenal, a seemingly quiet evening could conceivably quickly turn into chaos at a moment's notice.

This article will be updated with analysis for every Vikings selection after the completion of each round throughout the weekend.