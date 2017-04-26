Alleged Surveillance Video Appears to Contradict Gareon Conley's Accuser's Story

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Surveillance video of NFL draft prospect Gareon Conley and the woman accusing him of rape reportedly contradicts some of her story.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday video shows Conley and the woman being "friendly" with each other "at a bar roughly 25 minutes before they ended up in a hotel room together."

"The video is critical because it appears to contradict what the accuser told police—that she first met Conley in an elevator at the Westin hotel around 2:45 a.m.," TMZ Sports explained.

The outlet reported Tuesday that Conley was named in a police report in which the woman alleged he raped her.

On Wednesday, Conley released a statement saying the allegations are "completely false," per NFL.com. Conley also said "there were several witnesses" and "video evidence that further discredit and disprove other versions of these events."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked the Ohio State product as his No. 3 cornerback and No. 11 overall player on his most recent big board, but the rankings were done before the rape allegations surfaced.