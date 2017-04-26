Oakland Raiders Final 7-Round Mock Draft

Oakland Raiders Final 7-Round Mock DraftApril 26, 2017
The 2017 NFL draft will take place on Thursday April 27, and you've reached the final Oakland Raiders mock draft. Congratulations!
After gathering all the facts, watching hours of film and reading through various reports, what's the best potential outcome for the Silver and Black? Should the front office start with a linebacker, defensive tackle or cornerback to set the tone for the draft?
Is Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in the mix as a surprise pick for the Raiders? Should general manager Reggie McKenzie bypass cornerback Gareon Conley? He's been accused of rape, per TMZ.com. How about defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, who's dealing with assault charges involving a woman, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Both players have been attached to the Raiders in previous mock drafts.
Talks between Marshawn Lynch and the front office continue, what's the latest plan at running back?
We'll go through all eight draft picks with the best possible prospect in each round based on CBS Sports and NFL.com projections. The following mock draft illustrates a blend of how the Raiders might go about maneuvering the draft and what they should do Thursday to Saturday.
Round 1: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
This selection comes down to Florida prospect Jarrad Davis and Vanderbilt product Zach Cunningham. They're both worthy of headlining the Raiders' 2017 draft class. Last year, general manager Reggie McKenzie addressed a weak spot at safety, and he'll likely do it again at linebacker on Thursday.
Davis edges Cunningham in this spot because the defense desperately needs an inside linebacker. Oakland can't go into the upcoming season with Ben Heeney or Cory James as the Week 1 starter. A quality prospect sets up the defense for the immediate and distant future. The front office signed linebacker Jelani Jenkins via free agency, which addresses Cunningham's prospective position on the weak side.
Davis has only played 10 games once during his four seasons at Florida. He's a significant injury risk, but McKenzie selected cornerback D.J. Hayden in the first round of the 2013 draft and picked up safety Karl Joseph while he recovered from an ACL tear in the opening round of the previous draft.
This pick will make Raiders fans cringe due to questions about durability, but Davis isn't on the mend at the moment. Furthermore, McKenzie typically rolls the dice on a pick if he likes the prospect's on-field skill set. According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, the Florida linebacker brings high character, coverage ability and versatility to the field.
Don't be surprised if the Raiders re-sign inside linebacker Perry Riley as an insurance policy in case Davis continues to struggle with injuries. However, selecting Davis at this spot would indicate the team feels comfortable with his medical record.
Round 2: Marcus Williams, FS, Utah
The Raiders defense needs a ball-hawking safety for the future. Reggie Nelson, who logged five interceptions in 2016, will hit the free-agent market at 34 years old after the 2017 campaign. McKenzie should avoid a second-round project pick like defensive lineman Jihad Ward and go with a more established prospect.
Safety Marcus Williams grabbed 10 interceptions over the past two collegiate seasons. He'd provide reliable coverage behind the cornerbacks with the ability to force turnovers in the secondary. He doesn't bring a physical presence. Defensive assistants Ken Norton Jr. and John Pagano would use him as a high safety, who reads the quarterback from center field.
Coupled with Joseph at safety, the tandem would provide a mix of hard hitting and much-needed deep coverage for a defense that goes soft at times. Williams would have a season to learn his position behind an 11th-year veteran with 35 career interceptions.
Depending on who's available, McKenzie may also lean toward a cornerback in the second round. Nonetheless, the safety position needs a future starter and some depth. It's time to reload.
Round 3: Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF
Sidney Jones' torn Achilles, Jourdan Lewis' domestic-violence charge and the rape accusations directed at Conley will elevate third-round prospects at a deep cornerback position.
Central Florida cornerback Shaquill Griffin logged at least 11 passes defensed in each of the previous two seasons. In his final campaign, he raised the bar on his playmaking ability with four interceptions. Furthermore, he's a threat to extend plays after forcing turnovers. The quick-twitch athlete has two defensive touchdowns on his collegiate resume.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, Griffin ran a blazing 4.38-second 40 time, which ranked seventh among all participants in his draft class. At 6'0", 194 pounds, he could develop into an asset inside or on the perimeter. He's not afraid to take on ball-carriers and pass-catchers in the open field. He also possesses recovery speed to compensate for missteps and double moves.
Behind the most-talked-about prospects at cornerback within this class, Griffin would be a quality selection in the third round. At the very least, Oakland will likely lose defensive back T.J. Carrie after his contract year. In the worst-case scenario, the front office would need to replace cornerback Sean Smith after another mediocre season. Griffin serves a potential solution for both situations.
Round 4: Jayon Brown, OLB, UCLA
The Raiders only spent $1 million on a one-year deal for Jenkins on the weak side, per Spotrac. He's far from solidified as a starter in the lineup. UCLA's Jayon Brown could provide a push or claim the spot with impressive training camp performances.
It's imperative for the Raiders to solve their tight end coverage issues whether it's utilizing Joseph, Jenkins or a rookie linebacker with top-notch athleticism and coverage ability. As a senior, Brown put together a highly productive campaign with 119 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defensed. He darted across the field and flashed on film as a player who's consistently around the football.
Despite showing his ability to cover tight ends downfield, linebacker Neiron Ball hasn't been able to stay healthy. He didn't play a single snap in 2016. The defense needs reinforcements. Brown's tackling ability with his agility will help him excel in special teams duties right away. However, he's capable of pushing for a starting spot at weak-side linebacker. He's a potential Day 3 draft gem.
Round 5: James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh running back James Conner fit the Raiders backfield before the team opened communication with Lynch. He's the ideal complement to running backs DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard if Beast Mode signs hours prior to the first round of the draft.
In simplest terms, Oakland needs a ball-carrier who can endure hits and carry a defender or two past the goal line or the first-down marker. At 6'1", 233 pounds, Conner has the size and exhibits a Beast Mode-like play style on the football field. He finished his collegiate career with 52 touchdowns and probably would have eclipsed 60 if not for Hodgkin's lymphoma robbing his 2015 season.
According to Zierlein, he's selfless with the football in his possession and when protecting the quarterback in pass-blocking schemes:
Doesn't need a clean point of entry for aggressive, downhill charge. Excellent contact balance despite heavy shots on his legs. Short-yardage specialist who can move the chains and score touchdowns. Willing to leave his feet and sacrifice body near goal line. Willing blocker in pass pro and showed ability to come out of backfield in wheel routes, swing passes and outs.
McKenzie doesn't need to bend to Lynch's $4.5 million demands, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle (h/t CBS Sports reporter John Breech). The Raiders executive can add another fifth-round ball-carrier capable of contributing as a rookie instead of paying a 31-year-old running back the 11th-highest salary at his position, per Spotrac.
Round 6: Tanzel Smart, DT, Tulane
At 6'1", 296 pounds with 32 7/8" arms, Tanzel Smart wouldn't fare well as a lone nose tackle, but he can carve out a sizeable pass-rushing role on the interior. Due to the need for his skill set in Oakland, the Tulane product could become a late-round steal.
At the collegiate level, Smart exhibited his ability to penetrate the offensive line specifically during his junior and senior seasons. He accumulated a combined 33 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks in that span. As a prototypical 3-technique defensive tackle, the Raiders would utilize him on passing downs to shorten the opposing quarterback's time in the pocket.
The front office released defensive tackle Dan Williams who possessed the same one-dimensional skill set as Justin Ellis in the middle. Of course, the coaching staff hopes to see Ward progress into an asset similar to Mario Edwards Jr. Nonetheless, Smart has the quickness and stocky frame that allows him to drive offensive linemen backward in the trenches.
Round 7: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee
Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin may have earned mid-round grades with an early entry into the league after his junior season. He put together consecutive campaigns with 100-plus tackles at linebacker. During his third year, he also dropped the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage six times.
Unfortunately, injuries shortened Reeves-Maybin's senior year to four appearances. He suffered a severe shoulder injury, which required surgery. Though still on the mend, the Tennessee linebacker could return to his junior-year form when he patrolled the field sideline to sideline and occasionally terrorized quarterbacks.
As a seventh-round selection, the Raiders should take a flier on Reeves-Maybin whose injury history may cause some concern but doesn't stretch as long as Ball's when he entered the league in 2015. Oakland may be able to snag a special player who probably needs a season to work his way back into shape. At his very best, he's a starting 3-4 inside linebacker or weak-side defender.
Round 7: Jordan Sterns, S, Oklahoma State
The Raiders lost special teams assets to the Tennessee Titans during free agency. Safety Brynden Trawick and linebacker Daren Bates signed with the AFC South club in March. Oklahoma State prospect Jordan Sterns would step in as an immediate contributor on kickoff and punt return coverage.
As a safety, Sterns doesn't offer enough athleticism or quickness in his play to earn immediate playing time on defense. Though, he flashed as an asset closer to the line of scrimmage due to his football instincts, per Zierlein. He logged 100-plus tackles in three consecutive seasons and five interceptions over the past two campaigns.
As previously mentioned, Joseph will remain as the only safety on the depth chart after the 2017 season. Sterns may never hit the field as a starter, but he's still valuable for depth and reliable tackling on return coverage units.
