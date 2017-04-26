Oakland Raiders Final 7-Round Mock Draft

0 of 8

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL draft will take place on Thursday April 27, and you've reached the final Oakland Raiders mock draft. Congratulations!

After gathering all the facts, watching hours of film and reading through various reports, what's the best potential outcome for the Silver and Black? Should the front office start with a linebacker, defensive tackle or cornerback to set the tone for the draft?

Is Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in the mix as a surprise pick for the Raiders? Should general manager Reggie McKenzie bypass cornerback Gareon Conley? He's been accused of rape, per TMZ.com. How about defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, who's dealing with assault charges involving a woman, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Both players have been attached to the Raiders in previous mock drafts.

Talks between Marshawn Lynch and the front office continue, what's the latest plan at running back?

We'll go through all eight draft picks with the best possible prospect in each round based on CBS Sports and NFL.com projections. The following mock draft illustrates a blend of how the Raiders might go about maneuvering the draft and what they should do Thursday to Saturday.