NFL Draft 400: Ranking the Draft's Top Running Backs

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 2017 NFL draft class features elite talent at the top of the board in Texas A&M's Myles Garrett and LSU's Leonard Fournette. After that? This is one of the deepest classes in the six years I've been scouting for Bleacher Report.

Stacking the board from top to bottom for the '17 class was no easy task. There is a record-breaking amount of first-round talent on my board. Outside of Round 1, it was easy to imagine 60 of the top players landing in the top 40. If you can't find starters in Round 4 of this class, you're doing it wrong.

So, who is the best overall? How about the best at each position? The goal of the NFL Draft 400 series is to figure that out.

The top 400 players were tracked, scouted, graded and ranked by me and my scouting assistants, Eliot Crist, Marshal Miller, Dan Bazal and Connor Rogers. Together, we viewed tape of a minimum of three games per player (the same standard NFL teams use). Oftentimes, we saw every play by a prospect over the last two years. That led to the grades, rankings and scouting reports you see here.

Players were graded on strengths and weaknesses, with a pro-player comparison added to match the prospect's style or fit. The top 400 players will be broken down position by position for easy viewing before the release of a top-400 big board prior to the draft.

In the case of a tie, a player was ranked based on his overall grade in our top 400.

Here are the top running backs for the 2017 draft.

All advanced stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus. All athleticism metrics courtesy of Mockdraftable.