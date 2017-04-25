NFL Draft 2017: Dream Fits for Every Team

NFL Draft 2017: Dream Fits for Every TeamApril 25, 2017
Dreams are always open to interpretation. An NFL team's dream fit on draft day varies based on availability and situation.
Every franchise would love to select this year's top talent, Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, but he's only going to be available early in the NFL draft, and it's unlikely he'll make it past the Cleveland Browns at the No. 1 overall pick.
A dream fit requires certain parameters, and it won't fall under Sigmund Freud's umbrella created when he said, "Dreams are often most profound when they seem most crazy."
With each selection, a franchise's current needs, interest level in certain prospects and perceived value/slotting of the talent were taken into consideration when finding the right situation for the draft's top talents.
A player or two will appear twice, because multiple teams will have similar interests. However, the majority of these dream selections are the best available fits based on where each team sits when on the clock Friday or Saturday. The 32 first-round selections are listed, and a trio of franchises who don't possess a Thursday pick are included.
1. Cleveland Browns
The Pick: DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M
The critics are out in full force as the NFL draft nears. Potential No. 1 overall picks are always placed under the microscope in an effort to define their worthiness. The nitpicking often goes overboard, though.
Myles Garrett doesn't give enough effort. Does he love football? Why didn't he produce more against SEC competition?
Evaluating a prospect isn't about the negatives. Those can be overblown throughout the process. An evaluation is about building an understanding of what an individual brings to an organization. Garrett is a rare edge talent at 6'4" and 272 pounds with explosive first-step quickness, the flexibility to consistently bend the edge and the level of overall production that signals a top talent.
For the Cleveland Browns, Garrett would establish an identity for a franchise that has lacked one for so long. The defensive front will become the team's strength once the Texas A&M product is added to a group that already features young talent in Emmanuel Ogbah, Danny Shelton and Xavier Cooper. Each of those defenders will automatically become better, because opposing offenses will focus on Garrett.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford
The San Francisco 49ers' optimal situation is a trade down where the team adds picks and potentially selects its favorite quarterback prospect later in the draft, but trades aren't part of this exercise here.
If that's not possible, Stanford's Solomon Thomas shouldn't be viewed as a consolation prize. Throughout the draft process, Thomas established himself as the second-best prospect behind Myles Garrett.
The 6'3", 273-pound defensive lineman is a potential game-changer if correctly used. Thomas isn't a traditional edge-rusher who dominates working against offensive tackles on a consistent basis. His value lies in his ability to play multiple positions and exploit mismatches along the offensive line. Thomas can rush the passer off the the edge, but he's much better as an interior rusher. His motor is second-to-none, and his consistent disruptive presence places an offense on its proverbial heels.
The addition of a talent like Thomas will create a fearsome front for the 49ers, who already spent first-round picks on defensive linemen during the previous two drafts. The organization should be giddy to pair Thomas with DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead and establish the defensive front as its calling card.
3. Chicago Bears
The Pick: QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson
Some team is going to take a quarterback earlier than expected. Despite the perception that this isn't an outstanding class of signal-callers, teams are still enamored with some of the available talents.
Like the San Francisco 49ers ahead of them, the Chicago Bears likely prefer to trade down instead of standing pat with their original selection. If the team can't move down, this may be the franchise most willing to pull the trigger on a quarterback early in the process.
The organization quietly put a lot of time and effort into evaluating this year's quarterback crop even after the Mike Glennon free-agent signing. Glennon's contract is essentially a one-year deal.
Questions can be raised about Deshaun Watson's game, but he's an easy sell even at this point in this draft for any quarterback-needy team. The Clemson product is a natural leader with a national championship pedigree. He's also an outstanding athlete with a quick release. Watson has accuracy concerns, and things tend to break down when his post-snap reads aren't clear, but he's generally a good decision-maker when he makes the correct pre-snap read.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: RB Leonard Fournette, LSU
Throughout the buildup of the NFL draft, Leonard Fournette and the Jacksonville Jaguars has remained one of the most likely pairings. His addition to the Jaguars roster just makes too much sense on multiple levels.
First and foremost, Fournette is a 240-pound freight train who can be an immediate workhorse for any franchise. He's not the next Ezekiel Elliott, but his presence in the backfield creates a completely different dynamic than the Jags are used to. The LSU back runs with an aggressiveness that will remind fans of Adrian Peterson or Marshawn Lynch.
For the Jaguars, the team needs to improve its running attack to help Blake Bortles' maturation. Since Bortles took over as the starting quarterback as a rookie in 2014, the Jaguars haven't finished better than 21st overall in rushing offense.
A strong running game should go hand-in-hand with the team's new leadership group. New executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin brings old-school sensibilities. A more balanced attack should be in the Jaguars' future under its new leadership.
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
The Pick: WR Mike Williams, Clemson
The Tennessee Titans could go in myriad directions with the first of their two opening-round selections. Players such as Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Alabama tight end O.J. Howard make a lot of sense. However, the team lacks a true presence that can work outside the numbers and be a receiving threat in key situations.
Clemson's Mike Williams may not be the top wide receiver prospect in this class (he's battling that out with Corey Davis), but he's an ideal fit for the Titans, who already have two solid options in Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe. Williams is 6'4" and 218 pounds with a 79 ⅞-inch wingspan. His catch radius is impressive.
Other top wide receiver prospects like Western Michigan's Corey Davis or Washington's John Ross have better top-end speed or ability to separate, but it's Williams' ability to make difficult receptions that makes him the most intriguing.
His physical presence will lend a new dynamic to the Titans offense. When added to a group that features Matthews, Sharpe and tight end Delanie Walker, Williams will give Tennessee varied skill sets for quarterback Marcus Mariota to exploit.
6. New York Jets
The Pick: S Malik Hooker, Ohio State
The New York Jets entered a complete rebuild this offseason, and the team's direction doesn't bode well for its current leadership. As such, a questionable quarterback selection at this juncture may prompt future turnover if the young signal-caller doesn't provide an instant return.
Instead, an impact addition would better serve a team in need of talent at every level. Ohio State safety Malik Hooker is one of the top available talents due to his exceptional ball skills and expansive range.
Hooker's abilities to track the football, cover a ridiculous amount of ground and create turnovers make him a truly special talent. The Ohio State product tied for third at the FBS level last season with seven interceptions, including three pick-sixes.
Meanwhile, the Jets tied for 29th overall with only eight interceptions in 2016. Two of those came from safety Marcus Gilchrist. Fellow safety Calvin Pryor only has two interceptions in three seasons after being a first-round pick.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in a holding pattern to see which top talent falls into its lap. The Chargers could upgrade at safety, wide receiver or even consider a quarterback with the seventh overall pick.
"There are positions on our team we would like to add to," general manager Tom Telesco said, per the Orange County Register's Jack Wang, "but we'll never pass on a special player for a need."
Alabama's Jonathan Allen has the most potential among the top prospects to slide due to long-term injury concerns regarding his shoulders and less-than-ideal athleticism.
Even so, Allen remains one of the draft's elite talents—which makes this a fascinating possibility. The Chargers already have a dynamic edge duo in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Allen's addition may complicate things, but his potential to dominate in a fashion similar to the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Bennett makes him an interesting fit for Gus Bradley's defense.
Allen can start at base end with Bosa at "Leo" and Ingram playing "Otto" (strong-side linebacker). On passing downs, Allen can move inside to defensive tackle alongside Corey Liuget, with Bosa and Ingram screaming off the edges. Opposing quarterbacks' heads will be spinning with that much firepower along the Chargers' defensive front.
8. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford
For the Carolina Panthers to be successful, the offense requires a consistent presence out of the backfield not named Cam Newton. The Panthers are the league's most creative offense in regard to run formations and setting up the ground game, though.
While LSU's Leonard Fournette is generally considered the top running back prospect, McCaffrey is a better overall fit for the Panthers. Fournette is a more traditional downhill I-back, while Carolina loves to run out of shotgun.
McCaffrey would add another versatile piece in and out of the backfield. With Jonathan Stewart already on the roster, Carolina doesn't need to replicate his physical running style. Instead, McCaffrey can serve as the perfect complement/weapon.
The Stanford product provided 6,987 totals yards and 33 touchdowns as a runner, receiver and returner during his time in Palo Alto, California. He can line up as a traditional running back, wing, in the slot or out wide. His special teams contributions shouldn't be overlooked with Ted Ginn's free-agent departure.
With the ultimate weapon at quarterback, McCaffrey's versatility can make the Panthers offense even more unpredictable and dangerous.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Too may have forgotten how good of a prospect Western Michigan's Corey Davis really is since he's been out of action during the predraft process due to an ankle injury. Davis can make a legitimate case to be the first wide receiver drafted in this year's class after leaving major college football as its all-time leading receiver.
Teams become wary if they don't have all of the available information at their fingertips. Unfortunately, Davis suffered his injury during training and didn't work out for any organization. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the wide receiver said he's still a "few weeks" away from being 100 percent. Thus, there's no information on his true speed or agility.
Even so, Davis pops off the tape. His ability to separate at the top of his stem and run away from defenders is second-to-none in this class. That didn't change simply because he couldn't run a predraft 40-yard dash.
For the Cincinnati Bengals, the organization has multiple options available to address need areas. The defensive line needs to be bolstered and running back supplemented, but it's all dependent on who is available with the ninth overall pick. A chance to pair Davis with A.J. Green is a fascinating proposition, though. Davis immediately makes the Bengals offense more explosive as Cincinnati attempts to regain its status as a playoff contender.
10. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: TE O.J. Howard, Alabama
The Buffalo Bills put on a full-court press during the predraft process with multiple high-profile quarterback workouts. Were they smoke screens? Head coach Sean McDermott admitted they could be.
"We'll take a look at those [quarterbacks], but it doesn't mean we're taking a quarterback," McDermott told Kiss 98.5 in Buffalo two weeks ago (via ESPN.com's Mike Rodak). "Maybe these last three or four trips were just kind of all a smokescreen, right? It's kind of like hiding your presents from your kids."
The Bills renegotiated Tyrod Taylor's contract earlier in the offseason, so the franchise isn't forced into selecting a quarterback. Yet owner Terry Pegula attended these workouts, which shows some level of interest.
If Buffalo stands pat at No. 10, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard makes the most sense. Rick Dennison's offense often features a pair of tight ends. Howard can serve as the in-line option with Charles Clay as the H-back. Plus, the Bills need as many weapons as possible. The team's wide receivers were gutted in free agency with only the injury-prone Sammy Watkins returning among last year's top four wideout targets. Howard has the potential to develop into a big time playmaker in the Bills' new offense.
11. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
A lot can go wrong during the predraft process, and plenty has for Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. But no one can deny his ability as one of the top talents in this year's draft.
There's a lot to overlook for any team about to invest a first-round pick in the 2016 Butkus Award winner. After all, he has injury concerns (shoulder), an altercation at the combine he needed to address and a diluted sample during drug testing, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
What no one can deny is Foster's on-field ability. He's a rare linebacker who not only brings an intimidating presence against the run, but he also developed into a true sideline-to-sideline defender during his final season on campus. Foster led Alabama's stacked defense with 115 tackles.
The New Orleans Saints lack a defensive catalyst. Foster can add an electric presence to the middle of the franchise's consistently poor defense, but his addition will come down to how the organization feels about the aforementioned concerns. Foster won't be the only top defensive talent available with the 11th overall pick. As long as the Saints do their homework and are comfortable with Foster's flagged areas, his on-field addition fits the definition of a no-brainer dream scenario.
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)
The Pick: QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
A "where there's smoke, there's fire" approach usually dominates draft rumors. However, teams often use these situations to fan the flames and keep everyone in the dark about their true intentions. Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes is a better overall fit for the Browns' approach.
First, Mahomes is a year younger with 16 more career starts than Trubisky. Pro Football Focus graded the Big 12 product higher than the third-team All-ACC performer. And Mahomes' arm suits what Browns head coach Hue Jackson is looking for at the position. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer says, "Mahomes’ big arm is attractive to Jackson, who puts a premium on arm talent."
Of course, Trubisky is more polished even in fewer starts and has a local connection to Northeast Ohio that would make Browns owner Jimmy Haslam happy from a business perspective. But the franchise needs to look at the entire picture and decide which of these prospects presents a better long-term option. Mahomes has as much or more upside than any quarterback in this year's class, making him the pick.
13. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina
The biggest concern regarding North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky is his lack of starts. With only 13 starts, Trubisky has too small of a sample size for some teams to invest heavily in him.
Even so, Arizona is the perfect destination for the talented yet inexperienced signal-caller with Carson Palmer set to play at least one more season. The Cardinals organization performed its due diligence by scouting all of the top quarterback prospects. The position will be addressed at some point in this draft, because the team needs an heir apparent.
Trubisky can ease into the NFL with a year behind Palmer, absorbing everything he can from the 14-year veteran and head coach Bruce Arians. Arizona's brass isn't adverse to sitting its first-round picks. Neither D.J. Humphries nor Robert Nkemdiche started a game during their rookie campaigns.
The North Carolina product's potential is obvious. In his lone season as a starter, he completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. If he's once again placed in a situation where he won't start, Trubisky is ready.
"Not playing right away taught me that you have to take advantage of every snap," he told ESPN's Tim Keown.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)
The Pick: CB Kevin King, Washington
The cornerbacks currently found on the Philadelphia Eagles have combined to make 10 career starts. A major infusion of talent is needed after last year's starters, Nolan Carroll and Leodis McKelvin, weren't retained.
Washington's Kevin King will bring length, athleticism and versatility to whichever team eventually selects the cornerback. At 6'3" and 200 pounds with 32-inch arms, King presents rare size for the position. But he's not stiff in his coverage. In fact, the California native displays some of the best change-of-movement skills in this class. He posted the best short shuttle (3.89 seconds) and three-cone drill (6.56 seconds) of any prospect who attended the NFL combine in Indianapolis.
King isn't just an outside corner, either. He's experienced at playing over the slot, too. This provides flexibility. Ron Brooks can stay at nickel, while King and Jalen Mills form the team's outside duo. These roles can flip until the Eagles staff finds the right combination.
King's acquisition will just be the start. He'll be drafted with the intention of developing him into the team's top cover corner, but the secondary still lacks depth. The organization should strongly consider pairing a first-round corner with another defensive back during Day 2.
15. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State
Need and availability tempers the best-player-available approach. The Indianapolis Colts, for example, need to improve at running back and along the offensive line. However, the organization may look toward cornerback due to the depth of this year's class.
"You look at the draft, this is a really deep draft when it comes to the secondary," head coach Chuck Pagano said, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. "You're going to get a good player, maybe a couple of them. Then it'll be up to us how quick we can develop those guys and get them on the field."
Ohio State's Gareon Conley is the safest, most technically sound corner available. Despite his teammate Marshon Lattimore's being ranked higher throughout the draft process, Conley was the better player last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Conley finished with a better percentage caught against him, opposing NFL quarterback rating, yards per coverage snap and coverage snaps per reception.
Conley isn't quite the same caliber of athlete as Lattimore, but he's not exactly a slouch. At 6'0" and 195 pounds with 33-inch arms, the second-team All-Big Ten performer posted a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and finished among the top three cornerbacks with a 6.68-second three-cone drill.
His addition to the Colts secondary will finally give the defense a true pairing with Vontae Davis.
16. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee
Last season the Baltimore Ravens tied for 24th overall with 31 sacks. Nine of those came courtesy of Elvis Dumervil, Timmy Jernigan and Lawrence Guy. None is still on Baltimore's roster.
Instead, the team will have to lean even more heavily on veteran Terrell Suggs. With Suggs now being 34 years old, the organization needs to find another pass-rush presence. Last season, Suggs' sack total dropped to eight. Matt Judon may grow into a starting role, but general manager Ozzie Newsome will almost certainly be looking to upgrade the team's edge presence.
Tennessee's Derek Barnett took the SEC by storm the moment he stepped onto a collegiate field. He left the Volunteers program as its all-time leader with 33 sacks and second with 52 tackles for loss.
Much like Suggs when he came into the league, Barnett isn't considered an elite athlete, which is why he's not an obvious top-five prospect. Otherwise, the 20-year-old defender is what any team wants in an edge-rusher: He's relentless, varied in his pass-rush moves and a solid two-way defender.
17. Washington Redskins
The Pick: LB Haason Reddick, Temple
Any team that selects Temple's Haason Reddick will automatically upgrade two areas.
First, the team's linebacker corps will become far more athletic. At 237 pounds, Reddick runs a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, while also posting impressive explosive numbers with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and a 133-inch broad jump. His transition from defensive end to linebacker has been seamless.
As a former edge-rusher, Reddick can be used as a pass-rusher or blitzer, too. During his senior campaign, the Temple product amassed 22.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
Washington needs help in both areas. Ryan Kerrigan is the one constant, but Trent Murphy is suspended for the first four games of the 2017 campaign after violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Preston Smith has been inconsistent during his first two seasons. Zach Brown improved the team's inside linebacker corps when he signed a one-year deal in early April, but he still needs a running mate.
A starting linebacker corps of Kerrigan, Smith, Brown and Reddick is an impressive group to open next season.
18. Tennessee Titans
The Pick: CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
The more a player can do, the more valuable he becomes. Colorado's Chidobe Awuzie is a perfect example. During his four years, Awuzie played all four secondary positions. He even played some nickel linebacker. This level of versatility is rare.
He excelled in each area, too. The first-team All-Pac-12 performer left Colorado as the school's all-time leader in tackles for a loss by a defensive back (26), second in third-down stops (47) and fifth in pass deflections (35).
The Tennessee Titans need help throughout their secondary after finishing 30th overall in pass defense.
Even though the franchise added cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Johnathan Cyprien in free agency, veteran Jason McCourty was released. Ryan also excels in a nickel role. At 6'0" and 202 pounds with 4.43-second 40-yard-dash speed, Awuzie can step in as a starter with the size and physicality the Titans' cornerback crop lacks.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State
A Jameis Winston-Dalvin Cook reunion might be in the mix. However, the quarterback doesn't believe his ex-backfield mate will be available with the 19th overall pick, per the Bucs Wire's Bonnie Mott.
Cook could very well be in play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pick due to a couple of factors, though. First, Cook's has off-field concerns that may cause teams to pass on the talented runner. The feature back also tested poorly during the predraft process.
If the Florida State product does experience a slight draft-day slide, though, the Buccaneers should pounce, because he's exactly what the team wants to add.
"I've said many, many times that we believe—besides turnovers—explosive plays are the next biggest factor in winning and losing," head coach Dirk Koetter said, per the Tampa Bay Times' Thomas Bassinger.
Pro Football Focus graded Cook as college football's most elusive runner. According to Bassinger, the two-time first-team All-American posted 125 explosive plays (runs of 12 or more yards and receptions of 16 or more yards) during his three-year career. With Doug Martin's uncertain future, Cook can take over as an immediate contributor for a team with playoff aspirations.
20. Denver Broncos
The Pick: OT Garett Bolles, Utah
If either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch are going to prove worthy of being the Denver Broncos' long-term answer at quarterback, they need to play behind a reliable offensive line.
Last year, the Broncos fielded one of the NFL's worst O-lines. So, general manager John Elway invested heavily in the group to upgrade guard and possibly right tackle. Ronald Leary signed a four-year, $36 million deal to secure the offensive interior alongside Matt Paradis and Max Garcia. Also, Menelik Watson signed a three-year deal and will compete with Donald Stephenson to start on the strong side.
Left tackle remains a gaping hole, though. Right now, Ty Sambrailo is expected to start on the blind side, but he hasn't proved himself to be a reliable option. Fortunately for the Broncos, this year's offensive tackle class isn't loaded. While the previous statement might read like an oxymoron, it points toward the possibility of the top offensive tackle falling to Denver with the 20th overall selection.
Utah's Garett Bolles has everything a team wants in a left tackle prospect. He's 6'5" and 297 pounds with 34-inch arms, tremendous movement skills and a nasty disposition. The only reason he'll be available at this point is he'll turn 25 years old shortly after being drafted. Since the Broncos can expect to immediately start Bolles, his age becomes less of a factor.
21. Detroit Lions
The Pick: DE Taco Charlton, Michigan
Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton and the Detroit Lions has been one of the more popular matches throughout the evaluation period. The reasoning behind the pairing remains the same today as it has been for the past couple of months: The Lions need a pass-rusher opposite Ziggy Ansah. Charlton is viewed as a developmental yet talented edge defender.
Last season, the Lions tied for 30th overall with only 26 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Charlton ranked third in pass-rush productivity among all available prospects. Very few matches could be more perfect.
Charlton is even similar in some ways to Ansah, who came into the league in 2013 as an unpolished yet immensely talented defender. The Lions took a chance on the BYU product's superior athletic skill set. The Big Ten product isn't nearly as athletic—which is why he isn't viewed as a top-10 prospect—but he's far from reaching his ceiling.
The Ohio native improved with each season, and his best came as a senior when he registered 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Those numbers may not be spectacular, but Charlton displayed the necessary traits to develop into a superior pass-rusher. At 6'6" and 277 pounds with 34 ¼-inch arms, the first-team All-Big 10 performer has the size, length, strength, flexibility and motor NFL teams want in their defensive ends.
22. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State
Any time a team can land a potential top-10 talent later in the draft, it's a positive. That's especially true if the acquisition addresses a major issue found within the roster.
Michigan State's Malik McDowell flashed elite skills during his collegiate career. At 6'6" and 295 pounds, McDowell has the ability to play every position along a defensive front. He has the size and length to hold the point of attack and enough athleticism to rush the passer.
Those flashes didn't come often enough, though. As a junior, McDowell managed a disappointing seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Some of his problems stemmed from nagging injuries, but he never developed into the dominant force many envisioned. If a team can harness his ability, the potential is present for the two-time second-team All-Big Ten performer to become a dominant force.
The Miami Dolphins need reinforcements along their defensive front. Last season, the Dolphins finished 30th in run defense and tied for last after giving up 4.8 yards per carry. Ndamukong Suh is still a stud, but he needs help. Jordan Phillips hasn't developed to the level expected of a second-round pick, and the team lacks depth with only Nick Williams listed as a backup defensive tackle.
23. New York Giants
The Pick: TE David Njoku, Miami
The New York Giants are one or two pieces away from fielding one of the NFL's best offenses. After the organization signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a two-year deal in March, the wide receiver corps was set. With Eli Manning about to enter his 14th season, the Giants still need a weapons at running back and tight end.
"We do feel like a tight end could come in and help us," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said, per Newsday's Tom Rock. "There are some good tight ends in the draft."
Since Alabama's O.J. Howard is a pipe dream at this point in the draft, the Giants can turn their attention toward Miami's David Njoku. Howard is the more complete prospect, but Njoku displayed the potential to be a truly talented target in the passing game.
The New Jersey native is an exceptional athlete. The former high school boys' national high-jump champion starred at the NFL combine with top-five performance among tight ends in the broad jump (133 inches), vertical jump (37.5 inches) and three-cone drill (6.97 seconds). Despite being a late bloomer, Njoku is a fluid receiver who excels after the catch.
His presence among to the Giants' already dangerous wide receivers would provide Manning with an embarrassment of riches among his targets.
24. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: LB Jarrad Davis, Florida
Even before Malcolm Smith left in free agency to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders needed a linebacker upgrade. Smith led the team with 103 tackles in 2016. His production needs to be replaced. More importantly, the team's linebackers require an overhaul.
The Raiders lack a tone-setter in the middle of their defense. Khalil Mack is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Bruce Irvin is versatile and athletic. Karl Joseph is a heat-seeking missile. But the unit lacks the beating heart often found at middle linebacker.
Florida's Jarrad Davis battled through injuries during his senior campaign and still finished second on the team with 60 total tackles. He is an ideal middle linebacker. He's a leader on and off the field, a productive tackler and sets expectations for everyone around him. Plus, he's athletic enough to be an every-down defender.
NFL teams didn't forget his play despite injuries slowing his predraft evaluation. Once the former Gator had an opportunity to test in front of NFL scouts, he posted a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, 23 bench press reps, 38.5-inch vertical and 10'9" broad jump. All four of those efforts would have qualified him as a top-five performer for his position at the NFL combine.
25. Houston Texans
The Pick: QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech
The 2017 quarterback class is completely unpredictable. Several teams ranging from the top 10 to the latter portions of the first round apparently have their eyes set on Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes.
According to USA Today's Tom Pelissero, coaches around the league told him Texans head coach Bill O'Brien "absolutely loves" Mahomes. Being in position to select the gunslinger is another matter altogether. It's possible the Texas Tech product slides in the first round, but multiple quarterback-needy teams with interest in Mahomes sit ahead of the Texans.
Houston might have to trade up to acquire the young signal-caller O'Brien supposedly loves. This seems to be the right move since the franchise already fields a playoff-caliber team with little to no presence at the game's most important position. However, the dream scenario is that he slides to No. 25.
Mahomes needs a lot of work to achieve consistent mechanics, but his raw tools are enough to make plays early in this career. As a junior, the Big 12 passer threw for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also ran for 285 more yards and 12 touchdowns. O'Brien knows how to build a scheme around whatever talent takes snaps. Mahomes would be the most exciting quarterback prospect in the Texans' short history—which provides even more incentive for a proactive approach to draft the in-state product.
26. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
An offensive lineman—any offensive lineman—added during the NFL draft will be an upgrade to the Seattle Seahawks' front five. The Seahawks' dream fit really is that simple.
Of those projected as a first-round pick, Alabama's Cam Robinson is best suited to fulfill the organization's needs at the position.
Robinson is long and athletic and a strong run-blocker. At 6'6" and 322 pounds and with 35.5-inch arms, the reigning Outland Trophy winner projects well for Seattle's heavy zone scheme. Questions lingered about his overall movement skills, but he answered those during his predraft workouts. At the NFL combine, Robinson looked as fluid as any blocker on the field.
When further questions are raised about his inconsistency and overall technique, an alarm should go off to remind everyone that Robinson is only 21 years old. Even at a young age, he dominated in the SEC. He may take time to develop in the NFL, but his potential is immense.
27. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: CB Quincy Wilson, Florida
Like multiple teams ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid's squad will strongly consider its quarterback possibilities. Alex Smith turns 33 years old next month and his contract contains an option after the 2017 campaign.
But the franchise's choices may be limited with the 27th overall selection. Instead, the Chiefs should concentrate on finding a bookend to All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
Florida's Quincy Wilson has the length and physicality Kansas City prefers in its cornerbacks.
"I definitely know I could match his swag," Wilson said of Peters, per the Kansas City Star's Terez A. Paylor. "... I just like the way they play defense over there."
The second-team All-SEC performer emerged from teammate Teez Tabor's shadow last season and developed into a legit first-round talent. Wilson is adept at playing zone or man coverage, but the 6'1", 211-pound defensive back is at his best when asked to play near the line of scrimmage to physically overwhelm wide receivers.
28. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: DE Charles Harris, Missouri
The Dallas Cowboys want a "war daddy." Owner Jerry Jones isn't adverse to trading up to acquire one, according to the Dallas Morning News' Jon Machota.
Due to the depth found among this year's pass-rushers, the Cowboys may not have to take extreme action to acquire the type of player Jones wants. Sitting at the back end of the first round, Dallas won't be in position to select Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, Stanford's Solomon Thomas or Tennessee's Derek Barnett. However, names such as Michigan's Taco Charlton, Missouri's Charles Harris and Kansas State's Jordan Willis come into play.
Harris is one of the better talents in this draft, but he's been overlooked to a degree. The Missouri product's numbers weren't as impressive in 2016 after the Tigers coaching staff switched from a 4-3 to 3-4 front, and he was asked to do more as an outside linebacker. Instead, the Cowboys can put his hand back in the dirt and unleash him toward opposing quarterbacks. As a redshirt sophomore in 2015, Harris recorded 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Due to the uncertainty Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory bring, the Cowboys must address their defense by adding a premium edge prospect.
29. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama
This year's cornerback class is deep, talented and somewhat unsettled. Multiple cornerbacks can make a case to be the first selected Thursday. Alabama's Marlon Humphrey is counted among those talented defensive backs.
Due to the depth and overall talent, value lies in the eye of the beholder. Each team will have the cornerbacks rated differently based on how it uses the position. For example, the Green Bay Packers prefer long defensive backs who can press. Humphrey is the best available cornerback based on those qualifications.
Humphrey is 6'0" and 197 pounds and has 32 ¼-inch arms. Alabama head coach Nick Saban loved to leave him on an island to mug opposing wide receivers. The Alabama native also has 4.41-second 40-yard-dash speed. The only reason he doesn't appear earlier among teams in need of a cornerback is due to a little stiffness in his hips.
According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, one NFL general manager doesn't believe Humphrey will make it past the first 20 selections. If other corners come off the board earlier, though, the Packers should target the Alabama product.
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan
At one point during the NFL draft process, Michigan's Jabrill Peppers was considered a top-10 prospect. We're long past that point, and the safety/linebacker is trending away from being a first-round pick with only two days until the draft.
Questions already persisted about Peppers' fit at the next level and his ability to cover. Another red flag was raised Monday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Heisman Trophy finalist provided a dilute sample during the NFL combine's drug testing.
However, one draft statement always rings true: All it takes is one team. The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be the team for Peppers. According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, general manager Kevin Colbert "loves" the Michigan product.
Pittsburgh needs plenty of help to improve its defense, but Peppers in an interesting fit. He'll likely join Mike Mitchell at safety before shifting to nickel linebacker in sub-packages. The Steelers lost some athleticism at linebacker when Lawrence Timmons signed with the Miami Dolphins in March. A combination of Peppers and Ryan Shazier would form the league's most athletic set of nickel linebackers.
31. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: OG Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
The Atlanta Falcons roster is still loaded after their Super Bowl LI overtime defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots. The Falcons lost little this offseason, but Chris Chester's retirement created the biggest hole within the team's personnel.
Ben Garland, Hugh Thornton and Wes Schweitzer are expected to compete for the starting right guard spot. However, Atlanta can find a more talented long-term solution by addressing the position during the draft.
Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp is arguably the best available line prospect. After four years as a starting left tackle and grading among Pro Football Focus' best offensive tackles, Lamp is projected to move inside due to his lack of overall length. As such, his value decreases even in a lackluster offensive line class.
Lamp is a tremendous player, though. He has the ability to start immediately and develop into an exceptional interior blocker. Thus, the one hole found within the Falcons' starting lineup can quickly turn into a strength thanks to one of the top available non-premium talents.
32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)
The Pick: S Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut
The New Orleans Saints have a chance to double dip in an effort to improve their defense with a pair of first-round picks. The organization traded away last year's leading receiver, Brandin Cooks, to acquire this selection from the New England Patriots.
The Saints can score points. Their defense can't stop anyone. As such, a full commitment to upgrading that side of the ball is crucial for the team to escape 7-9 purgatory.
Earlier in this scenario, the Saints selected Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster to provide a dynamic presence in the middle of the defense. The secondary still needs plenty of help. UConn safety Obi Melifonwu is an exceptional athlete the Saints can mold into a versatile piece alongside Vonn Bell and Kenny Vaccaro.
At 6'4" and 224 pounds with 4.40-second 40-yard-dash speed and a 44-inch vertical, Melifonwu and his physical prowess transcend a particular position. It's easy to say the Saints don't need safety help after they invested a lot in Vaccaro and Bell. However, Melifonwu can be used as a free or strong safety, allowing defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to play plenty of big nickel or even use him as a nickel linebacker in sub-packages. This type of versatility allows more flexibility in the play-calling.
37. Los Angeles Rams
The Pick: TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss
The Los Angeles Rams have a specific goal this offseason: Place last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Jared Goff, in the best position to succeed by adding talented pieces around him.
The franchise already started down the right path with the hiring of head coach Sean McVay. His offensive background will bring the Rams offense into the 21st century. The team also improved its offensive line in free agency with the acquisition of Andrew Whitworth. Running back Todd Gurley can handle a big workload behind an improved offensive front.
But the rest of the skill positions lack talent. Three of last year's top four receivers left the team this offseason (Kenny Britt, Brian Quick, Lance Kendricks). Wide receiver is a key area to address, yet the value at wideout near the top of the second round might not be quite as good as at tight end.
Ole Miss' Evan Engram is a wide receiver playing tight end. The 6'3", 234-pound target is an exceptional athlete with 4.42-second speed and outstanding short-area quickness. He led the Rebels last season with 65 receptions for 926 yards and eight touchdowns. Engram provides the type of mismatch the Rams lack and defenses must account for on a down-by-down basis.
48. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: C Pat Elflein, Ohio State
The Minnesota Vikings already invested $88.75 million in total contract value to upgrade the offensive line during free agency with the signings of offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers. General manager Rick Spielman needs to do more to solidify the team's trenches, though.
With the 34-year-old Joe Berger at center and a hole at right guard, Minnesota can acquire a potential immediate starter with the 48th overall selection.
Ohio State's Pat Elflein is the draft's most technically sound lineman and the top-rated center prospect. At 6'3" and 303 pounds, Elflein isn't the biggest or strongest lineman, but he's a tenacious blocker with the athleticism to consistently get to the second level.
Elflein started at center and guard during his time in Columbus, Ohio. His potential acquisition provides the Vikings with the flexibility to keep Berger at center or move him to guard.
72. New England Patriots
The Pick: DE Tarell Basham, Ohio
The reigning Super Bowl champions lack a consistent edge presence. Last season, Trey Flowers led the defense with seven sacks. As a team, the New England Patriots tied for 16th in the league with 34 sacks.
But veterans Jabaal Sheard (Indianapolis) and Chris Long (Philadelphia) left via free agency. Flowers is expected to take on a bigger role this fall, and the organization traded for former second-round pick Kony Ealy. However, a more consistent edge presence is still needed.
Since New England isn't slated to make its first pick until the third round, options are limited. Ohio's Tarell Basham is a small-school product who produced in a big way during his senior campaign. The 6'4", 269-pound defensive end registered 15 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks on his way to being named the 2016 MAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Basham is a relentless upfield pass-rusher. He can join Flowers and Ealy to make the Patriots' edge defenders more athletic and explosive than they were a year ago.