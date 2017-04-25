NFL Draft 2017: Dream Fits for Every Team

0 of 35

Uncredited/Associated Press

Dreams are always open to interpretation. An NFL team's dream fit on draft day varies based on availability and situation.

Every franchise would love to select this year's top talent, Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, but he's only going to be available early in the NFL draft, and it's unlikely he'll make it past the Cleveland Browns at the No. 1 overall pick.

A dream fit requires certain parameters, and it won't fall under Sigmund Freud's umbrella created when he said, "Dreams are often most profound when they seem most crazy."

With each selection, a franchise's current needs, interest level in certain prospects and perceived value/slotting of the talent were taken into consideration when finding the right situation for the draft's top talents.

A player or two will appear twice, because multiple teams will have similar interests. However, the majority of these dream selections are the best available fits based on where each team sits when on the clock Friday or Saturday. The 32 first-round selections are listed, and a trio of franchises who don't possess a Thursday pick are included.