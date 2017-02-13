Reuben Foster Injury: Updates on 2017 NFL Draft Prospect's Shoulder Surgery

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Alabama linebacker and likely first-round pick Reuben Foster recently underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Latest on Foster's Recovery Timeline

Monday, Feb. 13

Adam Caplan of ESPN reported the news of Foster's surgery. Caplan puts Foster's recovery timetable at four months, which would get Foster back into the fold before training camps open in July. He will nonetheless miss the upcoming scouting combine, rookie minicamp and part (or all) of his next team's offseason training program.

Foster, a unanimous All-American and winner of the 2016 Butkus Award, is considered by most the top inside linebacker in the 2017 NFL draft class. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Foster as the third-best player in the class.

The injury factor will put an increased emphasis on how Foster handles the combine interview process—assuming he attends. Teams will want to hear the leadership aspects that made him a dominant force in Alabama's front seven during his time in Tuscaloosa.

“Reuben has always been one of the main keys in our defense,” Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson said, per Matthew Speakman of the Crimson. “He is going to be key for us in this game, simply because he makes all of the calls, he makes all of the checks to the offense. When they check, we check based on what Reuben gives us. He's pretty much the communication center of our defense.”

It's unlikely the injury will have much bearing on Foster's draft stock. He's considered one of the safest picks in this class, a potential Week 1 starter who brings a preternatural level of toughness and intelligence to the inside linebacker spot.

That said, this is still a disappointment to teams that no doubt wanted to make sure Foster's 40 time and lateral quickness drills passed the numbers test.