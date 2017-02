2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Post-Super Bowl Rankings

1 of 14

Alabama LB Reuben Foster Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The road to April 27's 2017 NFL draft starts now for many fans. There is no better way to get acquainted with this class than by checking out a list of the top 350 players.

The upcoming crop of prospects features an astounding amount of talent at several key positions: running back, tight end, edge-rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety. The running back class in particular might be the deepest I've seen.

At tight end and safety, we're seeing more top-end talent than any class in recent memory, which may lead NFL teams to prioritize those positions early in Round 1, since they are not traditionally strong areas in the draft. Getting O.J. Howard or Jamal Adams early in the first round will be on the minds of every general manager.

The weaknesses of this class are at quarterback and offensive tackle—two positions we normally see featured heavily in the early portions of the draft. That doesn't mean we won't see teams reach for these positions early, but it means franchises will be overdrafting players who don't rank there on pure talent.