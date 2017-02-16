Myles Garrett Says He Would Play for Browns If Chosen No. 1 in 2017 NFL Draft

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to get out of the NFL's basement, but potential 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett has no issues with the thought of the franchise selecting him.

In an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Late Hits (h/t SiriusXM.com), the former Texas A&M defensive end expressed his desire to go No. 1 overall and enjoy a strong NFL career regardless of where he ends up:

I don't mind where I play at all. I just want to go No. 1 and be the best player in the draft and be the best player in the league for years to come. It doesn't matter who I'm with. I'd love to play for the Browns, I'd love to play for anybody who picks me up No. 1. My goal is to just go No. 1 and have a successful career.

Cleveland currently owns the top selection after going 1-15 last season.

Garrett was arguably the best and most consistent pass-rusher in major college football over the past three seasons, as he departed the Aggies with 31 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in his career.

The Browns have major holes on both sides of the ball, including at quarterback, but rushing the passer was a major Achilles' heel for them in 2016, as they tied for 30th in the NFL with just 26 sacks.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Garrett as the top overall prospect in the 2017 draft on his latest big board, and with Cleveland in desperate need of a difference-maker on defense, Miller predicted the Browns will take him No. 1 overall in his newest mock draft.

Cleveland has posted nine consecutive losing seasons, and it hasn't reached the playoffs since 2002, which is the second-longest active drought in the NFL.