    Todd McShay NFL Mock Draft 2017: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's 2nd Mock

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 12: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies during warm ups before playing the Mississippi Rebels at Kyle Field on November 12, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
    February 8, 2017

    ESPN's NFL draft expert Todd McShay released his second mock draft Wednesday. Below, we'll take a look at his first-round projections and break down some of the interesting developments embedded within his picks.

    Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, OLB/DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    3Chicago BearsJonathan Allen, DE, Alabama
    4Jacksonville JaguarsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    5Tennessee TitansCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    6New York JetsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    8Carolina PanthersLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    9Cincinnati BengalsSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    10Buffalo BillsMike Williams, WR, Clemson
    11New Orleans SaintsTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    12Cleveland Browns (from Eagles)Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    13Arizona CardinalsReuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings)Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
    15Indianapolis ColtsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    16Baltimore RavensMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
    17WashingtonJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    18Tennessee TitansSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    20Denver BroncosRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    21Detroit LionsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    22Miami DolphinsDavid Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.)
    23New York GiantsTakkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA
    24Oakland RaidersJarrad Davis, LB, Florida
    25Houston TexansGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    26Seattle SeahawksCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    27Kansas City ChiefsTre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    28Dallas CowboysTim Williams, OLB, Alabama
    29Green Bay PackersAlvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
    30Pittsburgh SteelersCharles Harris, OLB, Missouri
    31Atlanta FalconsQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    32New England PatriotsHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    Source: ESPN

           

    The Quarterbacks

    In his initial mock draft, McShay didn't have a single quarterback selected until No. 30. In his second edition, both Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky were off the board 12 picks in, with Watson shooting all the way up to No. 2.

    (McShay hasn't had DeShone Kizer going in the first round in either mock draft.)

    This year's quarterback class has folks a bit befuddled. In a vacuum, it's arguable that none of the top options at the position would be top-15 picks. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, for example, listed Trubisky as his No. 16 player, Kizer at No. 17 and Watson at No. 22 on his latest big board.

    But the NFL isn't a vacuum, and teams have a long history of making a mess by drafting quarterbacks too soon. Which isn't necessarily what the San Francisco 49ers would be doing if they selected Watson, but it would be a need pick over a value pick.

    Even McShay acknowledged he didn't have Watson graded out anywhere near the No. 2 pick:

    We don't have a first-round grade on Watson because of his inconsistent accuracy and decision-making (30 INT the past two seasons). But his outstanding leadership skills and intangibles will help him during pre-draft meetings with teams, and he does have intriguing physical tools, including a good arm and athleticism. Kyle Shanahan's offense would be a good fit for Watsonor UNC's Mitch Trubisky, who I thought about putting here. Shanahan has had success with mobile QBs in the past.

    If the Niners love Watson, think he's a great fit and have him graded highly, selecting him at No. 2 won't be a reach. They desperately need a franchise quarterback. Ditto for the Cleveland Browns at No. 12, where Trubisky would be a strong selection.

    If the Browns pass on Myles Garrett at No. 1, however, it will be hard to justify passing on the top talent in the draft. But McShay doesn't see that happening.

           

    Corey Davis Jumps Mike Williams

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 02: Corey Davis #84 of the Western Michigan Broncos celebrates winning the MAC Championship 29-23 over the Ohio Bobcats on December 2, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    In his first mock draft, McShay had Mike Williams as the first receiver off the board at No. 10. In this edition, however, Corey Davis rocketed up the board to No. 5, where the Tennessee Titans—desperate for help at the position—nab him.

    Here's McShay's justification for that pick:

    Talking to teams at the Senior Bowl, there's a lot of buzz about Davis. He has good size (6'2", 205), elite production and is a smooth route-runner. Davis won't run the 40 at the combine because of an ankle injury, but if he's in the 4.4s at his pro day as expected, he could be a surprise top-10 pick. Marcus Mariota needs more weapons on the perimeter.

    Davis and Williams likely aren't far apart as prospects, though each offers a slightly different style of play. Davis is more explosive after the catch. Williams has better ball skills and projects to be more of a possession receiver than Davis at the next level.

    Both come with high upside. It won't be surprising if either player is taken off the board in the first five picks.

            

    No Offensive Lineman Selected Until No. 20

    McShay summed up this storyline rather succinctly while mocking Ryan Ramczyk to the Denver Broncos at No. 20.

    "The first offensive lineman comes off the board at No. 20, which would be the lowest ever since the 1970 merger," he wrote. "This is a weak O-line class."

    There you have it, folks.

    While Miller lists Ramczyk as his No. 14 prospect, his next offensive lineman (Cam Robinson) is all the way down at No. 32. In all, Miller has just four offensive linemen in his top 50 prospects.

    So yes, McShay has three offensive linemen in his first-round mock. But like many others, he doesn't think this will be a great draft for teams that need to bolster the offensive line.

          

    No Christian McCaffrey in First Round

    BERKELEY, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Christian McCaffrey #5 of the Stanford Cardinal in action against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    In his first mock, McShay had Christian McCaffrey as the No. 32 pick. In mock No. 2, the talented running back fell out of the first round entirely.

    Running backs have been devalued as first-round quantities in years past, though with players like Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook available, it's hard to imagine that being the case this year. But McCaffrey's unique skill set—he's equally as dangerous as a pass-catcher as he is a runner—makes him an intriguing option in this draft.

    In his first mock, McShay said of McCaffrey, "He has a rare combination of vision, lateral agility and acceleration, which shows up in the return game too." It wouldn't be surprising if a team agreed and took McCaffrey in the first round.

    In this mock, however, McShay envisions him sliding into Round 2.

