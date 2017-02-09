Predicting MLB's 10 Most Exciting Teams to Watch in 2017

2 of 11

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Despite their recent success, it still feels weird to invoke the New York Mets as a team worth watching in a world where #LOLMets is a deeply rooted tradition.

Hmmm...Better pivot this thing toward excellence nobody can argue with: Noah Syndergaard.

Syndergaard throws harder than any other starter on record. He also has strong command and an electric curveball, changeup and slider. It's enough to make the real Thor look at his magic hammer and feel like he got cheated.



There are question marks behind Syndergaard in the Mets' rotation. But if healthy, Jacob deGrom, Steven Matz and Matt Harvey will also feature sizzling stuff. The club's options for the No. 5 slot—Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman and Zack Wheeler—would be in the running for higher spots in many other rotations.

All this electric stuff is as much a necessity as a cool selling point. Mets starters will need to throw the ball by hitters, lest they place too much trust in a defense that will likely be woefully inefficient again. There will be nights when that's easier said than done.

Say this about the Mets lineup, though: It'll keep the dingers coming.

Led by Yoenis Cespedes' 31 and Curtis Granderson's 30, the Mets finished second in the National League in home runs last season. And that was largely without help from Lucas Duda, David Wright and Travis d'Arnaud. If they keep their health in 2017, even more power will be in order.

The Mets in a Nutshell: They won't play the prettiest brand of baseball, but any given game could feature a dominant starting performance and a few dingers.