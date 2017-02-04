NFL Honors 2017: Award Winners, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction
Less than 24 hours before he has to take the field for Super Bowl LI, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won his first-ever MVP award during the NFL Honors award show on Saturday night from Houston.
The Falcons passer became the first player in franchise history to win an MVP award, which headlined an evening in which he was recognized for three different honors.
Here is a look at all the night's winners:
|2017 NFL Honors Award Winners
|Award
|Winner
|FedEx Air Player of the Year
|Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
|FedEx Ground Player of the Year
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
|Walter Payton Man of the Year
|Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants and Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
|Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Year
|Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
|Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year
|Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year
|Dallas Cowboys
|Salute to Service Award
|Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons
|Courtyard's Greatness on the Road Award
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
|Art Rooney Award
|Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts
|AP Assistant Coach of the Year
|Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta Falcons
|AP Comeback Player of the Year
|Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
|AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
|Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
|AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
|Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
|AP Defensive Player of the Year
|Khalil Mack, DE/LB, Oakland Raiders
|AP Offensive Player of the Year
|Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
|AP Coach of the Year
|Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys
|AP Most Valuable Player
|Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
|NFL.com
Ryan Hauls In The Hardware
|NFL MVP Voting
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta Falcons
|25
|Tom Brady
|New England Patriots
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas Cowboys
|6
|Derek Carr
|Oakland Raiders
|6
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|1
|NFL.com
Ryan edged his Super Bowl LI foe and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for the MVP award after the best season of his career:
NFL @NFL
🚨🚨 Matty Ice = M-V-P! 🚨🚨 @M_Ryan02 is the Most Valuable Player for the 2016 season! #NFLHonors https://t.co/6RRO43MIvl2/5/2017, 1:49:30 AM
He posted a career-high 69.9 completion percentage, 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns with a career-low seven interceptions:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Matt Ryan is the 2016 NFL MVP! ❄️ https://t.co/zdJ5zIzZ0g2/5/2017, 1:57:54 AM
NBA TV's Rick Kamla had trouble keeping his emotions in check:
Rick Kamla @NBATVRick
BLEEP YEAH!!! Congrats @M_Ryan02 we love ya bro #222222222222222222222 https://t.co/y6ggSpMfY32/5/2017, 1:57:29 AM
Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones also sent his well wishes:
Chipper Jones @RealCJ10
Congrats to my man, Matt Ryan, on EARNING the NFL MVP award. U deserve it! Now finish it in story book fashion. #MVPandSBChamp2/5/2017, 2:09:42 AM
Even the NBA's Atlanta Hawks got in on the congratulating:
Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks
Congratulations on winning @NFL MVP, @M_Ryan02! #inbrotherhood2/5/2017, 2:09:27 AM
However, good things don't necessarily happen to MVPs who played in the Super Bowl, as ESPN Stats & Info noted:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Matt Ryan is the 8th MVP this century to reach the Super Bowl. Each of the previous 7 lost https://t.co/LqBDG9mPDr2/5/2017, 1:57:39 AM
On top of his MVP award, Ryan also won the FedEx Air Player of the Year and the AP Offensive Player of the Year.
But he has bigger fish to fry come Sunday as the Boston College product will look to defeat his former college town's pro team and deliver the first Super Bowl title to the Falcons.
Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack
|NFL Defensive Player of the Year Voting
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Khalil Mack
|Oakland Raiders
|18
|Von Miller
|Denver Broncos
|17
|Landon Collins
|New York Giants
|9
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|Sean Lee
|Dallas Cowboys
|2
|Eric Berry
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1
|NFL.com
Oakland Raiders pass-rushing extraordinaire Khalil Mack took advantage of three-time winner J.J. Watt's absence in 2016 by winning his first career Defensive Player of the Year Award on Saturday:
NFL @NFL
MACK ATTACK! Congratulations @52Mack_!! Defensive Player of the Year presented by @OldSpice. #NFLHonors https://t.co/wNnZKT14RO2/5/2017, 12:14:02 AM
His win ended a 37-year drought for the Raiders, as pointed out by Eddie Paskal of the team's official website:
Eddie Paskal @EddiePaskal
Khalil Mack becomes the first Raider to win AP Defensive Player of the Year since Lester Hayes in 1980. https://t.co/tjKCANiRTM2/5/2017, 12:22:05 AM
Mack's teammate Bruce Irvin took a moment to congratulate him:
Bruce Irvin @BIrvin_WVU11
@52Mack_ my dawg congrats! Best in the business truly a blessing to play with you brother wish u nothing but continued success!2/5/2017, 12:20:37 AM
With just three professional seasons under his belt, Mack has blossomed into a force coming off the edge. In 48 career games, he already has 30 sacks and 225 total tackles.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott
|NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Voting
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|28.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas Cowboys
|21.5
|NFL.com
It was a two-horse race for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, and both competitors resided in Dallas.
But it was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who edged his teammate and running back Ezekiel Elliott for the award:
NFL @NFL
.@dak! @dak! @dak! The @dallascowboys QB is the Offensive Rookie of the Year! #NFLHonors https://t.co/edqEmCHLAh2/5/2017, 12:20:17 AM
Prescott though brought his teammate up with him while accepting his trophy, via Joe Trahan of WFAA-TV:
Joe Trahan @JoeTrahan
@dak Prescott on winning AP Offensive ROY: "Wish I had a knife so we could cut it in half." Class move to bring Zeke with him. #WFAACowboys https://t.co/PDTbyV9KCv2/5/2017, 12:24:43 AM
While his numbers were exceptional for a rookie, it was his ability to win games that might have put him over the top, as ESPN Stats & Info pointed out:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Dak Prescott named Offensive Rookie of the Year. https://t.co/s2EHc295uZ2/5/2017, 12:40:10 AM
And the fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State didn't pass up the chance to send a message to the teams that passed on him during the 2016 draft, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News:
Brandon George @DMN_George
At end, Dak Prescott adds this in accepting rookie of year: "Thank you to the 31 other teams for passing up on me."2/5/2017, 12:22:23 AM
Prescott was pushed into an imposing position upon his arrival to Dallas. With longtime starter Tony Romo out with injury issues for a second straight year, he was thrust into the starting position and ran away with it.
He managed to stay cool under pressure, perform despite the drama that came with Romo's return to health and led the Cowboys to one of their most successful regular seasons in franchise history.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Bosa
|NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Voting
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Joey Bosa
|Los Angeles Chargers
|37
|Jalen Ramsey
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|10
|Deion Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|NFL.com
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa might have played in only 12 games this year, but there was little disputing that he was the top defensive rookie in the NFL:
NFL @NFL
👌👌👌 The Defensive Rookie of the Year is @jbbigbear! #NFLHonors https://t.co/rBb0EZUzwQ2/5/2017, 12:32:17 AM
It's not often that a rookie comes around and can provide so much pressure on a quarterback, especially in an abbreviated season, via the Chargers:
Los Angeles Chargers @Chargers
Joey Bosa (10.5 sacks this season) was the first player since Aldon Smith & Von Miller in 2011 to have 10+ sacks as a rookie (@NFLResearch) https://t.co/orVFRh0U4Y2/5/2017, 12:57:05 AM
His teammate, Casey Hayward, saw this as only the beginning:
Casey Hayward @show_case29
S/o to my bro @jbbigbear on winning the NFL defensive rookie of the year. The man will be a Defensive player of the year before all Said!! https://t.co/BWxTIvecV42/5/2017, 12:59:42 AM
An uncertain future awaits the Chargers after their move from San Diego to Los Angeles, but Bosa is the kind of talent the organization can build around.
Comeback Player of the Year: Jordy Nelson
|NFL Comeback Player of the Year Voting
|Player
|Team
|Votes
|Jordy Nelson
|Green Bay Packers
|36
|Cameron Wake
|Miami Dolphins
|11
|Dennis Pitta
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Le'Veon Bell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|NFL.com
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson didn't miss a beat after missing the entire 2015 season due to a torn ACL:
NFL @NFL
JORDY! Congratulations @JordyRNelson! Comeback Player of the Year, presented by @McDonalds. #NFLHonors https://t.co/5gwtgTYjYR2/5/2017, 12:51:34 AM
His teammate and offensive lineman T.J. Lang didn't think anyone else should have been considered:
TJ Lang @TJLang70
As if there was ever any doubt. Congrats @JordyRNelson https://t.co/3DsR0pTDn72/5/2017, 1:17:33 AM
Nelson even caught the attention of Wisconsin governor Scott Walker:
Governor Walker @GovWalker
Congrats to @JordyRNelson on a great season - well deserved! https://t.co/GiylhYyInP2/5/2017, 1:13:27 AM
Continuing his role as Aaron Rodgers' go-to receiver, Nelson helped orchestrate the midseason turnaround that saw the Packers win their last six games and clinch the NFC North division title.
As long as Nelson is lining up beside Rodgers, the Packers offense will continue to be a formidable unit.
Coach of the Year: Jason Garrett
|NFL Coach of the Year Voting
|Coach
|Team
|Votes
|Jason Garrett
|Dallas Cowboys
|25
|Bill Belichick
|New England Patriots
|14
|Adam Gase
|Miami Dolphins
|6
|Jack Del Rio
|Oakland Raiders
|4
|Andy Reid
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1
|NFL.com
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, with a reloaded team and gifted rookies by his side, helped lead a complete overhaul of his team to take Coach of the Year honors:
NFL @NFL
.@dallascowboys HC Jason Garrett is the 2016 Coach of the Year! #NFLHonors https://t.co/xzSx10fNvo2/5/2017, 1:29:43 AM
But it was an award he wanted to share with the rest of his team, via George:
Brandon George @DMN_George
Jason Garrett on receiving NFL Coach of the Year for 2016: "This is an extension of our football team. I accept it on their behalf."2/5/2017, 1:51:45 AM
A lot of Garrett and the Cowboys' success was owed to the team's offensive line, which was recognized as the unit of the year by the NFL:
NFL @NFL
The Built @Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year: The @dallascowboys! #NFLHonors https://t.co/FMc4tE5s162/5/2017, 12:55:16 AM
They allowed Prescott to stay comfortable in the pocket while Elliott led the league in rushing.
For a team that went 4-12 last year, Garrett's Cowboys won the NFC East in 2016 with a 13-3 record. It tied a franchise record for most wins in the regular season and brought the franchise's second division title since 2010.
Walter Payton Man of the Year: Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald split the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, something that has only happened three times in 47 years, to end Saturday night's festivities:
NFL @NFL
Congratulations to Eli Manning & @LarryFitzgerald! 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award winners, presented by @Nationwide! #WPMOY https://t.co/gNlCik0KLd2/5/2017, 2:02:48 AM
Both have been invested in their communities as Manning's worked with the New York March for Babies, American Red Cross, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.
His work has earned the admiration of Patricia Traina of the Sports Xchange:
Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina
The cool thing about Eli Manning is that he doesn't look for the attention for himself when he does his thing in the community.2/5/2017, 2:33:31 AM
Fitzgerald has worked with the American Cancer Society as a spokesman for the Crucial Catch Campaign during Breast Cancer Awareness Month along with Lenovo and Riddell, where he donated tablets and new football helmets to schools in the Minneapolis and Phoenix area, via NFL.com.
The Cardinals took a deeper look at what he's done:
Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals
"There's no player that has done more for the community than @LarryFitzgerald." - Michael Bidwill Congratulations, Fitz! https://t.co/ZKDoWkpa2i2/5/2017, 2:30:20 AM
As one of the most prestigious awards of the night, it was only fitting for the final honor to highlight the good that is done off the field for ESPN's Mike Greenberg:
Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny
The world needs good human beings more than it needs good football players. Congratulations to Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald. #nflhonors2/5/2017, 2:49:48 AM
Now it is on to Super Bowl LI on Sunday night to put the exclamation point on a weekend that has celebrated the very best of the 2016 NFL season.
