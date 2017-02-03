NFL Honors 2017: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Awards Odds and Predictions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Paul Kasabian

The NFL Honors will be televised and live-streamed on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go.

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key will be hosting the awards show.

Below you'll find odds and predictions for seven of the 16 NFL Honors awards, with the top five candidates listed in each category.

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Player Odds Green Bay Packers WR Jordy Nelson EVEN Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell 2-1 Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray 12-1 Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon 25-1 Miami Dolphins DE Cameron Wake 30-1

Prediction: There are no true No. 1 contenders aside from Jordy Nelson, who recovered from missing the entire 2015 campaign with a torn ACL to catch 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns for the NFC runner-up Green Bay Packers, and Le'Veon Bell, who tore his MCL and PCL last season and finished top five in rushing this year despite missing four games.

The edge goes to Nelson, who already won the 2016 PFWA Comeback Player of the Year award.

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Player Odds Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa 1-3 Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey 5-1 Atlanta Falcons LB Deion Jones 40-1 Chicago Bears LB Leonard Floyd 40 -1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Noah Spence 40 -1

Prediction: Joey Bosa missed all of training camp because of a contract holdout and sat four games with a hamstring injury. It looked as though 2016 would effectively be a redshirt year, with Bosa learning on the fly and struggling to find his way.

Well, Bosa turned out to be a quick study, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Month award in October and December. He finished with 10.5 sacks and 41 tackles in just 12 games. He's the stone-cold pick here.

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Player Odds Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott 1-3 Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 5-1 Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard 35-1 New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas 40-1 Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz 50-1

Prediction: Another easy selection, as Ezekiel Elliott is likely going to win this award running away. He gained 1,994 all-purpose yards in 15 games and would have crossed 2,000 if the Cowboys didn't rest starters for their Week 17 game against Philadelphia.

AP Defensive Player of the Year

Player Odds Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald 4-1 Atlanta Falcons LB Vic Beasley 4-1 Denver Broncos LB Von Miller 4-1 Oakland Raiders LB Khalil Mack 4-1 New York Giants S Landon Collins 4-1

Prediction: Finally, we have a competitive race. Any one of the five candidates listed can stake a claim to winning the award.

Aaron Donald had the best Pro Football Focus grade of any defensive player this season (95.6), and Khalil Mack was not far behind him in second (93.9).

Vic Beasley led the league in sacks (15.5) and forced fumbles (six). Von Miller had 78 tackles and 13.5 sacks, and Landon Collins enjoyed a breakout year for a resurgent New York Giants defense, accruing 125 tackles and five interceptions.

If any of these five players win, it wouldn't be a surprise, hence their equal odds.

The slightest of edges goes to Donald, who is the best defensive player in the NFL because of his versatile run-stopping and pass-rushing skills.

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Player Odds Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson 2-1 Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott 3-1 Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan 4-1 Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell 35-1 New England Patriots QB Tom Brady 35-1



Prediction: We're cheating here and listing six players because all the candidates have solid resumes.

Bell and Tom Brady are eliminated off the bat, though, as they only played 12 games each. That leaves four candidates.

The best bet is David Johnson, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,118) and touchdowns (20), per Pro Football Reference. Johnson was so good this year that he won Pro Football Focus' Best Receiver award.

The Arizona Cardinals man was the best player in the NFL this year, but the issue is that he didn't play for a winning team, which may prevent him from taking the prize.

Elliott, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers all could win, then, with Elliott finishing second in yards from scrimmage, Ryan the presumptive MVP favorite and Rodgers playing the best stretch of football of anyone this season (18 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last seven regular-season games).

AP Coach of the Year

Coach Odds Dallas Cowboys HC Jason Garrett 2-1 New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick 4-1 Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn 5-1 New York Giants HC Ben McAdoo 5-1 Oakland Raiders HC Jack Del Rio 6-1

Prediction: Bill Belichick had a masterful season, leading the New England Patriots to a league-best 14-2 record (including 3-1 with Brady suspended), but Jason Garrett's Dallas Cowboys completed a year-on-year nine-win turnaround, from 4-12 to 13-3. That vast improvement is hard to ignore and should land him the award.

It's also possible Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is named Executive of the Year in conjunction with Garrett taking the Coach of the Year award.

AP Most Valuable Player

Player Odds Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan -1000 Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers +500 New England Patriots QB Tom Brady +900 Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott +3300 Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr +5000 Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell +10000

Prediction: It's pretty clear from the odds that Ryan is the inevitable winner, and it's easy to see why.

Ryan threw 38 touchdown passes (and only seven interceptions) while completing 69.9 percent of his passes for an 11-5 Atlanta Falcons team. He nearly threw for 5,000 yards as well, putting up 4,944.

The Atlanta quarterback also finished the season well, throwing 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four games, all Falcons wins, which will undoubtedly help him seal his first MVP award.

All odds are the opinion of the author except for the MVP award, which are per OddsShark.