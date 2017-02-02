2017 NFL Draft: Exploring Landing Spots for This Year's Top QBs

2 of 6

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

DeShone Kizer has the highest upside of any quarterback in this draft class, and he might be the easiest to project into any system. At Notre Dame, he didn't play in what you'd typically consider a spread system, at least on the relative scale of college offenses, despite the fact that the team often used him on option plays like the inverted veer option.

Kizer, who played in his sophomore year as a 20-year-old in 2016, has plenty of potential, from an athleticism and tools standpoint. As a pure passer, he has some ups and downs, but he's not too far away from where Jameis Winston was in his final year at Florida State or from how Eli Manning plays in the NFL.

Now, Kizer doesn't have the rings that Winston had coming out of school or Manning's last name, but that alone shouldn't be what decides how high he does or does not get drafted. Many will bring up the fact that North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky is a Cleveland Browns fan, but there are plenty of ties from Kizer to NFL teams from a geographical standpoint, too, if you're one to believe that it's a factor in where players get drafted.

That may be the case, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have taken three straight products from the state of Florida with top-five picks in the last three seasons, but that may or may not be a factor for all 32 franchises in the NFL.

With that being said, the Browns hold the first overall pick in the draft and need a quarterback, and Kizer played high school ball in Toledo, Ohio, just a two-hour drive on I-90. The Chicago Bears also need a passer and are sitting in the third slot in this draft, and another I-90 trip from South Bend, where Notre Dame is, to Chicago is again just a two-hour drive.

When age, upside and geographical location are all taken into account, expect Kizer to start rising up NFL draft boards the closer we get to draft day. If not, he could be a surprise early selection to one of those two teams, like Central Florida's Blake Bortles was to the Jaguars in the 2014 draft.