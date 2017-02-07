NFL Free Agents 2017: Most Underrated Names on the Market

1 of 11

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

All eyes will be on quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Le'Veon Bell, safety Eric Berry, defensive tackle Kawann Short, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Trumaine Johnson at the start of free agency.

But they shouldn't be.

The availability of those big-ticket free agents could be limited based on their current teams' actions. Instead, others around the league must make calculated moves to improve their roster without the intent of winning free agency.

Under-the-radar signings can make an average team into a good one. The right situation is more important than the names being signed.

The New England Patriots don't win their fifth Super Bowl without Alan Branch, Chris Hogan, Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount. None of these additions were marquee signings at the time, but all four proved to be vital to the team's success during the 2016 campaign.

Subtle moves intended to complete the roster often override the high-profile signings in regards to overall importance. Free agency is meant to supplement a team's personnel, not define it.

Bleacher Report identified 10 unrestricted free agents flying under the radar as the new league year approaches on March 7.