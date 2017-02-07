NFL Free Agents 2017: Most Underrated Names on the Market
NFL Free Agents 2017: Most Underrated Names on the Market
All eyes will be on quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Le'Veon Bell, safety Eric Berry, defensive tackle Kawann Short, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Trumaine Johnson at the start of free agency.
But they shouldn't be.
The availability of those big-ticket free agents could be limited based on their current teams' actions. Instead, others around the league must make calculated moves to improve their roster without the intent of winning free agency.
Under-the-radar signings can make an average team into a good one. The right situation is more important than the names being signed.
The New England Patriots don't win their fifth Super Bowl without Alan Branch, Chris Hogan, Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount. None of these additions were marquee signings at the time, but all four proved to be vital to the team's success during the 2016 campaign.
Subtle moves intended to complete the roster often override the high-profile signings in regards to overall importance. Free agency is meant to supplement a team's personnel, not define it.
Bleacher Report identified 10 unrestricted free agents flying under the radar as the new league year approaches on March 7.
10. QB Mike Glennon
The quarterback market isn't friendly for those teams in need of the game's most important position.
Outside of the slight possibility the Washington Redskins allow Kirk Cousins to test free agency and a draft class filled with developmental prospects, Mike Glennon is the next best option.
At the very least, the former third-round pick provides some upside for those teams in search of a spark, even a slight one.
In 18 career starts, the 27-year-old signal-caller has completed 58.3 percent of his passes for 3,904 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Ultimately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't pass on Jameis Winston with the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, but Glennon flashed his arm talent and toughness on multiple occasions.
Others such as Jay Cutler, Tyrod Taylor, Colin Kaepernick, Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo could all affect the league's quarterback carousel if they're released, options aren't picked up or traded. Until those names become available, Glennon remains a viable option for teams in search of a starting quarterback.
9. OT Austin Pasztor
The offensive tackle classes in both free agency and the draft are thin. As such, those who hit the market this year after showing a level of competency last season will greatly benefit.
Austin Pasztor became a full-time starter for the first time in 2016 and started all 16 games at right tackle for the Cleveland Browns.
The 26-year-old Canadian struggled at first, but he improved throughout the campaign. According to Pro Football Focus, only one free-agent offensive tackle—the Cincinnati Bengals' Andrew Whitworth—graded better after Week 3.
Pasztor has athletic limitations, but he proved adequate as both a pass- and run-blocker. Other teams may see value in moving him to guard—which may his best position.
Either way, his upside projects as a starter, and teams in need of help along the trenches could do worse than signing a physical blocker in his prime after a solid campaign.
8. TE Mychal Rivera
The tight end position continues to adapt as teams search for those who are viable targets in the passing game.
Mychal Rivera's production decreased in each of the last three seasons, but his potential should intrigue some teams in search of a move tight end or H-back.
Prior to the arrivals of Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree and Clive Walford with the Oakland Raiders, Rivera was a rookie whom first-year quarterback Derek Carr targeted 101 times. The Tennessee product finished second on the team that season with 58 receptions.
His snaps and opportunities have decreased due to the aforementioned influx of talent, but Rivera displayed a better catch percentage and a nearly identical yards per catch as Walford in 2016, per Pro Football Focus.
Rivera is only 26 years old. He just needs a opportunity where tight ends are utilized more to realize his talents as a pass-catcher.
7. WR Robert Woods
Robert Woods led the Buffalo Bills in 2016 with 613 receiving yards.
Leading a team in yardage doesn't necessarily mean a wide receiver should be a top target, though. After all, Kamar Aiken, who is also a free agent, did so in 2015 due to all of the injuries the Baltimore Ravens suffered. The Bills weren't fully healthy this past season, since Sammy Watkins only played in eight games. This created a void Woods filled.
What's intriguing about Woods is his production despite limited opportunities and the fact he excels playing out of the slot.
The Bills were the league's top-ranked rushing team. The offense was built around running back LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor's athleticism. As a result, Woods tied for 89th overall with 74 targets. According to Pro Football Focus, 20 percent of his targets came when he lined up in the slot, and he finished among the top seven in both slot yards per route run and catch rate.
The value of a slot receiver is greater than ever. Woods shouldn't be expected to sign with another team and lead it in receiving yardage, but he can play a vital role by working the inner portions of the field.
6. S Duron Harmon
For those teams wanting to get a piece of the New England Patriots, the time to strike is now. After capturing their fifth Super Bowl victory Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, multiple free agents have another championship ring, and they'll look to get paid—whether it's in New England or somewhere else.
Natural attrition occurs after every Super Bowl victory.
The Patriots have multiple free agents to address starting with linebacker Dont'a Hightower, tight end Martellus Bennett, nose tackle Alan Branch and defensive ends Jabaal Sheard and Chris Long.
However, Duron Harmon presents the most intriguing free-agent option for a couple reasons. First, he's only 26 years old. Also, the safety finished first in coverage snaps per target and coverage snaps per reception as well as second in yards per coverage snap, per Pro Football Focus.
In a league where the ability to defend the pass is vital, Harmon can step into another defense as a top-flight coverage safety and leader after he helped inspire his team during Super Bowl LI.
According to Long, per the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels, Harmon walked into the Patriots' locker room at halftime and stated, "This is going to be the best comeback of all time." Long added, "We completely believed it."
5. LB Lorenzo Alexander
Age and timing are the two more crucial factors for a player about to enter free agency.
Lorenzo Alexander will be overlooked as a top-shelf free agent for two reasons. First, he'll turn 34 years old in May. Second, the term "contract year" will be bandied about quite a bit after he established a new career high with 12.5 sacks. Prior to the 2016 campaign, Alexander managed only nine career sacks in 11 seasons.
But top-end pass-rushers don't hit the market too often. Alexander's sack performance tied for third best in the league. His production came from increased opportunities. The edge-defender played more snaps last season than he did during the previous five seasons combined.
"Biggest thing I focus on is staying low, being able to turn the corner and keep that velocity going," Alexander told Bleacher Report regarding his improvement. "Even late in the year, we're still doing drills to make sure our fundamentals—turning the corner, ripping and staying low—stay intact.
"Being around [former Bills defensive line coach John Blake] this year with that emphasis, that's really helped me with my ability to change direction, rush the passer and things that help getting to the quarterback."
Even if Alexander never produces at the same level, he still provides a threat off the edge and a veteran presence in the locker room.
4. DE Karl Klug
Defensive line rotations have made the notion of every-down defensive linemen obsolete. More often than not, down linemen are being asked to serve specific roles within the team's system.
Value continues to grow among those players who aren't on the field a majority of time but can still be a disruptive presence when they're on the field—whether it's against the run or pass.
Karl Klug excels as an interior pass-rush presence. Over the last two seasons, the Iowa product amassed 42 quarterback hurries despite playing only 36.3 percent of the Tennessee Titans' defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus. As a matter of fact, Klug garnered the highest grade among interior defenders who played fewer than 400 snaps.
The 278-pound lineman can be overwhelmed at the point of attack against the run, but he improved this past season. Still, his ability to apply pressure on passing downs and collapse the pocket make him a rare commodity.
Kawann Short is the premier defensive lineman and interior pass-rusher available in free agency. Klug is next on the list.
3. CB Logan Ryan
To truly emerge as a winner in free agency, an organization must find value where others don't think it exists. There are roles prominently featured around the league that don't demand a lot on the open market, but they're vital to a team's success.
Two of those roles are slot receiver and nickel corner. With the preponderance of multi-receiver offenses and the usage of nickel defenses, these are now starting options.
As everyone surely noticed during Super Bowl LI, Logan Ryan is a talented nickel corner. The defensive back's six tackles tied for the most on the team alongside defensive lineman Trey Flowers.
Being a nickel corner requires a certain amount of toughness to play near the line of scrimmage, defend the run, work through traffic and still be quick enough to cover some of the league's best receivers.
Ryan logged a lot of snaps over the last two seasons due to his ability to cover the slot and work outside the numbers. The 25-year-old defender—he turns 26 on Thursday—is a reliable option, and teams are always looking for good cornerbacks.
2. CB Micah Hyde
Versatility isn't rewarded enough. Certain individuals excel in multiple areas yet never master any single position. Their value to their teams can't be overstated, though.
Micah Hyde is one of the NFL's most versatile defenders. This chameleon in the Green Bay Packers' secondary allowed the team to mask multiple deficiencies along the team's last line of defense.
During his four-year career, Hyde played nickel corner as well as strong and free safety. The 26-year-old defensive back can also cover outside the numbers if needed. He returns punts, too.
This past season, Hyde finished sixth on the team with 58 tackles and second with three interceptions and nine pass deflections.
"He's available all of the time," Ha Ha Clinton-Dix said of his teammate, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "He competes. He can play all positions. I’ve never seen him complain, quit, give up. His effort is unbelievable."
Due to the limitations of the 53-man roster (and 46 on game days), a player who can do as much as Hyde should be a heavily pursued by other franchises.
1. NT Brandon Williams
The ability to stop the run doesn't hold the same gravitas it once did as the NFL trended toward pass-first offenses. Yet the New England Patriots just proved how valuable a strong run defense can be with another Super Bowl victory. Bill Belichick's crew didn't allow a single 100-yard rusher this past season.
With Alan Branch clogging the middle of the line of scrimmage, the Patriots fielded the league's No. 1 scoring defense. The 32-year-old Branch is a free agent, too. Although, teams searching for a premier run defender should look toward Brandon Williams' direction.
The New York Giants provided another example of how a pure run-stuffer can greatly impact a defense. Damon Harrison led the team in tackles, as New York improved from 24th to fourth overall in run defense.
Dontari Poe will headline a strong free-agent class that features multiple starting nose tackles. Poe isn't the same player at the point of attack compared to Williams, though.
Two seasons ago, the 27-year-old Missouri Southern product graded behind Harrison and Aaron Donald as the league's best run defender, per Pro Football Focus. The 340-pound defensive tackle is nearly impossible to uproot when healthy. Williams' production dropped off in 2016, as he dealt with back and hand injuries.
A two-down interior defender isn't sexy, but stopping the run and making opposing offenses one-dimensional is.
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!