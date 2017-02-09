2017 NFL Free Agents: Best Landing Spots for Top Available Players

1 of 16

Early assessments of the free-agent market come with equal doses of educated guessing and logical dot connecting.

That's how it feels when you're the one trying to draw the lines between player and team, doing it while assessing needs and keeping the delicate salary-cap balance in mind.

For fans the feeling is different though. Much different.

A long winter came early for many fanbases around the league, weeks before Super Bowl LI. Most fans care little about counting dollars, because the money isn't theirs to spend anyway. They care about landing the big-name free agent who came provide an instant upgrade at an area of need.

There's plenty of hoping, wishing and dreaming for the fan in early February then. But salary-cap handcuffs are real, and often tight.

That can't be ignored when discussing the best landing spots for the top available free agents, as we're about to do here. Some teams can bully others with their mighty dollars. Others will quietly wait until the second and third waves of free agency, plucking cheaper but still valuable pieces from the scrap heap.

We're focused on the former category, and on projecting the likely future places of employment for the shiniest names out there. Let's get to it then.

(All salary cap information for both teams and players provided by Spotrac.)