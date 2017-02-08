Sam Shields Released by Packers: Latest Comments and Reaction

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After missing all but one game because of injury during the 2016 season, cornerback Sam Shields was released by the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Shields announced the news in a post on his Instagram account:

The 29-year-old veteran was placed on injured reserve in October due to a concussion.

Green Bay signed Shields as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (Fla.) in 2010, and he became a key contributor as a rookie for a team that went on to win the Super Bowl.

Shields started 21 games over his first three seasons before truly establishing himself as a full-time starter in 2013.

Although 2016 was a trying season for the Florida native, he isn't far removed from a 2014 campaign that saw him register 44 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions en route to being named to his first and only Pro Bowl.

Shields has 18 career interceptions in seven seasons, but staying healthy has been a major issue. He has never played all 16 games in a single season, and he's missed at least two contests in each of the past five years.

Per FoxSports.com, Shields has a lengthy concussion history, dealing with head injuries in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Green Bay struggled against the pass without Shields in 2016, as it ranked 31st in the NFL in passing yardage allowed and tied for 29th in passing touchdowns surrendered.