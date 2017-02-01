Mike Freeman's 10-Point Stance: Martellus Bennett Made for the Super Bowl Stage

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Mike Freeman NFL National Lead Writer

A Super Bowl version of 10-Point Stance leads with a talented comedian who is more than just jokes.

1. Martellus Bennett Isn't Just a Walking Punch Line

As expected, Martellus Bennett has been a hit with the media in the run-up to Sunday's Super Bowl.

The Patriots tight end has been funny. He's been smart. He's been interesting. Then again, he's long been all of these things.

He said he'd have Migos perform at halftime of the Super Bowl instead of Lady Gaga. He rapped. He talked about NASA. He photobombed a live shot. He said many players in the NFL are afraid to speak truthfully to avoid damaging their brands. He called himself the "Black Dr. Seuss."

"He's excited for everything," teammate Devin McCourty said. "He did an interview and mentioned bacon like 30 times. Who does that? That's him, though."

Bennett grew up and started his NFL career in Texas before spending the 2012 season with the Giants. "New York changed me as a human being," he said. "In Texas, you can be a horse, but in New York, you can be a unicorn."

Bennett also said if the Patriots won, he wouldn't go to the White House because he doesn't support President Donald Trump.

Bennett said it all on Super Bowl media day, and that's part of what makes him so riveting. Simply put, he's been the best thing about Super Bowl week so far.

But there's more than his words to consider.

There's the number 136.8.

The NFL Media Research Group says the 136.8 passer rating Bennett generated when targeted was the highest among tight ends with at least 60 targets in 2016.

In large part, that's because of Tom Brady's uncanny and historic throwing accuracy. However, it's also because Bennett gets open. A lot.

Bennett has been a solid replacement for the injured Rob Gronkowski. No, he isn't as talented as Gronkowski, who is the best tight end in history, but he has been pretty damn good.

Funny and smart, Bennett is also clearly talented. And he quietly could be the key to this year's Super Bowl.

"He brings a lot of energy," McCourty said when asked what Bennett brings to the Patriots. "I think every year, we always have guys like that. I think for a long time, [Jerod] Mayo was kind of the energy guy. I've never seen Mayo have a bad day. Marty coming in, he's been similar to that. Always excited and a very unique personality. Guys really enjoy having him in the locker room. I think he's enjoyed being here. It's been a pretty good fit."

2. Concerns About Jamal Anderson

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It's difficult for some of us to look ahead to the Falcons being in the Super Bowl without thinking of someone I consider a good man and a friend: Jamal Anderson.

The last time the former Falcons running back and I spoke was maybe six months ago. Over the years, I've always appreciated his honesty and friendliness. He's one of the more decent people I've known.

It sounds silly to say that considering the troubling and sometimes ugly legal problems Anderson has faced, but it hasn't changed how I feel about him. It has, however, sharpened my awareness of how quickly things can change for players. Even players who were once stars like Anderson.

If Mike Vick is the biggest Falcons star ever, and Matt Ryan probably second, Anderson likely rates third. His 14 rushing touchdowns paced Atlanta to a 14-2 record in 1998, and his Dirty Bird dance became one of the signatures of Atlanta's Super Bowl run that season.

Since then, like other players, Anderson has been trying to find his way through a handful of alcohol-related arrests and criminal trespass warnings. The incidents all appear out of character with the player, and the man, I know. This isn't an excuse for his behavior (at all). Just context.

People, including former teammates, have contacted Anderson to try to help. And Anderson hasn't disappeared; he's been keeping a lower profile but has been active on social media.

I hope Jamal is OK, and I hope he stays that way.

3. The Numbers Show Patriots Hate Is Real

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Why exactly do you hate the Patriots?

Is it because you think they cheat? Is it because they win so much? Is it because Bill Belichick seems grumpy? Tom Brady's hair?

Why exactly do you hate them?

We know that many of you do, thanks to a unique poll from the respected Public Policy Polling group.

Their poll showed the Patriots are so hated, they united our divided society. From the poll's report: "53 percent are rooting for the Falcons to win on Sunday, compared to only 27 percent who are pulling for the Patriots. Republicans (58/23), Democrats (54/27) and independents (47/31) all give their support to the Falcons in pretty similar numbers. The Falcons have a very positive overall image as a team—55 percent of fans see them favorably to 19 percent with an unfavorable view. Meanwhile, attitudes toward the Patriots are considerably more divided, with 43 percent seeing them positively and 42 percent negatively."

Some of that can be explained by the Falcons being new Super Bowl blood. But it doesn't explain the other key part of the polling: "21 percent of fans say the Pats are their least favorite team to 19 percent for the Cowboys, and 12 percent for the Bears with the Packers at 8 percent, the Giants and Steelers at 7 percent, the Broncos and Seahawks at 5 percent, and the Falcons at 3 percent."

Why do people hate the Patriots? It's a mix of things, obviously. This research is among the first pieces of evidence to quantify that reality. And it's fascinating.

4. The People Speak; Will the NFL Listen?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A few more compelling numbers from the PPP poll about what people think of the NFL.

• "Roger Goodell continues to be an unpopular figure. Only 22 percent of fans see him favorably to 37 percent with an unfavorable opinion. 26 percent approve of the job he's doing as commissioner, while 42 percent disapprove."

• "There's an increased sense that Joe Flacco is not an elite quarterback. 41 percent of fans this year say he is not elite, to 22 percent who think he is. That's up from 35 percent last year who said Flacco was not an elite quarterback."

• "There's not much that unites Donald Trump fans like opposition to the Redskins changing their name. 86 percent say they're opposed to that, to only 10 percent who say they would support a name change. We found a similar story when we polled in Ohio on whether the Indians should keep Chief Wahoo or not—82 percent of Trump voters supported keeping that insignia to only 1 percent who were opposed. Clinton voters are opposed to the Redskins changing their name too—53/30—but it's not the kind of unifier it is for Trump voters."

5. Presidential Bump for NFL?

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Not long ago, I wrote a small note about a general manager who believed the election of Donald Trump would lead to an increase in the popularity of the NFL. He thought a Trump America would be a gruffer one. It would be more accepting of football's violence and the damage it does to the body.

The PPP poll perhaps shows there's some truth to this belief: "On a couple of existential questions for the NFL, the numbers are actually better for the league than they were a year ago. 50 percent of fans think the NFL will be around with football played in its current form in 2050, to 29 percent who think it won't be.

"When we asked that question last year, only 46 percent thought the league would survive to 35 percent who thought it wouldn't. And 71 percent of fans this year say they would let their children or grandchildren play football, to only 19 percent who say they wouldn't. On that question, 64 percent said yes last year and 23 percent said no. It feels like there's been a lot less discussion about concussions and player safety this year than there had been in the last few years, and that seems to be helping the league on some of these measures."

6. Lynch Hire Puzzles Many

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

There has been some consternation in the personnel ranks about how the San Francisco 49ers hired former safety John Lynch as a general manager even though he's never had any experience doing it.

"I wish him the best, but how did John Lynch get that job?" one team front-office executive told me. "He's not qualified."

Lynch's appointment has caused a little more annoyance than when Matt Millen and John Elway essentially jumped into front offices with no executive-suite experience. I'm not sure why that's the case, but with Lynch getting a six-year contract, we'll have plenty of time to figure out whether he'll be more Elway or Millen over the long haul.

7. A Sleeper Candidate to Win Super Bowl MVP

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Maybe "sleeper" isn't the right word, but the one name players and others keep imploring me to watch on Sunday is Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel.

History says MVP honors are likely to go to Tom Brady or Matt Ryan, but there has been a groundswell of attention for Gabriel. Steve Beuerlein of CBS Sports' "NFL Monday QB" explained some of the reasoning on his show.

"He is a guy that is as explosive as any football player that is going to be on that field on Sunday," Beuerlein said. "This guy, he is small...but is one of the fastest players in the NFL. ... Taylor Gabriel is the kind of player that can come in and change the game. An impact guy. ... They can also use him on reverses in the run game. He is a guy that if you make a mistake, he will make you pay in a hurry. And there is a history of second and third receivers making a big impact in the Super Bowl. ... Taylor Gabriel can be one of those guys, too. If he gets the chance and the Patriots make a mistake, look out—he can go all the way."

8. Don't Get Fooled by Rex Ryan

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The now-former Bills head coach joined ESPN this week as an analyst for the Super Bowl. He likely will join the network long term. Ryan says he's done coaching, but I don't buy it. And I think his TV gig will lead to his return to an NFL sideline.

Ryan will charm on ESPN. He will say funny things, dumb things, smart things and interesting things.

Then, at the end of next season, some dumb NFL owner, charmed by Ryan on television, will hire him to be a head coach. It will happen—watch. And then we'll all learn again that his talent as a head coach doesn't equal his charm as a TV analyst.

9. Marshawn Lynch Is Still the GOAT

Want proof? Check out this video the former running back made of traveling through the United Kingdom, which is incredibly funny. It's worth several minutes of your time.

Here's hoping Lynch makes a return to the NFL soon.

10. What Does the Future Hold for Tom Brady?

I've heard so many thoughts and rumors about Brady from players not in the Super Bowl this week that my head is spinning. And the week isn't even over yet. The juiciest theory is that Brady will retire if he wins this Super Bowl. I believe this is wishful thinking. The idea that got my head spinning most, however, was from a player who believes Brady will win eight total Super Bowls. Brady turns 40 in August. Still, with all he has accomplished, it's impossible to rule that out, isn't it?

Mike Freeman covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @mikefreemanNFL.