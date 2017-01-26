Joe Thomas Says Browns Should Draft Defensive Player with No. 1 Overall Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star offensive tackle Joe Thomas doesn't think the team should select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, despite Cleveland's glaring need at the position.

"I would say you want to go defense," Thomas said Thursday during the Dan Patrick Show, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. "I think you need to get a pass-rusher."

He added:

I think you got to be careful reaching for a quarterback at No. 1 because if they fail they don't help your team at all. Whereas if you pick a defensive lineman and maybe they don't live up to the hype you can still find a place to get him on the field and to have an impact. We're a team that we need guys that can come in and start and that can contribute. That's the risk of taking a quarterback.

You can see his comments below:

Thomas would seem to be suggesting the team should select Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, widely considered the best player in this draft class, with the first pick. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Garrett atop his big board. North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky is Miller's top quarterback at No. 10.

Amongst the other quarterbacks listed, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer is No. 18, Clemson's Deshaun Watson is No. 23 and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes is No. 50. Per Miller, Watson is the quarterback the Browns have shown interest in drafting:

I've spoken to multiple scouts, one general manager and even a prominent trainer who have all been told the Browns are enamored with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson—but not at No. 1 overall. The Browns have two picks in the first round—the first one and then Philadelphia's pick at No. 12 as part of last year's Carson Wentz trade. It's with their second pick in Round 1 that my sources believe the Browns would like to see Watson available.

In a year without a consensus top pick at quarterback, selecting one with the top overall pick instead of a more sure bet like Garrett—one anonymous AFC scout told Miller that Garrett was "the best pass-rusher since Von Miller" and is "going to be a 10-sack guy every year, starting next season"—would be a major risk.

And while the team's current front office shouldn't be punished for sins of the past, the Browns have failed repeatedly to acquire a franchise quarterback in the first round. Since the team returned to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have selected Tim Couch (1999), Brady Quinn (2007), Brandon Weeden (2012) and Johnny Manziel (2014) as first-round quarterbacks.

All were busts.

The Browns won't be a legitimate playoff contender until they find a top option at the position. But passing on a player like Garrett, who could be one of the NFL's most dynamic pass-rushers for the next decade, would be hard to justify given the perceived weak crop of quarterbacks available.

Thomas, for one, doesn't think the Browns should go that route.