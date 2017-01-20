Matt Miller's Scouting Notebook: NFL Scouts Down on 2017 QB Class

Are the Cleveland Browns in love with a quarterback?

That's the feeling many around the NFL have this week. I've spoken to multiple scouts, one general manager and even a prominent trainer who have all been told the Browns are enamored with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson—but not at No. 1 overall.

The Browns have two picks in the first round—the first one and then Philadelphia's pick at No. 12 as part of last year's Carson Wentz trade. It's with their second pick in Round 1 that my sources believe the Browns would like to see Watson available.

Following a big national championship game, and with three years of starts under his belt, Watson may represent the type of quarterback the Browns didn't see in last year's class when they traded away the right to select Wentz at No. 2 after the Los Angeles Rams plucked Jared Goff off the board. Will Watson's cool-headedness, big-game accuracy and running ability sell the front office on his skills?

There are still three months left in this process, but early infatuation with prospects generally stays. It was last year at this time when I reported the Rams liked Goff. The Browns may not have to trade up to get their guy if it's Watson.

What else is going on this week? The Shrine Game practices are underway in St. Petersburg, Florida, and next week the Senior Bowl gets started. As we get ready for Mobile, Alabama, here's what you can find below:

The Scout's Report

—Earlier this week I reported Watson wouldn't attend the Senior Bowl. The director of the game, Phil Savage, confirmed the news on Twitter the next day. I have no issue with his sitting out after a long season, but there was a chance for Watson to improve his draft stock with a good showing in Alabama.

—Another player not attending the Senior Bowl is Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis. The level of competition faced at Western is the biggest uncertainty for Davis, so attending the Senior Bowl would have answered questions about his skill set. However, he's locked in as a top-15 draft pick already.

—All season we've talked about how poor this offensive line class is, but one scout has found a player similar to the Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin. "[Forrest] Lamp is like Zack Martin. Wait and see next week." Western Kentucky's Lamp will be at the Senior Bowl, where, like Martin, he'll play guard after spending his college career at tackle.

—With a new top 300 Big Board taking shape, I sent the list around to multiple NFL scouts for feedback. When doing this, I'm basically looking for any outliers I've missed and need to do more film work on. The most telling reply came from a personnel director who said, "Way too many quarterbacks in the top 30. And you're too high on [Mitch] Trubisky." Trubisky is the top quarterback on the current board and ranked No. 10 overall.

—"Doesn't matter who the head coach or general manager are, they have to draft a quarterback." That's what a rival general manager said to me about the San Francisco 49ers. This isn't exactly breaking news, given the free-agent status of Blaine Gabbert and Christian Ponder, and with Colin Kaepernick able to opt out of his deal, but the same GM expects the 49ers to use the No. 2 pick on a passer.

—If there was an award for most improved draft prospects, LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White would be on the short list. Ole Miss abused him in 2015, but his 2016 season showed a more confident cover corner and a more fluid athlete on the field. White's length, speed and return skills will push him into the first round. Don't be surprised if he goes top 20.

—With the Senior Bowl upcoming, I asked five scouts who they were most excited to see in person.

Scout 1: "The South Alabama tight end [Gerald Everett]. He was the best player in his conference, but I want to see how he handles better talent on the other side of the ball."

Scout 2: "Nathan Peterman will be intriguing. Kid couldn't start at Tennessee but looks like a solid No. 2 at Pitt."

Scout 3: "Is the Forrest Lamp hype legit? I saw him handle Alabama in-season, but this will be a good test of his length and athleticism."

Scout 4: "Everett from South Alabama. I know teams that absolutely love this kid, but this will be my first look at him."

Scout 5: "Tre White. I think he can have a week like Janoris Jenkins had when he was there. Just dominate people and look good as a returner."

5 Names to Know—Shrine Edition

5. EDGE Trey Hendrickson, Florida Atlantic

The prospect whose name I keep hearing at Shrine Game practices, Trey Hendrickson, is dominating. The 6'4", 270-pound pass-rusher also dominated this season, notching 15 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks. Given his power, length and production, Hendrickson will catch a lot of eyes. Where I'm most intrigued is in his ability to slide up and down the defensive line as an interior pass-rusher in a smaller front or stand up on the edge in an elephant package.

4. TE Eric Saubert, Drake

Eric Saubert first came on my radar when a scout went through Drake and was impressed by its pass-catching tight end. Scouts at the Shrine Game have been similarly impressed. At 6'5", 251 pounds, Saubert is an ideal H-back. And with 4.70 speed he has enough juice to pull away from linebackers in coverage—which is what he's spent the week of practices doing.

3. EDGE Deatrich Wise Jr., Arkansas

Deatrich Wise has the length and speed you look for in a 4-3 defensive end, and during the week of practices in Florida, scouts told me he's shown the flexibility to potentially stand up as a 3-4 outside linebacker. That echoes what I've seen on film from the 6'5", 271-pounder. Wise is a player who needed to turn it on at a higher rate, though, which is why he's ranked as a late-round player on my board.

2. QB Alek Torgersen, Penn



Here's how smart I am: Alek Torgersen didn't even make my last Big Board, and now he's down at the Shrine Game torching people. Multiple scouts there have sent word that he's the best quarterback of the bunch. That means I'll be spending the weekend going back to watch the 6'3", 230-pound passer's tape to see what has scouts buzzing. Is Torgersen really a diamond in the rough, or has the poor level of quarterback play at the all-star game made him look better than he is?

1. WR Jalen Robinette, Air Force

Playing wide receiver at Air Force isn't a lucrative position given the team's triple-option offense. That kept Jalen Robinette from posting the numbers his fellow receivers did, but his size and athleticism are catching the attention of scouts. At 6'4" and 215 pounds, he has the box-out ability to make an impact on the outside of an offense. Robinette is a name to track through this process, as he could be a riser in a wide receiver class that lacks size.

3 Questions with: An AFC Scout

Each week, I'll pose three questions to an NFL draft prospect, current player, agent or current scout. This week, I spoke with an AFC scout who must remain anonymous for competitive purposes.

Bleacher Report: Let's get right down to it. Did Deshaun Watson help his draft stock in the national title game?

Scout: Yes, but not as much as you guys want to think. It helps that he showed poise in a big game. It helped that after he got rocked a few times he didn't crumble. But that doesn't erase the 30 interceptions he threw the last two seasons or his lack of downfield accuracy.

B/R: I haven't asked you yet this season, but how do you view the running backs now that they've all declared?

Scout: For our offense, we want someone who can catch the ball a little bit. I love [Leonard] Fournette, but he's not going to be there for us. Dalvin Cook I worry about fumbles and the shoulders. For the price, give me Alvin Kamara [Tennessee] in Round 2. They're basically the same guy, but Kamara has less wear and tear.

B/R: If you had to pick one player from this class and bet your job they'd be a solid starter, who would it be?

Scout: (No hesitation) Myles Garrett. He's the best player in this class. Let the draftniks overthink him like you guys did with [Joey] Bosa last year. I'm telling you, Garrett is the best pass-rusher since Von Miller. He's going to be a 10-sack guy every year, starting next season.

The Big Board

The final list of declared underclassmen is here, and at the same time I'm getting caught up on film study of the entire class. That has meant the biggest changes to the Big Board since early in the season.

Updated Top 50 Big Board Rank Player College 1 EDGE Myles Garrett Texas A&M 2 RB Leonard Fournette LSU 3 LB Reuben Foster Alabama 4 S Jamal Adams LSU 5 DL Jonathan Allen Alabama 6 WR Mike Williams Clemson 7 S Malik Hooker Ohio State 8 CB Quincy Wilson Florida 9 EDGE Solomon Thomas Stanford 10 QB Mitch Trubisky North Carolina 11 TE O.J. Howard Alabama 12 RB Dalvin Cook FSU 13 EDGE Derek Barnett Tennessee 14 WR Corey Davis Western Michigan 15 CB Marshon Lattimore Ohio State 16 TE David Njoku Miami 17 T Ryan Ramczyk Wisconsin 18 QB DeShone Kizer Notre Dame 19 CB Gareon Conley Ohio State 20 EDGE Ryan Anderson Alabama 21 EDGE Takkarist McKinley UCLA 22 EDGE Taco Charlton Michigan 23 QB Deshaun Watson Clemson 24 EDGE Charles Harris Missouri 25 RB Christian McCaffrey Stanford 26 S Jabrill Peppers Michigan 27 T Garett Bolles Utah 28 CB Sidney Jones Washington 29 CB Tre'Davious White LSU 30 LB Jarrad Davis Florida 31 DL Montravius Adams Auburn 32 DL Caleb Brantley Florida 33 RB Alvin Kamara Tennessee 34 T Cam Robinson Alabama 35 CB Teez Tabor Florida 36 S Budda Baker Washington 37 WR John Ross Washington 38 EDGE Tim Williams Alabama 39 LB Zach Cunningham Vanderbilt 40 S Justin Evans Texas A&M 41 RB D'Onta Foreman Texas 42 TE Jordan Leggett Clemson 43 CB Adoree' Jackson USC 44 CB Marlon Humphrey Alabama 45 G Forrest Lamp Western Kentucky 46 EDGE T.J. Watt Wisconsin 47 LB Raekwon McMillan Ohio State 48 S Desmond King Iowa 49 G Dan Feeney Indiana 50 QB Patrick Mahomes Texas Tech Matt Miller

Parting Shots

10. Next week I'll be in Mobile for the best event of draft season: the Senior Bowl. Rosters are close to finalized, barring any last-second dropouts, and scouts will be flooding the bay city on Monday. Here's a look at the North and South rosters as they stand:

North Roster QB Nate Peterman, Pitt QB C.J. Beathard, Iowa QB Sefo Liufau, Colorado RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo RB Corey Clement, Wisconsin FB Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech WR Jamari Staples, Louisville WR Zay Jones, East Carolina WR Amara Darboh, Michigan WR Trent Taylor, La. Tech WR Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington TE Jonnu Smith, FIU TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas TE Mike Roberts, Toledo OT Zach Banner, USC OT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan OT Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt OT Julien Davenport, Bucknell OG Dan Feeney, Indiana OG Jordan Morgan, Kutztown OG Dion Dawkins, Temple OC Kyle Fuller, Baylor OC Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia DE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois DE Tarell Basham, Ohio DE Chris Wormley, Michigan DE Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, USC OLB Carroll Phillips, Illinois OLB Derek Rivers, Youngstown OLB Vince Biegel, Wisconsin ILB Ben Gedeon, Michigan ILB Haason Reddick, Temple ILB Connor Harris, Lindenwood CB Brendan Langley, Lamar CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado CB Desmond King, Iowa CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia S Nate Gerry, Nebraska S John Johnson, Boston College S Obi Melifonwu, UConn www.seniorbowl.com

9. The South roster is generally loaded up with LSU and Alabama players, and this year is no different. Featuring first-rounders like Tre White and Ryan Anderson, if you're betting on the game this is the team to feel good about:

South Roster QB Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin QB Davis Webb, California QB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee RB Matt Dayes, NC State RB Jamaal Williams, BYU RB Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU FB Freddie Stevenson, FSU WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M WR Ryan Switzer, UNC WR Artavis Scott, Clemson WR Fred Ross, Miss. State WR Travin Dural, LSU TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama TE O.J. Howard, Alabama TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss OT Justin Senior, Miss. State OT Antonio Garcia, Troy OT Conor McDermott, UCLA OG Jessamen Dunker, Tenn. State OG Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky OG Isaac Asiata, Utah OG Nico Siragusa, SDSU OG Danny Isidora, Miami OC Jon Toth, Kentucky OC Ethan Pocic, LSU DE Josh Carraway, TCU DE Keionta Davis, Chattanooga DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State DE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova DT Montravius Adams, Auburn DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama DT Carlos Watkins, Clemson DT Tanzel Smart, Tulane DT Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA OLB Tyus Bowser, Houston OLB Ryan Anderson, Alabama ILB Duke Riley, LSU ILB Ben Boulware, Clemson ILB Alex Anzalone, Florida ILB Harvy Langi, BYU CB Damontae Kazee, SDSU CB Corn Elder, Miami CB Tre'Davious White, LSU CB Ezra Robinson, Tennessee St. CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee CB Marquez White, FSU S Justin Evans, Texas A&M S Jordan Sterns, Oklahoma St. S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami S Johnathan Ford, Auburn www.seniorbowl.com

8. The big news in the NFL world Thursday was the potential loss of a second-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks, as reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen. The penalty would be for not reporting a knee injury cornerback Richard Sherman played on all season.

The NFL has yet to rule on this, and the fact that Sherman didn't miss a single snap and is playing in the Pro Bowl should work in the team's favor. The Seahawks are currently scheduled to lose a fifth-round pick for violating the CBA's rules on offseason workouts.

This is something that may not be known for some time, but if there's a chance for Seattle to lose a second-round pick, that's huge. Especially in a draft where the team needs to make additions to the offensive line, defensive line, cornerback and running back.

7. Texas running back D'Onta Foreman has become a forgotten man in a draft class full of talented underclassmen running backs. It's time to dust off the notes on his game and start off this week's Scouting in 140 with a look at the Longhorn great:

D'Onta: Powerful, one-cut runner with pull away speed. Tree trunk thighs. Gets pads low. Patient, has inside/outside vision. Super balance — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 19, 2017

6. The best tackling cornerback I've seen this season, Corn Elder has a real shot to make money in Mobile. Here's my first look at him:

Corn: Great tackler. Feisty. Slot/nickel CB. Estimate high 4.4 speed. Can get home on blitzes. Smart & instinctive w/ideal closing speed — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 19, 2017

5. Garett Bolles is a name to know. The 24-year-old Utah left tackle could shoot into Round 1 now that he's declared:

Bolles: 1yr starter. Nasty finisher. Plays pissed off but controlled. Size/length are ideal. ++ quickness from LOS. Crisp punch. Rd1 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 19, 2017

4. Cooper Kupp has dominated the FCS level and will get his shot to show up against top-tier talent in Mobile:

Kupp: Draft crush. Explosive, powerful routes. Best r-runner in class. Long limbs and catches away f/frame. Rare drops. Inside/outside WR. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 19, 2017

3. Caleb Brantley is a ferocious pass-rusher from the middle of the Florida defensive line. The arrow is pointing up on his stock:

Brantley: EXPLOSIVE 1st step. Dips shoulder and churns feet. Ideal 3T. Smart hand use to disengage/separate. Sheldon Rankins-like. Rd1 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 19, 2017

2. The Senior Bowl is the best in terms of player access and what we're able to see as evaluators. The NFL Scouting Combine gets more players together in one spot, but it's a track meet. The Senior Bowl is real football in pads and with contact. That can't be replaced.

With the week of practices carrying the most value to scouts, here are 10 players I'm excited to see next week.

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: With Howard having been hidden in the Alabama offense, it's time to see the traits that make him one of the most interesting tight end prospects in a long time.

Ryan Anderson, EDGE, Alabama: He's a powerful three-down player. Does Anderson have the length and foot quickness to get into Round 1?

Desmond King, S, Iowa: A top college cornerback; I'm projecting the 5'11", 200-pound King to safety based on his lack of size and speed. He can change my mind this week.

Cooper Kupp , WR, Eastern Washington: Kupp dominated the level of competition he faced and impressed when playing up against FBS teams, but can he hang with the elite cornerbacks he'll face this week?

, WR, Eastern Washington: dominated the level of competition he faced and impressed when playing up against teams, but can he hang with the elite he'll face this week? Montravius Adams, DL , Auburn: Adams wisely stayed in the game and can make money with his explosive first step. He needs to prove his motor runs hot all the time.

Adams, , Auburn: Adams wisely stayed in the game and can make money with his explosive first step. He needs to prove his motor runs hot all the time. Nathan Peterman , QB, Pitt: Can the former Tennessee backup make money this week? His arm is good enough, but my exposure to him is limited going into a live viewing.

, QB, Pitt: Can the former Tennessee backup make money this week? His arm is good enough, but my exposure to him is limited going into a live viewing. Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky: The first round isn't a crazy projection if Lamp can have a good week showing that he's able to handle power-rushers on the inside after spending his college career at tackle.

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple: Primarily a pass-rusher at Temple, Reddick needs to come in bigger than 6'1", 230 pounds while showing the athleticism to play in space as an outside linebacker.

, LB, Temple: Primarily a pass-rusher at Temple, needs to come in bigger than 6'1", 230 pounds while showing the athleticism to play in space as an outside linebacker. Jaleel Johnson, DL , Iowa: There are times Johnson looks like a top-40 player. Can he show that quickness against a talented group of interior offensive linemen on a big stage?

Johnson, , Iowa: There are times Johnson looks like a top-40 player. Can he show that quickness against a talented group of interior offensive linemen on a big stage? Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina: A record-setting wide receiver, Jones needs to show he's not just a product of the system.

1. The January 16 deadline for players to declare for the 2017 NFL draft has come and gone. So too has the three-day window for players to remove themselves from the draft class after declaring. Here is the final list of underclassmen eligible for the upcoming draft:

QB Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech

Evans, Virginia Tech QB Brad Kaaya , Miami (Fla.)

, Miami (Fla.) QB DeShone Kizer , Notre Dame

, Notre Dame QB Patrick Mahomes , Texas Tech

, Texas Tech QB Mitch Trubisky , North Carolina

, North Carolina QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

Watson, Clemson RB James Conner, Pitt

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State

Cook, Florida State RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas

Foreman, Texas RB Leonard Fournette , LSU

, LSU RB Wayne Gallman , Clemson

, Clemson RB Brian Hill, Wyoming

RB Elijah Hood, North Carolina

RB Aaron Jones, UTEP

RB Alvin Kamara , Tennessee

, Tennessee RB Marlon Mack, USF

RB Christian McCaffrey , Stanford

, Stanford RB Jeremy McNichols , Boise State

, Boise State RB Joe Mixon , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma RB Devine Redding , Indiana

, Indiana RB Stanley Williams, Kentucky

RB Joe Yearby , Miami (Fla.)

, Miami (Fla.) WR Noah Brown, Ohio State

WR KD Cannon, Baylor

Cannon, Baylor WR Malachi Dupre , LSU

, LSU WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

WR Shelton Gibson, West Virginia

WR Chris Godwin, Penn State

WR Derrick Griffin, Texas Southern

WR Chad Hansen, California

WR Carlos Henderson, La. Tech

WR Jerome Lane, Akron

WR Josh Malone, Tennessee

WR Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia

WR Deon-Tay McManus , Marshall

, Marshall WR Speedy Noil , Texas A&M

, Texas A&M WR John Ross, Washington

WR Travis Rudolph, FSU

WR Curtis Samuel, Ohio State

WR Artavis Scott, Clemson

Scott, Clemson WR Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC

Smith-Schuster, USC WR ArDarius Stewart, Alabama

Stewart, Alabama WR Damore'ea Stringfellow , Ole Miss

, Ole Miss WR Mike Williams, Clemson

WR Ishmael Zamora, Baylor

TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech

TE David Njoku , Miami (Fla.)

, Miami (Fla.) TE Adam Shaheen , Ashland

, OT Garett Bolles , Utah

, Utah OT Roderick Johnson, FSU

OT Ryan Ramczyk , Wisconsin

, Wisconsin OT Cam Robinson, Alabama

OG Damien Mama, USC

Damien Mama, USC OG David Sharpe, Florida

David Sharpe, Florida DL Caleb Brantley, Florida

Caleb Brantley, Florida DL Davon Godchaux , LSU

Davon , LSU DL Nazair Jones, North Carolina

Jones, North Carolina DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State

McDowell, Michigan State DL Elijah Qualls , Washington

Elijah , Washington DL Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State

Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford

Solomon Thomas, Stanford DL Eddie Vanderdoes , UCLA

Eddie , UCLA DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma

Charles Walker, Oklahoma EDGE Derek Barnett, Tennessee

EDGE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

EDGE Charles Harris, Missouri

EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Miami (Fla.)

EDGE Garrett Sickels , Penn State

LB Alex Anzalone , Florida

LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

LB Ukeme Eligwe , Georgia Southern

LB Jermaine Grace, Miami (Fla.)

LB Elijah Lee, Kansas State

LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

McMillan, Ohio State LB Marcus Oliver, Indiana

LB Anthony Walker, Northwestern

LB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State

Conley, Ohio State CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama

CB Adoree' Jackson, USC

CB Sidney Jones, Washington

CB Marshon Lattimore , Ohio State

, Ohio State CB Teez Tabor, Florida

Tabor, Florida CB Howard Wilson, Houston

CB Quincy Wilson, Florida

S Jamal Adams, LSU

S Budda Baker, Washington

Baker, Washington S Malik Hooker, Ohio State

Hooker, Ohio State S Josh Jones, North Carolina State

S Montae Nicholson, Michigan State

Nicholson, Michigan State S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Peppers, Michigan S Marcus Williams, Utah

