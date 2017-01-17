Eli Manning Passes for Franchise-Record Sixth 4,000-Plus-Yard Season

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning finished the 2016 regular season with 4,027 passing yards, surpassing 4,000 yards for a franchise-record sixth time, per NFL Communications.

While the 2016 campaign wasn't one of Manning's best, he did enough to get the Giants into the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Unfortunately, the team's playoff run was short-lived. Their season came to an end in a 38-13 throttling at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

Manning finished the regular season with 26 touchdown passes in addition to his yardage, but also threw 16 interceptions and lost four fumbles. While the two-time Super Bowl MVP wasn't up to his normal standards this season, he did enough to assist New York to nine wins in its last 11 games after starting the season 2-3.

The Giants have some solid receiving options in star Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Sterling Shepard, but didn't have a ton of production beyond that. Veteran Victor Cruz finished third on the team in receiving yards (586) and tight end Will Tye (395) was fourth. But the two combined for just two touchdowns, while Beckham and Shepard reached pay dirt a combined 18 times.

The defense also took a step in the right direction this season, playing a big role in the team's success late in the season. Despite the lackluster performance against Green Bay, New York has a lot to look forward to in 2017.

Both sides of the ball remain largely intact heading into next season—Jason Pierre-Paul being the biggest name with a contract expiring. Should the defense hold its own again and Manning return to form, Giants fans may not have to wait long this time for the team's next playoff appearance.