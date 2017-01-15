Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 14

Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 14
Associated Press
Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Friday night and Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Chargers Change Logo Multiple Times After Initial Reveal

  • Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweeted: "Chargers have adjusted their social-media logo for third time in two days. Now reads: "Los Angeles Chargers."
  • Click here for more.

                                   

Mike McCoy Hired as Broncos OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

                      

Steelers vs. Chiefs Delayed Due to Ice Storm: Latest Comments, Reaction

  • NFL public relations representative Brian McCarthy shared the NFL's statement: "Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET."
  • Click here for more.

                                  

Jordy Nelson Injury Update: Packers WR Ruled Out vs. Cowboys

                             

Anthony Lynn to Chargers: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.

