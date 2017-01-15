Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 14

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Friday night and Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Chargers Change Logo Multiple Times After Initial Reveal

Michael Gehlken of the Chargers have adjusted their social-media logo for third time in two days. Now reads: "Los Angeles Chargers."

Click here for more.

Mike McCoy Hired as Broncos OC : Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Mike Klis of Coaching source informs me team finalizing deal with Mike McCoy to become Broncos offensive coordinator. Again. #9sports" 9News tweeted: "

Click here for more.

Steelers vs. Chiefs Delayed Due to Ice Storm: Latest Comments, Reaction

NFL public relations representative Brian McCarthy shared the NFL's statement: forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET."

storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday's Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET." Click here for more.

Jordy Nelson Injury Update: Packers WR Ruled Out vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers Twitter account shared the following quote from head coach Mike McCarthy: " McCarthy on Jordy Nelson: We're going to declare him out for the game Sunday. # GBvsDAL "

# " Click here for more.

Anthony Lynn to Chargers: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "The #Chargers are finalizing a deal with Anthony Lynn, source said."

tweeted, "The #Chargers are finalizing a deal with Anthony Lynn, source said." Click here for more.

Continue to visit Bleacher Report and the Team Stream app throughout the day for more NFL and NCAA football news and reactions.