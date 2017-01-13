Mike McCoy Hired as Broncos OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Mike McCoy's absence from the NFL didn't last long, as the Denver Broncos announced on Friday they have hired him as their new offensive coordinator.

Mike Klis of 9News initially reported Thursday that Denver was making the hire.

"I want a guy that fits the scheme to the players," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said, per the team's announcement. "I want coordinators that put players first and schemes second. If it doesn’t fit the players, let’s not do it. My thought there is 'players first, scheme second.'"

The 44-year-old was most recently the head coach of the San Diego Chargers, a team he spent four years with from 2013 to 2016, before the Chargers ultimately fired him prior to their move to Los Angeles.

In 66 games, he compiled a 28-38 record, including a 4-12 2015 and a 5-11 2016. With one of the better passers in the league in quarterback Philip Rivers, McCoy could only lead the Chargers to the postseason once in 2013.

His firing didn't sit well with some Chargers players, including Rivers, who gave him a vote of confidence moving forward, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com:

Shoot, I thought Mike gave us a chance each and every week over the last four years. He was consistent, and guys played hard for him. And we just didn't win enough games, especially in the last couple years. That's the reality of this league we're in. Shoot, Mike's still a young coach that's got a lot of years left in this league and will continue to be a heck of a coach.

McCoy had originally gained traction toward becoming an NFL head coach after his four-year stint as offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos.

In 2012, the year before the Chargers hired him as head coach, McCoy's offense in Denver was ranked second in scoring in the NFL with Peyton Manning under center. However, the Broncos didn't get out of the divisional round of the playoffs due to a 38-35 loss to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens.

After Joseph was hired as the head coach of the Broncos on Jan. 11, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport almost immediately linked McCoy to the team's vacant offensive coordinator position.

While Denver's defense is one of the league's best, its offense is in need of some work.

After the departure of Manning (retirement) and Brock Osweiler (free agency), the Broncos went with Trevor Siemian under center, who was expected to be more of a game manager for the team's rushing game.

But the Broncos couldn't find a steady No. 1 rusher between Devontae Booker, C.J. Anderson and Kapri Bibbs.

So while the Denver defense was ranked fourth in the league, its rushing game was 27th and the passing game tied for 21st.

As those numbers indicate, the Broncos offense could use a facelift in all phases. Based on McCoy's past success as an offensive coordinator in the Mile High City, the Broncos should be in line for a bump in productivity.